The best kitchen deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019 — on Instant Pots, Vitamix blenders, and more

caption Shop the best Prime Day 2019 deals for the kitchen in this list. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Kitchen supplies and appliances are one of those things you never realize you need until it’s too late and you’re too hangry to eat anything else but instant ramen – again. Good thing tons of items are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, like Instant Pot pressure cookers and sous vide devices.

We’ll be updating this post as new deals come up and updating any items that sell out, but in the meantime, sign up for a free 30-day trial Prime membership today to access to all the exclusive discounts (and plenty of other perks). If you’re a college student, get a free six-month trial and then 50% off the annual membership price after that if you have a .edu email address.

This list includes a Sponsored Product that has been suggested by GreenPan and that also meets our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.*

caption Shown: Philips XXL Airfryer, $114.97 (originally $229.95) [You save $114.98] source Amazon

Whether you’re looking to cook a week’s worth of chili or fry up a healthier version of sweet potato fries, you’re going to need one of these useful appliances. The Instant Pot reigns supreme as our best multicooker, but you might find an air fryer or smart oven more suitable for your kitchen.

caption Shown: ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $125.30 (originally $179) [You save $53.70] source Amazon

Don’t get caught without a sous vide or sharp knife right as you’re cooking dinner. The ChefSteps one is the best overall pick in our sous vide shopping guide, and right now, it’s on deep discount – along with plenty of of gadgets.

caption Shown: GreenPan 18-Piece Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $129.99 (originally 199.99) [You save $70] source GreenPan

Even if you’re not a pro-level at-home chef, you can look like it with one of these cookware pieces. Fancy Dutch ovens, basic pots and pans – your next meal’s already looking up.

GreenPan is running a deal on its 18-piece, non-stick cookware set that has everything a starter kitchen needs. It comes with two frying pans, an egg pan, two saucepans, a cookie sheet, a square cake pan, measuring spoons, and more. For Prime Day, it’s a hefty $70 off.

caption Shown: Vitamix 5200 Blender, 64 oz. Container, $229.47 (originally $449.95) [You save $220.48] source Amazon

Here are all the best space-saving appliances you’d need in your small kitchen.

caption Shown: Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe, $143.97 (originally $299.95) [You save $155.98] source Amazon

Get a head start on your morning cup of coffee or tea with any one of these amazing devices and deals.

caption Shown: Under Armour Sideline 20-Quart Hard Cooler, $139.3 (originally $199) [You save $59.70] source Amazon

Ditch the plastic once and for all with a reuseable water bottle, and keep them cool in easy-to-carry coolers.

