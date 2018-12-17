28 useful kitchen gadgets you can get under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Outfitting your kitchen with all the necessary tools is no easy (or cheap) feat. Once you’ve finished buying quality cookware, appliances, and dinnerware, your wallet is pretty much drained.
You might think you won’t be able to make any major upgrades to your kitchen for a while, but there are actually plenty of small tools and accessories that make a big impact without costing hundreds of dollars.
For under $25, you can grab these gadgets that will make life in the kitchen a lot easier, whether you’re chopping, baking, mixing, or cleaning.
Scissors to snip your herbs into perfectly sized pieces.
Jenaluca Stainless Steel Herb Scissors, $14.87, available at Amazon
An adjustable rolling pin that makes it easy to roll dough to your desired thickness.
Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings, $11.19, available at Amazon
A masher to make great mashed potatoes and guacamole in no time.
Dreamfarm Smood – One-Press Spring Coil Potato Masher with Silicone Pot Scraper, $14.99, available at Amazon
A batter mixer to cut down on the mess of making breakfast.
Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk, $14.99, available at Amazon
A screen that protects you and your kitchen space from splatters while keeping your food crisp.
Williams Sonoma Silicone Splatter Screen, $24.95, available at Williams Sonoma
An environmentally friendly sprayer that you can fill with oils and vinegars.
Misto Brushed Aluminum Olive Oil Sprayer, $8.49, available at Amazon
A strainer that snaps right onto your pot.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Strainer, $17.99, available at Amazon
A whisk that pulls apart so you can clean it easily.
Magisso Magnetic Balloon Whisk, $20.49, available at Amazon
A spiralizer that makes eating vegetables more fun.
Brieftons 5-Blade Spiralizer, $19.99, available at Amazon
A scoop that makes consistently round cookie dough balls.
OXO Good Grips Medium Cookie Scoop, $13.72, available at Amazon
A can opener with a magnet that removes the lid for you.
ZYLISS Lock N’ Lift Can Opener with Lid Lifter, $14.99, available at Amazon
A bowl that separates your milk from your cereal so it stays crunchy.
Obol – The Original Never Soggy Cereal Bowl, $18.95, available at Amazon
A tool that peels, slices, and cores a pineapple in seconds.
ChefLand Pineapple Corer, $17.20, available at Amazon
A longer-lasting, more sanitary, and gentle kitchen sponge.
Cute lid lifts that allow steam to escape so your pot won’t boil over.
Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts (3-Count), $11.99, available at Amazon
A tool that peels and minces garlic so you can keep your hands clean.
Alpha Grillers Garlic Press and Peeler Set, $13.97, available at Amazon
A salad chopper to make salads that rival your favorite lunch spot’s.
OXO Good Grips Salad Chopper and Bowl, $24.99, available at Amazon
A teapot that releases tea right into your cup.
Adagio Teas 16 oz. ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot, $19, available at Amazon
An all-in-one device that makes breakfast sandwiches in five minutes.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $18.99, available at Amazon
A tool that splits, pits, and slices avocados.
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99, available at Amazon
A glass container that lets you make fresh popcorn without oil.
UncommonGoods Microwave Popcorn Popper, $15, available at UncommonGoods
A complete kit to make sushi rolls at home.
Sushiquik Sushi Making Kit, $18.95, available at Amazon
A tenderizer that helps you cook meat faster and more evenly.
KitchenAid Meat Tenderizer, $11.47, available at Amazon
A tray that reduces the defrosting time of frozen food.
urbanviva Fast Defrosting Tray, $18.95, available at Amazon
A container that keeps your whole bean and ground coffee fresh.
Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Container, $29.97, available at Amazon
A brush that lets you clean sharp cutlery safely.
Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner, $6.49, available at Amazon
A blender that lets you blend and drink from the same cup.
Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender with Travel Lid, $15.99, available at Amazon
A machine that makes perfect boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelettes.
