28 useful kitchen gadgets you can get under $25

Outfitting your kitchen with all the necessary tools is no easy (or cheap) feat. Once you’ve finished buying quality cookware, appliances, and dinnerware, your wallet is pretty much drained.

You might think you won’t be able to make any major upgrades to your kitchen for a while, but there are actually plenty of small tools and accessories that make a big impact without costing hundreds of dollars.

For under $25, you can grab these gadgets that will make life in the kitchen a lot easier, whether you’re chopping, baking, mixing, or cleaning.

Scissors to snip your herbs into perfectly sized pieces.

An adjustable rolling pin that makes it easy to roll dough to your desired thickness.

A masher to make great mashed potatoes and guacamole in no time.

A batter mixer to cut down on the mess of making breakfast.

A screen that protects you and your kitchen space from splatters while keeping your food crisp.

An environmentally friendly sprayer that you can fill with oils and vinegars.

A strainer that snaps right onto your pot.

A whisk that pulls apart so you can clean it easily.

A spiralizer that makes eating vegetables more fun.

A scoop that makes consistently round cookie dough balls.

A can opener with a magnet that removes the lid for you.

A bowl that separates your milk from your cereal so it stays crunchy.

A tool that peels, slices, and cores a pineapple in seconds.

A longer-lasting, more sanitary, and gentle kitchen sponge.

Cute lid lifts that allow steam to escape so your pot won’t boil over.

A tool that peels and minces garlic so you can keep your hands clean.

A salad chopper to make salads that rival your favorite lunch spot’s.

A teapot that releases tea right into your cup.

An all-in-one device that makes breakfast sandwiches in five minutes.

A tool that splits, pits, and slices avocados.

A glass container that lets you make fresh popcorn without oil.

A complete kit to make sushi rolls at home.

A tenderizer that helps you cook meat faster and more evenly.

A tray that reduces the defrosting time of frozen food.

A container that keeps your whole bean and ground coffee fresh.

A brush that lets you clean sharp cutlery safely.

A blender that lets you blend and drink from the same cup.

A machine that makes perfect boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelettes.