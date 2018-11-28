The best kids’ snow boots you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Few childhood experiences match the joys of playing in the snow. But that joy is predicated on your kid being warm and cozy thanks to proper winter attire and a great pair of snow boots.

The Columbia Powderbug Plus II Snow Boots are our top pick because they’re warm, waterproof, and built to the same exacting standards as gear designed for adults.

Apparel waterproofing technology has come a long way in the past few decades, as has the commitment of many companies to producing high-quality gear for children. As a kid, I remember a part of the pre-snow play suit up process involved putting on a pair of socks, slipping plastic bags over my feet, then putting on more socks to hold the bags in place, and then finally putting on my snow boots.

It wasn’t that my family couldn’t afford decent boots, it was simply taken for granted that kids’ snow boots of the late 1980s were going to soak through if I spent enough time out there sledding, slinging snow balls, and generally stomping around.

Today the market is saturated with options for great winter boots for kids, many of which are waterproof, windproof, fit securely, are well insulated, and have great traction on the outsoles. In other words, they’re much like the boots I wear myself when on a winter mountain trek, they’re just smaller.

If the glut of kids’ winter boots overwhelms you, don’t worry – I’m here to help.

My son has helped my wife and I do kids’ boot research by reliably growing out of his winter boots each and every season, prompting us to buy multiple pairs over the years. Each time, we’ve tried new brands with different features, and in the process, I’ve come to know multiple great snow boot options. As you read through the list, make sure you consider the conditions in which your kid will wear the boots, factoring in temperature, average snowfall, and they types of activities your kid undertakes in the winter.

And keep in mind that, if you have multiple kids or think you might have another later, you should pick boots with staying power. On the other hand, if you’re shopping for the youngest in the family, I can tell you that counting on more than a single season from a pair of kids’ boots is folly, so don’t overbuy!

Here are the best kids’ snow boots you can buy:

The best kids’ snow boots overall

source Columbia

Why you’ll love them: The Columbia Powderbug Plus II Snow Boots have an adjustable hook and loop strap to ensure a secure, comfortable fit and a draw cord at the collar that helps keep out snow.

When you were a kid playing in the snow, how many times did you suddenly feel one of your feet soaked and frigid, only to look down to find that one of your boots had slipped off? I can recall multiple such incidents where I lost a snow boot in deep snow or during a fast-paced race down a sledding hill. It was simply a fact of winter life.

With the Columbia Powderbug Plus II Snow Boots, however, that’s not a fact your kids will have to face. These warm boots will stay firmly in place, thanks to the adjustable strap that wraps in front of the ankle, creating a snug but comfortable fit.

Even in deep snow or rain, a kid’s foot will stay dry in these boots thanks to the adjustable drawstring that cinches the collar shut, wrapping your child’s lower leg in a warm, waterproof cuff that meets a one-piece injection molded rubber shell. The tread pattern is aggressive enough for good traction on snow or ice, and the Powderbug Plus II’s insulation is rated to keep small feet warm in temperatures down to -25º Fahrenheit.

Some 93% of customers who have bought the Columbia Powderbug Plus II Snow Boot for their kids say they would recommend the boots, with a mom from Idaho calling them “warm and dry” and loving how well “they stay on” a child’s foot even in deep snow. Several parents did note that the boots run about a size too small, for the record.

In a video review, a product tester from Peter Glenn called these boots a “great boot” that’s “super lightweight” and will keep kid’s feet “dry and comfortable all day long.”

Pros: Snug and secure fit, collar keeps out snow and water, warm removable insulation

Cons: Sizes run small

The best stylish kids’ snow boots

source Nordstrom

Why you’ll love them: The Kamik Takodav Boots are warm, waterproof, and have good traction in rough conditions, but it’s OK to admit you’re buying them because they don’t actually look like snow boots at all.

Within the past half a year or so, my son has begun to care about his outfits. He couldn’t care less what’s in style in the larger fashion world, of course, and he loves his Donald Duck sweatshirt and Super Mario tee as much as any other five-year-old, but he has started expressing an occasional interest in what I can only call being well dressed.

He’ll ask for a button down to match “my brown pants” or a sweater to go with the red ones, for example. And he has often prefers shoes that look more like a pair I would wear than a traditional kids’ sneakers (like his Florsheim Kearny Jr. shoes, of which I’m actually jealous).

Thus I was glad that this year we got him a pair of Kamik Takodav Boots, which if they came in an adult size 12, I’d as gladly wear while grabbing a drink with friends as I would shoveling the drive or sledding with the kids. These boots are waterproof, warm, and have a tread pattern sure to give plenty of grip, yet they manage to be stylish and refined despite their rugged construction.

As with any genuine leather boot, prolonged exposure to snow or rain will eventually change the look of the boot (change meaning damage…), so these boots are better used for winter strolls or as footwear for school than for hours playing in the snow, but if used as regular ol’ snow boots, they’ll stay warm and dry, just without the looks lasting. Also, be sure to allow for a little but of a break-in period, which is also to be expected with a genuine leather boot.

