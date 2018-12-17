28 useful kitchen gadgets you can get under $25

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Pictured: OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99, available at Amazon

caption
Pictured: OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99, available at Amazon
source
Amazon

Outfitting your kitchen with all the necessary tools is no easy (or cheap) feat. Once you’ve finished buying quality cookware, appliances, and dinnerware, your wallet is pretty much drained.

You might think you won’t be able to make any major upgrades to your kitchen for a while, but there are actually plenty of small tools and accessories that make a big impact without costing hundreds of dollars.

For under $25, you can grab these gadgets that will make life in the kitchen a lot easier, whether you’re chopping, baking, mixing, or cleaning.

Scissors to snip your herbs into perfectly sized pieces.

source
Amazon

Jenaluca Stainless Steel Herb Scissors, $14.87, available at Amazon

An adjustable rolling pin that makes it easy to roll dough to your desired thickness.

source
Amazon

Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings, $11.19, available at Amazon

A masher to make great mashed potatoes and guacamole in no time.

source
Amazon

Watch how it works here.

Dreamfarm Smood – One-Press Spring Coil Potato Masher with Silicone Pot Scraper, $14.99, available at Amazon

A batter mixer to cut down on the mess of making breakfast.

source
Amazon

Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk, $14.99, available at Amazon

A screen that protects you and your kitchen space from splatters while keeping your food crisp.

source
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Silicone Splatter Screen, $24.95, available at Williams Sonoma

An environmentally friendly sprayer that you can fill with oils and vinegars.

source
Amazon

Misto Brushed Aluminum Olive Oil Sprayer, $8.49, available at Amazon

A strainer that snaps right onto your pot.

source
Amazon

Watch how it works here.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Strainer, $17.99, available at Amazon

A whisk that pulls apart so you can clean it easily.

source
Amazon

Watch how it works here.

Magisso Magnetic Balloon Whisk, $20.49, available at Amazon

A spiralizer that makes eating vegetables more fun.

source
Amazon

Brieftons 5-Blade Spiralizer, $19.99, available at Amazon

A scoop that makes consistently round cookie dough balls.

source
Amazon

OXO Good Grips Medium Cookie Scoop, $13.72, available at Amazon

A can opener with a magnet that removes the lid for you.

source
Amazon

ZYLISS Lock N’ Lift Can Opener with Lid Lifter, $14.99, available at Amazon

A bowl that separates your milk from your cereal so it stays crunchy.

source
Amazon

Watch how it works here.

Obol – The Original Never Soggy Cereal Bowl, $18.95, available at Amazon

A tool that peels, slices, and cores a pineapple in seconds.

source
Amazon

Watch how it works here.

ChefLand Pineapple Corer, $17.20, available at Amazon

A longer-lasting, more sanitary, and gentle kitchen sponge.

source
Amazon

Cute lid lifts that allow steam to escape so your pot won’t boil over.

source
Amazon

Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts (3-Count), $11.99, available at Amazon

A tool that peels and minces garlic so you can keep your hands clean.

source
Amazon

Alpha Grillers Garlic Press and Peeler Set, $13.97, available at Amazon

A salad chopper to make salads that rival your favorite lunch spot’s.

source
Amazon

OXO Good Grips Salad Chopper and Bowl, $24.99, available at Amazon

A teapot that releases tea right into your cup.

source
Amazon

Adagio Teas 16 oz. ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot, $19, available at Amazon

An all-in-one device that makes breakfast sandwiches in five minutes.

source
Amazon

Watch how it works here.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $18.99, available at Amazon

A tool that splits, pits, and slices avocados.

Pictured: OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99, available at Amazon

source
Amazon

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99, available at Amazon

A glass container that lets you make fresh popcorn without oil.

source
UncommonGoods

UncommonGoods Microwave Popcorn Popper, $15, available at UncommonGoods

A complete kit to make sushi rolls at home.

source
Amazon

Sushiquik Sushi Making Kit, $18.95, available at Amazon

A tenderizer that helps you cook meat faster and more evenly.

source
Amazon

KitchenAid Meat Tenderizer, $11.47, available at Amazon

A tray that reduces the defrosting time of frozen food.

source
Bed Bath & Beyond

urbanviva Fast Defrosting Tray, $18.95, available at Amazon

A container that keeps your whole bean and ground coffee fresh.

source
Amazon

Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Container, $29.97, available at Amazon

A brush that lets you clean sharp cutlery safely.

source
Amazon

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner, $6.49, available at Amazon

A blender that lets you blend and drink from the same cup.

source
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender with Travel Lid, $15.99, available at Amazon

A machine that makes perfect boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelettes.

source
Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $18.80, available at Amazon