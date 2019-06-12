The best kitchen accessories for cat lovers you can buy

From a paper towel holder to measuring spoons, these kitchen accessories are unique and eye-catching ways to display your love for cats.

Our top pick, the Portable Cat Tail Glass Tea Cup and Strainer, is not only fun but also functional.

Having cats in your kitchen isn’t always the most practical thing when you’re cooking or baking, but with these unique kitchen accessories, cats can actually help you as you cook (well, sort of). These cat-themed kitchen accessories are fun ways that you can incorporate cats into your kitchen decor and everyday equipment, like cookie cutters and paper towel holders. Plus, they’re all cute and will give your kitchen a distinctive theme.

Of course, these kitchen accessories don’t have to be for you. They’re all a little bit unusual but highly functional, and they make great gifts for the cat enthusiast in your life.

All of these kitchen accessories are a little bit different, but we’ve selected them based on their appearance and creativity, their usefulness in the kitchen, their overall performance, and their price point. These aren’t just cute accessories that will sit on your counter or in your cupboard, unused. They’re built to perform well so that you get the most out of your purchase – and they just also happen to have great cat-themed designs, too.

Here are our top picks for the best kitchen accessories for cat lovers:

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best overall

source Amazon

The Portable Cat Tail Glass Tea Cup and Strainer can be used with hot and cold drinks, and the built-in strainer makes making tea easy.

Fun, cute, and functional, the Portable Cat Tail Glass Tea Cup and Strainer is ideal for any tea lover. The perfect cup of tea, a good book, and a seat on the couch next to your cat? It’s the perfect way to spend any afternoon, and this glass and strainer combination simplifies the process of making loose-leaf tea; you can bypass the teapot and just make tea directly in it. The strainer is conveniently contained in the top of the mug, so your tea will steep without you having to manually strain your drink. The strainer is removable, so you can use this cup without it for other beverages.

The cup is made of high-heat borosilicate glass, which is heat and explosion-proof for your safety. The BPA-free lid locks into place, so if you knock the cup over, it won’t spill. An added bonus: The cup comes with a coaster, making it ideal for gift-giving.

The Portable Cat Tail Glass Tea Cup and Strainer has a 4.5 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on more than 300 reviews. One customer writes, “Great quality, air-tight seal on the lid, the strainer [is] small enough that even the tiniest tea leaves don’t get through.” Another customer says that the cup has held up well: “The best part about it is that once the lid is on you don’t have to worry about leaks, it’s great for on the go. And it’s really made well, mine fell out of my truck onto the pavement and it didn’t break.”

Pros: Removable strainer is ideal for preparing loose-leaf tea in the cup, spill proof lid

Cons: Not microwave or dishwasher safe

The best for cooking

source Amazon

Whimsical and practical, the Cat Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set will be used daily when you cook or bake.

It’s easy to find cute cat-themed kitchen accessories that are barely functional. That’s not the case with the Cat Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set. Not only is this set adorable, but it’s also something that you’re going to use regularly.

This four-spoon set includes a tablespoon, teaspoon, half-teaspoon, and quarter-teaspoon. The silicone rubber cats on top of each spoon make it easy to quickly spot the right spoon that you need, and the stainless steel construction ensures that you’ll use them for years to come. Perhaps the best feature is that the spoons aren’t connected; when you just need one, you only have to wash one spoon, rather than working with the entire set. These spoons are top-rack dishwasher safe.

The Cat Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set has a 4.8 out of 5 star Amazon rating based on 28 reviews. One customer writes, “These are incredibly easy to clean, as a quick rinse under hot water is all it takes! Nothing sticks to these spoons and everything just seamlessly slides right off them! No previous measuring spoons of mine have been even half this easy to clean.”

Pros: Stainless steel construction, top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Cons: Only 4 spoons in the set

The best versatile accessory

source Amazon

Not only is the Boston Warehouse Cat Countertop Storage Basket adorable, but it’s also versatile and can be used to store countless kitchen items.

Fruit bowl? Coffee pod holder? Utensil holder? The Boston Warehouse Cat Countertop Storage Basket can do that and more. The key to this basket’s value is its versatility. You can use it for K-cups, fruit, vegetables, and just about anything that needs containing. With its adorable cat theme, this basket will dress up your countertop and is sure to become a conversation piece.

This storage basket’s design gives it a generous capacity, but it takes up minimal counter space. The black finish and overall design fit into many existing kitchen decor schemes, and it’s durable enough for years of use.

The Boston Warehouse Cat Countertop Storage Basket has a 4.7 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on more than 700 customer reviews. One customer says the basket make a great conversation piece, while another commented it’s bigger and heavier than expected, but appreciated the durable construction.

Pros: Takes up minimal counter space, durable, sturdy construction, highly versatile

Cons: Hand wash only

The best for bakers

source Amazon

The R&M International When the Cat’s Away Cookie Cutters add plenty of cat-themed fun to baking cookies.

For anyone who shares a love of both cookies and cats, the When the Cat’s Away Cookie Cutters from R&M International will add a fun twist to cookie baking. This set of six cookie cutters features five unique cat poses and one mouse. Whatever the festivity you’re baking cookies for, these are sure to add some whimsy.

Don’t restrict yourself to just cookies. You can use the cutters to make boring sandwiches look more appealing to picky eaters (e.g., kids), or even use them in crafting projects that call for shaping dough or clay.

These cookie cutters are each about 4 inches in size. They are tin-plated steel, making them durable enough to last for years.

The R&M International When the Cat’s Away Cookie Cutters have a 4.6 out of 5 star Amazon rating based on 170 reviews. One customer, who proclaims to be a professional baker, gives a helpful tip: “I like that these are no-nonsense dishwasher-safe metal cutters with a rolled edge on top (to save you from hurting your hands). I suspect the mouse’s tail is going to be inclined to get stuck in the cutter, and also to burn – it’s too small compared with the rest of the cookie. It might be better to cut off the mouse’s tail and just give him a licorice whip or something, but that’s up to the cookie baker.”

Pros: Great variety of poses for fun cookies, tin-plated steel for durability, excellent price for the set

Cons: Not as sturdy as some top-quality cookie cutters, hand-wash only

The best decorative accessory

source Amazon

Decorative yet also functional, the Artori Design Cat vs Crow Paper Towel Stand brings an artistic touch to your kitchen counter.

The Artori Design Cat vs Crow Paper Towel Stand will show off your love of cats in a classic, artistic way. With a throwback to a scene straight out of the 1800s, the silhouette of a cat watching a crow on a lamppost makes a charming addition to your kitchen counter, your table, or wherever else you decide to place it.

This stand is made of metal and it comes fully assembled. It weighs just over 1 pound, giving it the stability needed to securely hold a full roll of paper towel. Choose from a black, gray, or red finish to complement your kitchen decor.

The Artori Design Cat vs Crow Paper Towel Stand doesn’t have a lot of customer reviews, but 67% of them gave the product 5 stars. One customer writes, “It is perfect and looks better than in the picture. It is well balanced. Paper towels go on and off easily.”

Pros: Artistic design, easy to use, comes fully assembled

Cons: Metal is a bit thin, pricey accessory