Pros: Stylish, sealed seams enhance waterproofing, rugged outsole

Cons: Expensive

The best kids’ snow boots for extreme cold

source Stonz

Why you’ll love them: If your kid faces weather conditions of Arctic proportions, then their feet belong in an extra warm pair of Stonz Cold Weather Snow Boots.

Stonz footwear is designed in Canada, a place where people know a thing or 10 about the cold. Like … serious cold. Like these boots have an industry leading rating for use in temperatures down to 58 degrees below zero. Which happens to be -50º Celsius, in case you were wondering. What’s that you say, your area doesn’t get that cold? No problem, the proprietary Radiantex lining, which reflects body heat back at the legs and feet, is removable. Which is also handy for occasional washing.

If you worry about boots that warm being too heavy, Stonz has you covered there, too. Each Stonz Cold Weather Snow Boot weighs about the same as a smartphone, so they will hardly slow down or fatigue your child during winter play. The boots feature a drawstring collar atop the tall upper shaft, a large velcro patch that keeps the cuff closed, and an adjustable buckle that cinches them tight around the ankle. In other words, they’re not likely to let snow in or to fall off.

With dozens of reviews posted on Amazon, the Stonz Cold Weather Snow Boot enjoys a fine 4.6-star overall rating. One mom who reports having bought four pairs of Stonz boots over the years calls said her kids find them warm and comfortable, adding that “they are extremely light weight, which is a major bonus because it allows [her] kids to actually run around and have fun with out tiring out too fast from having to clomp around in heavy boots.”

A writer from Potty Adventures called Stonz boots “completely waterproof” and loved how well they “keep little legs and feet warm.”

Pros: Amazingly warm, multiple closure mechanisms, lightweight

Cons: Boots run narrow

The best affordable kids’ snow boots

source Target

Why you’ll love them: As most kids grow out of their footwear each year, saving money on shoes and boots is wise, and the Cat & Jack Bastien Winter Boots manage to be cute, comfortable, and affordable.

Kids clothing is such a conundrum. On the one hand, you want your children to look as charming as hell, but on the other hand, you don’t want to spend a fortune on clothing they will inevitable outgrow. While I’ve got boots I’ve been wearing for the better part of a decade now, my son goes through footwear like a tornado, often outgrowing a pair of shoes or boots before the season has even passed.

That’s why I think the Cat & Jack Bastien Winter Boots are a great idea, with one caveat. With their decidedly low price tag of $29.99 comes a rather modest cold rating. They are only rated suitable for use in temperatures down to -10º F, which is 40 degrees warmer than other pairs on our list.

But guess what? Most families aren’t playing around outside when it’s ten below zero anyway!

Style wise, the Bastien boots are a success. They feature bright accent coloring on the sole, laces, and stitching, and have a two toned foot and upper. The faux fur lining is comfortable, and don’t worry about all those laces and fasteners on the front, they have a zipper up the side that even young kids can operate.

Nine out of 10 target customers have left five-star reviews for the Cat & Jack Bastien Winter Boots, with one calling them “so cute [and] a perfect fit” and many parents noting how easy the side zipper makes getting the boots on and off.

Pros: Great price point, easy to put on and take off, charming style

Cons: Not suitable for extreme cold

The best easy-on kids’ snow boots

source Crocs

Why you’ll love them: Parents will take comfort knowing that their son or daughter will be able to put on or remove his or her own Crocs LodgePoint Snow Boots even without a helping hand.

It’s often amazing to see what abilities children have and which they have yet to develop. My son can type out, print, and illustrate a story (often complete with story arc, no less), yet he struggles to get on winter boots without assistance. Which is fine, as I know the latter skill will come with time, whereas the former is simply innate. And besides, my wife and I are here to help! Except when we’re not.

If you have a kid who goes to school, daycare, or anywhere else that you can’t be on hand to help get winter boots on or off, consider a pair of Crocs LodgePoint Snow Boots, a comfortable winter boot that even kids who have much to master when it comes to fine motor control will be able to don and shed without assistance.

The boots have a tall upper with a broad flap that opens wide when the boot is going on or coming off and secures with a generously-portioned patch of velcro. And if needed, there’s a loop on the back of the cuff a child can use to create extra leverage while slipping a foot in.

Beyond the easy operation, the boots are also warm and, provided the snow (or puddle) isn’t too deep, they’re decently waterproof. The soles don’t offer much traction, but for play or walking in most snow conditions they will serve your kid just fine, while the eight-inch tall upper provides plenty of warmth even on cold, windy days.

At the time of this writing, the Crocs LodgePoint Snow Boots have an overall rating of 4.3-stars on Amazon. One parent who reports living in coastal Alaska says they good for use “in wet snow” and for sledding, while another reports that they are “warm enough for Minnesota winters.”

A few folks did note issues with wet little feet after extended use in deeper, wetter snow, though, so consider the conditions your kid will face carefully weighed against the independence these boots engender.

Pros: Easy to put on and take off, tall insulated upper, available in several colors

Cons: Not as water-resistant as other options

