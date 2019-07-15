The best kitchen deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019 — on Instant Pots, Vitamix blenders, and more

- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- Amazon Prime Day deals for the kitchen abound this year.
- We’ll be updating this post with the best new deals as we find them, so bookmark this page before things sell out.
Don't have time to sift through millions of deals?
Kitchen supplies and appliances are one of those things you never realize you need until it’s too late and you’re too hangry to eat anything else but instant ramen – again. Good thing tons of items are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, like Instant Pot pressure cookers and sous vide devices.
This list includes a Sponsored Product that has been suggested by GreenPan and that also meets our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.*
Here are the best deals on kitchen appliances, cookware, gadgets, and more on Amazon Prime Day 2019:
The best appliance deals
Whether you’re looking to cook a week’s worth of chili or fry up a healthier version of sweet potato fries, you’re going to need one of these useful appliances. The Instant Pot reigns supreme as our best multicooker, but you might find an air fryer or smart oven more suitable for your kitchen.
The best overall deals
- Philips XXL Airfryer, $114.97 (originally $229.95) [You save $114.98]
- Instant Pot 8-Quart, $79.99 (originally $139.95) [You save $59.96]
- Breville Compact Smart Oven, $129.56 (originally $179.95) [You save $50.39]
The best kitchen appliance deals
- Instant Pot 6-Quart, $49.99 (originally $99.95) [You save $39.96]
- Instant Pot 3-Quart, $59.99 (originally $79.95) [You save $19.96]
- Instant Pot 8-Quart, $79.99 (originally $139.95) [You save $59.96]
- New House Kitchen 6-Quart Electric Pressure Multicooker, $49.23 (originally $87.92) [You save $38.69]
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $31.19 (originally $69.99) [You save $37.80]
- Breville Compact Smart Oven, $129.56 (originally $179.95) [You save $50.39]
- COSORI 5.8-Quart Air Fryer, $80.39 (originally $119.99) [You save $39.60]
- Philips XXL Airfryer, $114.97 (originally $229.95) [You save $114.98]
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $119.99 (originally $149.95) [You save $29.96]
The best kitchen tool deals
Don’t get caught without a sous vide or sharp knife right as you’re cooking dinner. The ChefSteps one is the best overall pick in our sous vide shopping guide, and right now, it’s on deep discount – along with plenty of of gadgets.
The best overall deals
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $125.30 (originally $179) [You save $53.70]
- AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set, $30.21 (originally $54.93) [You save $24.72]
- Instant Pot 6-or 8-Quart Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, $51.75 (originally $75) [You save $23.25]
The best kitchen gadget deals
- Oxo Good Grips 5-Quart Salad Spinner, $8.11 (originally $27.99) [You save $19.88]
- AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set, $30.21 (originally $54.93) [You save $24.72]
- Instant Pot 6-or 8-Quart Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, $51.75 (originally $75) [You save $23.25]
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $125.30 (originally $179) [You save $53.70]
- New House Kitchen Immersion Hand Blender, $15.46 (originally $24.95) [You save $9.49]
- Brita 1-Liter Water Pitcher, $24.49 (originally $34.99) [You save $10.50]
Best cookware deals
- source
- GreenPan
Even if you’re not a pro-level at-home chef, you can look like it with one of these cookware pieces. Fancy Dutch ovens, basic pots and pans – your next meal’s already looking up.
GreenPan is running a deal on its 18-piece, non-stick cookware set that has everything a starter kitchen needs. It comes with two frying pans, an egg pan, two saucepans, a cookie sheet, a square cake pan, measuring spoons, and more. For Prime Day, it’s a hefty $70 off.
The best overall deals
- All-Clad HA1 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $237.96 (originally $339.95) [You save $101.99]
- Le Creuset Signature 3-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, $157.70 (originally $242.51) [You save $84.81]
- GreenPan 18-Piece Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $129.99 (originally 199.99) [You save $70] *Sponsored by GreenPan
- Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $53.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $36]
The best cookware deals
- Le Creuset Signature 3-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, $157.70 (originally $242.51) [You save $84.81]
- AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set, $27.19 (originally $39.99) [You save $12.80]
- AmazonBasics 15-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set, $34.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $15]
- AmazonBasics 3.3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet, $30.68 (originally $46.49) [You save $15.81]
- AmazonBasics 4.3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $27.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $12]
- AmazonBasics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $31.49 (originally $44.99) [You save $13.50]
- AmazonBasics 7.3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $41.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $18]
- All-Clad HA1 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $237.96 (originally $339.95) [You save $101.99]
- Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $53.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $36]
The best small kitchen appliance deals
Here are all the best space-saving appliances you’d need in your small kitchen.
The best overall deals
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, 64 oz. Container, $229.47 (originally $449.95) [You save $220.48]
- Vitamix Venturist V1200, 64 oz. Container, $287.96 (originally $449.95) [You save $161.99]
The best small kitchen appliance deals
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, 64 oz. Container, $229.47 (originally $449.95) [You save $220.48]
- Vitamix Venturist V1200, 64 oz. Container, $287.96 (originally $449.95) [You save $161.99]
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $13.47 (originally $29.95) [You save $16.48]
- Hamilton Beach 1-Liter Electric Kettle, $23.11 (originally $39.85) [You save $16.74]
- Creative Home 3-Quart Whistling Tea Kettle, $9.76 (originally $25.03) [You save $15.27]
- Hamilton Beach 1-Liter Electric Kettle, $10.34 (originally $14.99) [You save $4.65]
The best coffee maker deals
Get a head start on your morning cup of coffee or tea with any one of these amazing devices and deals.
The best overall deals
- Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe, $143.97 (originally $299.95) [You save $155.98]
- Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe, $128.77 (originally $279.95) [You save $151.18]
The best coffee maker deals
- Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe, $128.77 (originally $279.95) [You save $151.18]
- Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe, $143.97 (originally $299.95) [You save $155.98]
- Hamilton Beach Single Serve Coffee Maker, $23.11 (originally $39.85) [You save $16.74]
- Hamilton Beach Fresh-Grind Coffee Grinder, $8.55 (originally $15.85) [You save $7.30]
- New House Kitchen Coffee Grinder, $10.39 (originally $19.99) [You save $9.60]
The best water bottle and thermos deals
Ditch the plastic once and for all with a reuseable water bottle, and keep them cool in easy-to-carry coolers.
The best overall deals
- Under Armour Sideline 20-Quart Hard Cooler, $139.30 (originally $199) [You save $59.70]
- Under Armour MVP 18-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler, $15.05 (originally $35) [You save $19.95]
The best water bottle and cooler deals
- Under Armour MVP 18-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler, $15.05 (originally $35) [You save $19.95]
- Under Armour Sideline 64-Ounce Water Jug, $15.39 (originally $21.99) [You save $6.60]
- Under Armour 12-Can Soft Cooler, $25.19 (originally $35.99) [You save $10.80]
- Under Armour 24-Can Soft Cooler, $34.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $15]
- Under Armour Sideline 20-Quart Hard Cooler, $139.30 (originally $199) [You save $59.70]