17 of the best kids’ movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Amazon Prime offers a lot of features with a membership, including Amazon music, free shipping, and Prime Video.

I like to use movies as a bonding experience for my family, and Prime Video has a lot of new and old options for us to choose from.

From simple songs and cartoons for toddlers to feature films for the whole family, we compiled a list of some of the best kids’ movies on Prime Video.

My favorite use of screen time for my daughter is to make some snacks, gather in the living room, and have family movie night. My husband and I like to introduce her to some of our old favorites, and we also love experiencing new movies as a family. Amazon Prime Video has plenty of movie options for us to do just that. Prime Video also has a wide selection of hour-long “movie” episodes of kids TV shows – the perfect length to hold a preschooler’s attention.

Scrolling through the seemingly endless options on streaming services, choosing a movie often takes more time than actually watching it. When you have a young kid with a short attention span, you don’t have that kind of time. To speed along the process, we put together a list of options for you.

Check out our list of the top 17 kids’ movies on Amazon Prime Video:

*Series descriptions are provided by Amazon and lightly edited for length.

“Charlotte’s Web” (animated version)

“Charlotte’s Web” is such a sweet story that appeals to all ages. Younger kids will love the animals in this animated version, and older kids can learn the story and fall in love with the characters by reading the book before they watch the movie.

Amazon description: Miracles do happen! E.B. White’s timeless children’s story comes to life in this colorful animated musical.

Rated G

“Jumanji” (1995)

“Jumanji” is the ultimate adventure movie that encourages kids to use their imagination. It was such a fun and unique movie to watch as a child, and I’m excited to watch it with my daughter. This classic has stood the test of time, and over 1,500 Amazon reviewers have given it 5 stars.

Amazon description: A mysterious game transports its players to the jungles of Jumanji! Thrilling effects! Starring Robin Williams.

Rated PG

“Sherlock Gnomes”

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? This one will have your family laughing out loud as they follow these cleverly named characters on their journey to reunite with their friends.

Amazon description: Join a phe-gnome-nal adventure inside the secret world of garden gnomes! When Gnomeo and Juliet discover their friends are missing, they team up with detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the mystery and bring the gnomes home in this family comedy.

Rated PG

“Hugo” (2011)

“Hugo” is a great pick for when you want to watch something that is appropriate for your kids, but you just can’t take one more second of a sing-songy cartoon. The whole family will become engrossed in Hugo’s quest to find a special key in this movie directed by Martin Scorsese.

Amazon description: Set in 1930s Paris, an orphan who lives in the walls of a train station is wrapped up in a mystery involving his late father and an automaton.

Rated PG

“The Gruffalo”

If your kids are too young to read “Charlotte’s Web,” this is a great opportunity for younger kids to connect a book to a movie with “The Gruffalo” picture book. Have fun with your kids while teaching them to connect, compare, and contrast.

Amazon description: This enchanting film tells the story of a mouse who goes in search of a nut. Along the way, three hungry animals that think that the mouse looks good to eat confront him. Forced to rely on his wits for survival, Mouse invents an imaginary monster to scare them away, but what happens when he comes face to face with his own creation?

Rated G

“Rango”

Do you love classic Westerns like “High Noon” or pretty much anything starring John Wayne? Then you’ll love to introduce your kids to the world of Western movies with one they’ll actually be interested in.

Amazon description: A chameleon that aspires to be a swashbuckling hero finds himself in a Western town plagued by bandits and is forced to literally play the role in order to protect it.

Rated PG

“My Little Pony”

If you grew up with my “My Little Pony,” chances are you’ll want to share the magic of Ponyville with your children.

Amazon description: When a dark force threatens Ponyville and the Mane 6, they go on a journey to the end of Equestria to save their beloved home, and they meet new friends and dangerous challenges along the way.

Rated G

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween!”

Even the most benign Halloween movies can be a bit spooky for younger kids, so in order to save you and your kids a night of nightmares, “The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween!” is the perfect fit to get in the Halloween mood without scaring your kids.

