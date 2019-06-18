The best water shoes you can buy for kids

Kids’ water shoes help keep sensitive little feet safe against sharp rocks and shells and protected from the hot sand, and they dry off after dips in the pool, lake, or ocean.

Many kids’ water shoes are styled to look like regular footwear, so your children can live in them all summer long.

The Merrell Little Kid’s Bare Steps H2O Sneakers are our top choice because they are comfortable without needing breaking in and stay snug even on the littlest feet.

My family lives about a half-mile from a bay on the North Shore of Long Island, New York, and our summers involve frequent trips to the beaches where we kayak, canoe, swim, and explore. North Shore beaches tend to be littered with rocks and shells, and I wince with most steps despite my callused 36-year-old feet; there’s no way I’d ever ask my young kids to walk around on such surfaces without their feet protected, thus along with the sunblock, hats, and life jackets, every trip to the water involves kids’ water shoes.

But truth be told, my son and daughter (five and one, respectively, at the time of this writing) get the most use out of their water shoes not during our frequent aquatic adventures, but right in our home’s backyard. From playing in their water table to tending the garden (which basically means spilling water and making lots of mud) to running around after a rainstorm, everyday play tends to end up pretty messy in this phase of childhood. When the playing is over for the day, my wife or I can simply hose off their water shoes and let them dry, or toss them in the washing machine if things got truly dirty out there.

Good water shoes have to do at least three things well: They need to protect the bottom of the foot, stay on securely (even during swimming, running, or other high-intensity activities), and they need to dry quickly once out of the water. Great water shoes are comfortable from the first use and even look good, too. It’s always a relief as we head out for a day of activities with unknown variables, confident my kids’ feet will be protected and will dry fast if a soaking occurs. If their outfits look pretty good, too, then that’s more icing on the cake.

While Merrell Little Kid’s Bare Steps H2O Sneakers are our top pick for the best kids water shoes overall, for the reasons laid out below, you should also consider the L-Run Kids Aqua Socks, the Sperry Little Kid’s Spring Tide Sandals, the Plae SAM 2.0 Sandals, and the Native Jefferson Slip-On Sneaker.

The best overall

source Merrell

A pair of Merrell Little Kid’s Bare Steps H2O Sneakers require no breaking-in for comfort, thanks to their flexible mesh upper and soft insole.

Whenever she can, my daughter takes off whatever footwear I put on her – socks included. That’s all fine and good when she’s playing at home or at a friend’s house, but when she’s running around outside, especially on a beach with hot sand and sharp rocks and shells, I need that those shoes to stay on her feet.

Which is why I’m thrilled she’s been wearing Merrell’s Little Kid’s Bare Steps H20 Sneakers. Try as she might, she can’t pull these snug little water shoes off her feet, especially when they’re wet.

But snugness doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort: The shoes have a soft, flexible mesh upper that conforms to a little foot from the very first wearing, while the sole offers enough cushioning and support, yet is also highly flexible. The shoes approximate the feel of a barefoot shoe (hence the name). While I’m not personally a fan of barefoot shoes, for a young toddler still mastering her balance, it’s a perfect design.

The H2O Sneaker secures with a broad Velcro strap and they dry quickly when wet. The bottom of the sole has decent traction and a wide toe-box makes sure those little digits never feel pinched and have some room to grow.

Pros: Comfortable and snug, wide toe box, barefoot feel promotes balance

Cons: Odor develops with frequent use

The best for keeping out sand

source Amazon

Nothing ruins a day at the beach like little feet irritated by itchy, scratchy sand in the shoes. The snug-fitting L-Run Kids Aqua Socks helps keep sand out.

“Daddy, can you empty my shoe again?” is a refrain I used to hear at least a dozen times per visit to any sandy beach. I get it: sand in the shoe is itchy and it can hurt and cause blisters. It’s also annoying to constantly have to dump sand, pebbles, dirt, and everything else that work their way into my son’s shoes during play at the beach. Thus my deep appreciation for his new L-Run Kids Aqua Socks that wrap around his feet securely and have a tight-enough ankle cuff to keep debris out.

These L-Run Kids Aqua Socks don’t have as much protection against big, sharp rocks as I would like, and they don’t provide much support. When we take long walks on the beach or play in the water, I usually have my son switch footwear. But for playing on the sand, these are hard to beat. And you can’t beat the price: The most expensive pair of L-Run Kids Aqua Socks currently sold on Amazon is priced at just $12.99.

