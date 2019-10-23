The best tea kettles you can buy

source OXO/Business Insider

The best tea kettles are easy to fill and pour, quickly bring water to a boil, and can be washed without much effort.

The OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle promises all that and more, plus, it features drip-free pouring, a large capacity, and a nice loud whistle to let you know it’s tea time.

Electric kettles are all the rage these days, and Insider Picks has already compiled a full buying guide to the best ones. For this guide, we are going to focus on the traditional stovetop kettles. Why stovetop?

For me, the hardest part about making tea is remembering that I am making tea. We own both an electric kettle and a stovetop one. The electric kettle does not notify me when the water is ready. Conversely, the whistle of the stovetop kettle demands my attention more intensely than my feral toddler does. You can’t forget you are making tea with the best whistling tea kettles. All but one of the kettles in our guide has a reliable whistle.

We focus on the tea making abilities of the top kettles, but really, they can be used to heat water for any purpose: hot chocolate, ramen noodles, soup, oatmeal – you name it. In fact, the Hario kettle we recommend is actually quite popular among pour-over coffee fanatics.

What are kettles made of?

Most kettles these days are made of stainless steel, plastic, enamel-on-steel, or some combination of these materials. There are a few glass kettles available, but they receive low marks for performance from both buyers and experts.

Due to research linking bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalates to cancer, many people are a little squeamish around kettles made out of plastic, especially since heating plastics can cause chemicals to leach into liquids or foods. However, the plastics that have been shown to cause cancer are used to make clear, hard containers or soft, flexible products. Tea kettles don’t fit into either of these categories.

But, if you are concerned about drinking hot water that has come into contact with plastic, make sure you choose a tea kettle that avoids this problem. Each of the kettles in our guide uses plastic sparingly.

Though the name may suggest otherwise, stainless steel tea kettles are susceptible to rusting. The best way to combat this is to regularly wash your kettle and dry it completely. If you do notice rust, fill your kettle with a 1:1 ratio of vinegar and water, boil it for a few minutes, empty it, and then wash your kettle per the manufacturer’s specifications. Rusting is less common with enamel-on-steel kettles.

We chose the best tea kettles based on hours of research that included scouring expert and buyer ratings and reviews for dozens of models. The five we’ve included in our guide have a track record of durability, ease of use, and efficient heating.

Here are the best tea kettles you can buy:

The best tea kettle overall

source OXO

If you are looking for a classic kettle that heats quickly, fills easily, and is simple to pour, the OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle is an excellent choice.

The OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle has a traditional shape with its wide-bottom body that narrows to the top and spout that draws from near the bottom of the kettle. More importantly, it has a strong whistle that alerts you when the water is boiling. Once the water boils, you open the spout cover, and the spout offers precise, drip-free pouring.

This kettle is made of high-grade stainless steel that is supposed to be rust-resistant. OXO recommends wiping the kettle down regularly to keep cooking oils from wearing away at the steel. The handle and spout have silicone touch points that resist heat for burn-free use. The handle folds to the side for storage or easy filling. The kettle holds 1.7 quarts, which is a good amount for a big pot of tea.

OXO offers a satisfaction guarantee, so the company will refund or replace your kettle if you are not satisfied for any reason.

We are not alone in ranking the OXO Good Grips kettle at the top of our list. Cook’s Illustrated was impressed with its large capacity and easy-to-use design. The reviewers liked that the handle folds out of the way, there’s good interior visibility, and it’s easy to fill with its broad opening.

What Kettle, a site that specializing in kettle reviews, rated the OXO kettle highly because it is easy to pour, fills effortlessly, has a wide bottom that heats quickly, and is built to last. The reviewers were disappointed that the kettle could not be used on magnetic induction ranges, though.

The OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle has more than 700 four- or five-star ratings on Amazon. The easy-to-pour design, heavy-duty construction, quality whistle, quick-heating wide bottom, and the fact that it is easy to fill thanks to the wide opening are all contributing factors to why customers have rated this model so highly.

However, this kettle is not without complaints. There are a few buyers who commented that this kettle developed rust in as little as three months of use. This is not a common experience, though.

Pros: Wide bottom for quick heating, easy to fill and pour, large capacity

Cons: Some customers have experienced rusting

The best tea kettle on a budget

source Cuisinart

Not only is the Cuisinart Aura Steel Stovetop Tea Kettle inexpensive, it has a large two-quart capacity that is useful for much more than tea making.

The Cuisinart Aura features a two-quart-capacity solid stainless steel body. This kettle notifies you that your water is boiling and ready by producing a whistle that increases in intensity. To pour the water, there is a lever on the handle that you push to open the spout cap. The handle is stationary and made of plastic. The wide lid allows for easy refilling of the kettle. And, the entire setup is backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

Stainless Steel Tea Kettles reviewed the Cuisinart Aura and appreciated that it is easy to pour, made of high-quality stainless steel, cleans up effortlessly, and gets up to temperature within a few minutes. However, it lost points because of reports of rust.

Top 10 Best Pro included this model in its list of the best tea kettles but also noted that it is prone to rust. However, if you wipe it down and dry it off, the kettle should be fine.

Around 73% of the people who reviewed this Cuisinart Stovetop Teakettle gave it a four- or five-star rating on Amazon. There are several reasons customers gave this product high marks, including the spout pours cleanly without a dribble, the handle remains cool to the touch, the button that removes the cap from the spout works well, and the body of the kettle is solidly made.

There were a couple complaints, though. The whistle can reach piercing levels. Also, users report instances of rust even after just a few uses.

Pros: Limited lifetime warranty, inexpensive, large capacity

Cons: Rust issues

The best high-end tea kettle

source Le Creuset

If you are looking for a stylish tea kettle that heats quickly and stores easily, you will be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel Zen Teakettle.

The enamel-on-steel body of the Le Creuset Zen Teakettle makes it more resistant to rusting and thus more durable than its counterparts. The kettle holds 1-5/8 quarts of water and has an inverted bowl shape, which helps it heat quickly. The Asian-style, arched handle folds down for storage and filling. And, the lid is wide for easy cleaning and filling.

Though the enamel of the kettle is “chip resistant,” Le Creuset warns that repeated banging may damage the exterior enamel. The Zen Teakettle comes in ten colors, including Marseille, cherry, dune, and palm. Plus, each style comes with a limited five-year warranty.

BestReviews ranks this Le Creuset model as the best tea kettle on the market. The reviewer likes that it has a heat-proof handle, loud whistle, and can be used on any type of stovetop. However, they felt the price was a bit steep.

Tea Party Girl appreciated that the shape allows for easy cleaning, that the handle folds down for easy storage, and there are several colors to choose from. Best Electric Kettles reviewed this non-electric kettle and was impressed with the whistle and how simple it is to operate. The reviewer also liked that it could be used with just about any type of stove.

Of the buyers who reviewed the Le Creuset Zen Teakettle on Amazon, 60% gave it a five-star rating. Buyers enjoyed the stylish design of this kettle that also lends itself well to bringing water to a boil quickly.

Unlike most of the tea kettles we researched, we did not find any complaints of rusting with this one. However, there were other issues. Several users report that the spout tends to dribble water. There were also a couple cases of reviewers finding that the plastic handle flaked.

Pros: Heat-proof handle folds down, loud whistle, can be used with any stove type, including induction

Cons: Expensive, may dribble

The best small-capacity tea kettle

source Hario

Whether you like making tea for one or want excellent spout control for pour-over coffee or tea, the Hario V60 Buono Pouring Kettle has you covered.

The Hario V60 Buono Pouring Kettle looks a lot like the top half of a cartoon beehive if the hive were made out of stainless steel. This design and its small 1.2-liter capacity allow for rapid boiling.

The ergonomic handle is to the side so it does not get in the way of filling the kettle, and the wide lid has a flat nob to keep it from rolling around when placed on a table. It works on electric, gas, and induction stoves.

Cuisine Study ranked the Hario Buono as the best tea kettle available because of the long gooseneck for pouring and how quickly it boils water. The only downside to the Hario kettle is that it’s difficult to clean. Marvelous Chef rated the V60 highly because of the easy grip handle, the water flow control of the low-mounted spout, and its versatility. The reviewers would have preferred that it had a whistle, though.

The Hario V60 has more than 800 five-star reviews on Amazon. Buyers were particularly impressed with the amount of control the long gooseneck spout gives them. This is especially important if you use a kettle for pour-over coffee or tea, a process that allows for a more even extraction.

As with most of the tea kettles we researched, there are reports of this kettle developing rust. Also, buyers have noticed that the product quality is inconsistent.

Pros: Easy grip handle, heats quickly, excellent pour control

Cons: Hard to clean, no whistle, inconsistent quality

The best unique tea kettle

source Supreme Housewares

The Supreme Housewares Giraffe Whistling Tea Kettle was made for people with quirky personalities, kids who enjoy tea time with family, and really anyone who shares a love of animals and tea.

Supreme Housewares produces a number of animal-inspired tea kettles, including a rooster, zebra, and an elephant. We chose to include the Giraffe Whistling Tea Kettle because of its long track record of satisfying customers. The body is made of heavy-gauge stainless steel with an enamel finish on the inside and out that makes this piece rust resistant.

The lid knob, spout, and handle are all made of plastic. The kettle holds 2.1 quarts of liquid and can be used on ceramic, halogen, radiant, electric, and gas heating sources.

In its run-down of this adorable kettle, Heavy liked the big 2.1-quart capacity, exterior and interior enamel coating, and cute giraffe design. However, it lost points because it may drip during pouring.

Around 77% of the people who reviewed the Supreme Housewares Giraffe Whistling Tea Kettle gave it a positive rating. Buyers are impressed with how quickly the wide bottom allows the water to reach its boiling point. And, the harmonic whistle is loud but not unpleasantly so.

Verified purchasers commented on how easy it is to clean the inside of the kettle. Buyers also like that the spout is easy to open, though there was a complaint that the little leaf used to push open the spout cap is not out of the way enough to avoid scalding steam.

Pros: Creative design, works on all types of stoves, enamel coating, no reports of whistling

Cons: Issues with dribbling