Amazon description: “The Cat in the Hat” takes Nick and Sally on a Halloween ride filled with howlers and shockers and scary fandangles, big laughs and music and fun from all angles! Their fright-filled adventure takes them deep into the Oooky-ma-kooky Closet where Nick and Sally discover the very best Halloween costumes ever.

Rated G

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!”

I’m a sucker for anything Christmas, so this is a must-watch for my toddler and me. I love that it promotes spending time with family and that it’s a shorter movie (58 minutes) which is ideal for younger kids.

Amazon description: ‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the yard, the Cat in the Hat and his guests partied hard.

Recommended for all ages

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip”

Just like with the original series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” I can always count on the “Daniel Tiger” series to be educational and entertaining for my daughter. If you’ve already exhausted the regular length episodes of “Daniel Tiger,” this movie brings many of the themes together.

Amazon description: The Tiger Family is heading out on a road trip to Grandpere’s house! At first, Daniel doesn’t know what to expect on the ride, but when Mom Tiger gives him a helpful map, he learns that there are so many exciting things to do and see when you’re on a trip with your family.

Rated G

“Fireman Sam: The Great Fire of Pontypandy”

Amazon description: Fireman Sam and his team are on a mission to save Pontypandy! When a hurricane threatens the town, emergencies pop up everywhere … from saving the Wildmen of Pontypandy to rescuing a group from the flooding mines to protecting their new fire station. With new recruits, a new station, and a new vehicle, these ultimate heroes are always ready to save the day!

Recommended for all ages

“The Nut Job: No Nuts, No Glory”

“The Nut Job” is your typical simple kids’ comedy. Like any truly entertaining kids movie, there are some jokes sprinkled in that only the adults will understand.

Amazon description: An incorrigibly self-serving and exiled squirrel finds himself helping his former park brethren survive by raiding a nut store, which happens to be nearby a bank robbery.

Rated PG

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature”

If your kids loved “The Nut Job,” why not just make it a double-feature night! The sequel is another fun movie that doesn’t require you to think too hard.

Amazon description: Surly (Will Arnett) the squirrel and his friends spring into action to save their home, Liberty Park, when the evil mayor plans to destroy it to build an amusement park.

Rated PG

“Oddball”

If you’re looking for a fun dog movie, this one will charm any animal-lover.

Amazon description: An eccentric chicken farmer, with the help of his granddaughter, trains his mischievous dog, Oddball, to protect a penguin sanctuary from fox attacks in an attempt to reunite his family and save their seaside town.

Rated PG

“Clifford’s Really Big Movie”

This is another great one to pair books with the movie for younger kids. They’ll love to watch Emily Elizabeth and Clifford in action after reading all about them in the books.

Amazon description: Worried that he costs too much to feed, Clifford runs away to join a carnival act and help win a lifetime supply of Tummy Yummies.

Rated G

“Sesame Street: The Cookie Thief”

You really can’t go wrong with Cookie Monster and Elmo. Put out a plate of cookies, and head on down to Sesame Street with your family.

Amazon description: Cookie Monster is wrongly accused of stealing world-famous masterpieces in this hilarious parody set at the Museum of Modern Cookies. Can Elmo and friends find the real “Cookie Thief”?

Recommended for all ages

“Sing and Rhyme with Mother Goose Club”

A cross between a movie, TV show, and compilation of songs, I couldn’t round out this list without including my daughter’s favorite. I don’t know what it is about “Mother Goose Club,” but it sure captures her attention.

Amazon description: Nursery rhymes, baby videos, and kids’ songs that your preschooler can dance to all day long! Enjoy this collection of 22 Mother Goose Club hit videos. Your children can race along the tracks to “Freight Train,” spin in circles with their friends to “Ring Around the Rosie,” or do a robot dance to the original Mother Goose Club hit “Rockin’ Robot”!

Recommended for all ages