The shoes pack down flat or even roll up, making them perfect for travel, and they come in multiple sizes and dozens of different colors and patterns, so you’ll surely find the right pair for any kid.

SnorkelsandFins.com looked at the adult version of the Aqua Socks and appreciates how the footwear creates “a tight seal on the ankle,” which is what I find to be the case when my son wears his.

Pros: Snug fit keeps out sand and pebbles, pack down small for travel or storage, available in dozens of colors

Cons: Sizes run small

The best for everyday wear

source plae

Plae Sam 2.0 Fisherman Sandals provide as much support as a standard sneaker, yet they dry fast after a soaking.

This summer, my son will be wearing his Plae Sam 2.0 Fisherman Sandals even more often than his regular Plae sneakers because these water shoes provide the same support and traction as his other shoes, but with the added benefit of rapid drying. And between the beach, the backyard water table, camp activities, and everything else that comes with summer at this age, getting your shoes soaked is a regular occurrence.

Kids can put on a pair Sam 2.0 Fishermans easily by themselves, thanks to the Velcro straps and heel loops that help a kid tug the shoes into place. The soles are thick enough to provide plenty of support and impact reduction, and a fully covered toe prevents stubbing and scratches. Whether it’s hiking on muddy trails, playing in the water, or everyday walks around town, these shoes perform well and look more or less like regular kids’ shoes. When my son wears a darker sock under them, you hardly notice all the open space cut into the shoes. And without a sock, they’re ready for full submersion.

MommyToMax.com‘s reviewer says the Plae Sam 2.0 Fisherman shoes are of top quality, and that her own son has yet to ruin the shoes “even after months of continuous wear.”

Plae Sam 2.0 Fisherman sandals are comfortable from the first use and they hold up well after many uses. The only real drawback here? At nearly 50 bucks, they are by far the most expensive shoes on the list.

Pros: Great for varied activities, easy for kids to put on their own feet, thick and supportive sole

Cons: Rather expensive

The best stylish water shoes

source Sperry

A pair of Sperry Little Kid’s Spring Tide Sandals look good enough to be worn to dinner at a seaside restaurant, yet also provide support and traction even when wet.

If your kid is going to be snorkeling around a coral reef or going for a long hike on a path crisscrossed by creeks and streams, then a hardier, closed-toe water shoe is probably in order. For playing poolside at the resort or trips to the boardwalk, a pair of Sperry Little Kid’s Spring Tide Sandals is the perfect choice for girls.

While decidedly feminine in style, these are about the best-looking girls’ water shoes I’ve yet to come across. My daughter has these in Tan/Platinum and they’re adorable.

These sandals don’t look like water shoes, but as the name suggests, they are designed to get wet. The rubber soles provide solid traction in wet or dry conditions, and materials dry out quickly once out of the water. And while all that exposed foot isn’t great for rocky environments, the sandals do let little feet air-dry quickly, reducing the likelihood of blisters and irritation.

The Spring Tide Sandals have a large ankle strap that can accommodate feet of various sizes, and their soft EVA footbed absorbs impact and offers decent support.

Pros: Great style, widely adjustable ankle strap, good traction on sole

Cons: Minimal protection against scrapes and scratches

The best slip-on water shoes

source Amazon

Your kid will be able to step into and out of these Native Jefferson Slip-On Sneakers in a matter of seconds, taking away one of children’s great frustrations: taking forever to get their shoes on their feet!

Kids need to learn to get their own shoes on, but even after the thousandth time they have done it, the process can still be agonizing. It takes seemingly forever, which is frustrating when everyone is trying to make it out to the beach. Enter the Native Jefferson Slip-On Sneaker, a shoe that requires no lacing, Velcro, or any other closure system. Like a loafer, the child steps into the shoe or pulls it on with his hands alone, and that’s that.

Plus, these shoes are 100% waterproof, but it comes with a small price to pay: the Jefferson’s ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA) material will mold to your kid’s feet over time, but they’re not initially comfortable.

Your child will need to break them in, and that process can rub skin raw and even cause blisters. I recommend having the kid wear socks with the shoes for a while. When I had my son wear Native water shoes last summer, they were great once they were molded to his feet, but getting there was a process. It was worth it, though, as these shoes can be cleaned by dunking them in a bucket of water and wiping them dry with a paper towel, a process that takes about 30 seconds.

Pros: 100% waterproof, easy to slip on and off, easy to clean

Cons: Require breaking-in