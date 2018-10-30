10 of the best dog breeds for families with children

caption Golden Retrievers are a kid-friendly breed. source iStock

Dogs can be a great addition to a family of any size. When it comes to choosing the perfect pup for your family, energy levels, personality, and temperament can all play a role.

Here are some of the best dog breeds for families with children.

Labrador Retrievers are popular for a reason.

caption They’re very friendly. source Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club, “the Labrador is America’s most popular dog breed.”

Dogs of this breed are typically affectionate, energetic, and sociable. They make for excellent family dogs because of their affable personality and willingness to befriend just about any human or dog in the neighborhood.

Newfoundlands are gentle giants.

caption They’re a patient breed. source Peter Ludes

There’s a reason the Newfoundland breed was immortalized in “Peter Pan” as the children’s beloved Nana. This giant breed of canine is docile and friendly.

These gentle giants are easy to train and are known for their patient personality, especially with small children.

Golden Retrievers are devoted work dogs.

caption They’re very loyal. source Wikimedia Commons

With that unmistakable yellow fur, the Golden Retriever is an excellent choice for a family with kids. These dogs typically have deeply loving personalities and a lot of loyalty to give.

According to the American Kennel Club, Golden Retrievers are “eager-to-please family dogs” and they are fairly easy to train.

German Shepherds love to serve and protect.

caption They’re very adaptable. source Wikimedia Commons

While their reputation and appearance may seem intimidating, German Shepherds make excellent companions for families with children.

According to Vet Street, this breed is very adaptable, making them a perfect addition to a family that’s constantly growing.

World-renowned as loyal and brave police dogs, German Shepherds also make for excellent family dogs because of their protective and loyal natures.

Border Collies will be a smart companion for a high-energy household.

caption They’re a high-energy breed. source Shutterstock

For that high-energy family looking for a dog to match their exuberance for life, look no further than the Border Collie.

These dogs are easy to train, and they are very high-energy, meaning they need a lot of exercise and attention.

Border Collies have been noted as being very friendly to its family and to strangers. So, Border Collies are a great choice for families who host a lot of guests in their home.

French Bulldogs could be a great addition to your family.

caption These dogs are fairly kid-friendly. source Shutterstock

These dogs are fairly calm and kid-friendly. Being on the smaller and lazier end of the spectrum, the Bulldog is perfect for a family with kids who aren’t overly high-energy.

Their small size also makes them the perfect dogs for families in smaller homes where space is at a premium.

Beagles make great companions.

caption They typically love to play. source REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

According to the American Kennel Club, Beagles “are loving and lovable, happy, and companionable- all qualities that make them excellent family dogs.”

Beagles are great for families with active children, as Beagles are very high-energy and require a lot of play time.

A Vizsla will be an active member of your family.

caption They’re very loyal. source Jason Reed/Flickr

The Vizla is an athletic dog with a gentle and affectionate nature that makes it a great family dog. This breed is also known for its intelligence and stamina.

According to Dog Time, these dogs are typically nicknamed “Velcro Vizlas” because of how attached they get to their families. Because of this, this breed will probably be most at home with a family of homebodies, or a family that does not travel often.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels tend to have great personalities.

caption They are fairly easy to train. source Wikimedia Commons/Przemysław Jahr

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have loving personalities that make them very family-friendly.

According to the American Kennel Club, this breed combines the “gentle attentiveness of a toy breed with the verve and athleticism of a sporting spaniel.”

They’re a great companion for families with older children who are willing to train and play with the dog. Small children may be too rough for this small pup.

Bichon Frise are an incredibly affectionate breed.

caption They’re a great choice for families with older children. source Wikimedia Commons/Arielote

Bichon Frise typically loves attention and they are usually very affectionate.

They’re very cuddly pups and they work best for families with older children, according to Vet Street.

