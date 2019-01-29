The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source KitchenAid/Business Insider

When it comes to mixers, KitchenAid stand mixers are in a class of their own. In addition to mixing batters and kneading doughs, these mixers work with a wide array of attachments.

If you own a KitchenAid already, you are only one attachment away from making your own pasta, straining and grinding fruits and vegetables, making sausage, spiralizing vegetables, creating homemade ice cream, grinding your own flour, or turning your mixer into a food processor.

Most of the attachments in our guide work with all KitchenAid mixers. The Pasta Extruder Attachment is the only accessory on our list that doesn’t fit every model.

We poured over the expert and user reviews to find out which attachments are worth buying based on value, long-lasting performance, and versatility. We chose the KitchenAid attachments for our guide after assessing the most common positive and negative attributes of the most popular accessories available.

Here are the best KitchenAid attachments you can buy:

Updated on 01/29/2019 by James Brains: Added the meat grinder attachment after testing. Updated prices and formatting.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best KitchenAid attachment for pasta

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: With the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set, you turn your stand mixer into an all-inclusive homemade pasta maker.

If you have ever had fresh pasta, you know the pre-packaged dry stuff doesn’t compare. With the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set, you turn your KitchenAid stand mixer into a one-stop pasta shop. This set comes with a pasta roller that rolls six-inch sheets of pasta to eight different thicknesses, a fettuccine cutter to make fettuccine noodles, a spaghetti cutter that turns sheets of pasta into classic spaghetti noodles, and a cleaning brush. All of the pieces are made in Italy.

How does it work? First, you prepare the dough using the mixer. Then, flatten the dough, and feed it into the rollers on the 2-speed setting. This will knead it. You repeat the rolling process until the dough is smooth and pliable. You slowly decrease the thickness of the dough until it is at your desired thickness. Then, to make the noodles, you either feed it through the spaghetti cutter or the fettuccine cutter depending on what you want to make.

FabulousPasta is a website that reviews all types of pasta-making devices and accouterments. The site gave the 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter an expert assessment and liked that it provided an excellent rolling and cutting speed, the attachments were easy to switch out, and they took up little space and were lightweight. The testers didn’t like that a KitchenAid stand mixer was required and found that it made it pretty hard to lug their pasta-making operation to the homes of friends and family. However, if you’re just making pasta at home, it’s perfectly fine.

Around 87% of the reviews of the 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set on Amazon are for five stars. Buyers liked how easy the roller and cutters are to use. However, it does require some practice to get accustomed to the attachments. Buyers also commented on how durably constructed each piece is and how easy they are to clean.

Pros: Built to last, easy to use when you follow the directions

Cons: Takes a little practice to get the pasta just right

The best KitchenAid attachment for grinding and straining

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: Whether you want to make your own sausage or you have a bounty of garden produce to process, the KitchenAid Fruit & Vegetable Strainer Set with Food Grinder Attachment can handle a broad range of tasks.

The KitchenAid Fruit & Vegetable Strainer Set with Food Grinder Attachment is really two accessories in one set. The strainer converts cooked pears and apples into sauces for immediate consumption or preserving. Making fresh tomato sauce is also a popular use.

The grinder comes with fine and coarse plates for making fresh hamburger, processing vegetables for salsa, and grinding your own cheese. These accessories work with any KitchenAid stand mixer, and if you want to make sausage, we recommend adding the Sausage Stuffer Kit Attachment to your order.

The top site that reviewed the strainer set with grinder attachment was Foodal, and the tester found it to be quite useful. The reviewer focused mainly on the ability of this set to strain fruits and vegetables for making purees, jams, baby food, jellies, and applesauce. The tester found it did an excellent job with all of these tasks, including creating a sorbet base to use with the Ice Cream Maker Attachment.

Around 90% of the reviewers on Amazon gave this attachment at least four stars. Many of the reviewers processed tomatoes with the attachment. They mention that it saved hours of work. A few buyers were concerned that it was made out of plastic and may not be durable enough for meat, but the plastic has proven to be long-lasting and sturdy.

Pros: Handles any soft meats, fruits, vegetables, or cheese

Cons: Made of plastic

The best KitchenAid attachment for spiralizing vegetables

source KitchenAid/Business Insider

Why you’ll love it: The KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment with Peel, Core & Slice is ideal for low-carb eaters, paleo dieters, individuals sensitive to gluten, and anyone else who wants an easy way to peel, slice, core, and spiralize vegetables, fruits, and more.

The KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment comes with a versatile system of four quick-change blades plus a peeling blade. The blades include:

Fine Spiralizer Blade for sweet potatoes, beets, and zucchini

Medium Spiralizer Blade for sweet potatoes, potatoes, and zucchini

Spiral Slice Blades for Small and Large Cores for zucchini, apples, beets, and pears

Spiral Peeling Blade for potatoes and apples

All of the pieces fit into a simple storage case, and the set comes with a one-year replacement warranty.

Your Better Kitchen commented that the KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment is a good buy because it is backed by a respected manufacturer and is made of durable metal. The site found it was useful for peeling potatoes and creating low-carb vegetable dishes. Heavy gave the spiralizer high ratings because of the multiple quick-change blades that make meal preparation simple. Heal With Food liked that this attachment streamlined healthy cooking, but questioned the high price tag.

On Amazon, more than 1,400 buyers gave the spiralizer positive reviews. Many of the reviewers compared the KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment to manual, hand-cranked spiralizers, and they found it was a “dream” to work with. For instance, with a hand crank, it would take a couple minutes to spiral a zucchini, but with this attachment, it’s a matter of seconds. There were a couple minor complaints about how the device leaves about half an inch of the vegetable at the end, and the thinnest the spirals get is about 3/8-inch thick. (you can get thinner with the optional thin blade set).

Pros: Mostly metal construction, convenient storage for the four blades

Cons: Stops short of spiralizing the entire vegetable

The best KitchenAid attachment for extruding pasta

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for an easy way to make fusilli, rigatoni, macaroni, bucatini, and several other types of pasta, the KitchenAid Pasta Extruder Attachment is the best attachment for you.

The KitchenAid Pasta Extruder Attachment provides a fun way to make traditional Italian dishes at home. It comes with a combo tool, cleaning brush, six pasta plates, a wrench, pasta ring, and auger and hook. All of the pieces store snugly in the included case.

How does the Extruder differ from the 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set? There are four major ways in which they contrast. First, unlike most other KitchenAid stand mixer attachments, the Extruder only works with certain models. On the Amazon page, you can type in your model number to see if this attachment is compatible with your machine.

Another way they differ is that the Pasta Roller & Cutter is basically only good for making two types of pasta: fettuccine and spaghetti. The Extruder allows for many other options. Also, the Pasta Roller & Cutter requires less effort to use and clean up. Lastly, the extruder attachment costs over $70 more than the pasta roller and cutter set.

The Kitchn stated that its reviewers “absolutely love” the Extruder because it is fun, makes great pasta, and is simple to use. They also found that the auger inside the press did an excellent job of forcing the dough through the pasta plates, which are easy to change out. Ben Starr – a former contestant on “MasterChef” – reviewed an extruder he received. The price was a bit much for him, but in the end, he gave it 10 out of 10.

Around 85% of the people who reviewed the Pasta Extruder Attachment on Amazon gave it a positive review. Many of the buyers say the pasta ring broke, though. To avoid this issue, you should avoid using the dough recipe found in the user manual since it produces a dough that is stiff and could lead to problems. Plus, the dough recipe apparently doesn’t taste good, either. Instead, consider using a recipe like this. Also, do not put too much dough in the attachment at once, either. Overall, the users liked how making homemade pasta was painless with this device.

Pros: Sturdy design, intuitive assembly, fun to use

Cons: Expensive, hard to clean

The best KitchenAid attachment for making ice cream

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment allows you to make whatever ice cream you want without the additives found in store-bought brands.

The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment makes up to two quarts of gelato, sorbet, or ice cream in less than half an hour. Your ingredients are mixed, spread, and scraped thoroughly using the dasher that rotates inside the bowl. Once you are done, the drive assembly, adapter ring, and dasher are all dishwasher safe, and the bowl is easy to clean with soap and water. The unit comes with a one-year replacement warranty.

I own the Ice Cream Maker attachment and use it with my KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer. The process is incredibly easy, but it does require a little bit of planning. The batter must be cooled, and all of the other elements should be frozen. KitchenAid recommends keeping the freezer bowl in your freezer when not in use so it is ready to go when you need it. You also need to allow the ice cream batter to cool for at least eight hours. I do it using an airtight pitcher stored in my fridge The pitcher makes it easy for me to pour the batter into the ice cream maker.

The first couple times you use the ice cream maker, you should follow the directions closely. There are a lot of user complaints that could have been remedied if they had read the directions. For instance, all of the ingredients you add to your ice cream should be frozen so they do not heat up the ice cream and stall the thickening process. Also, make sure the dasher (at speed 1: stir) is running when you pour the batter in, or else the batter will freeze immediately and make it hard for the dasher to do its work.

Overall, the ice cream maker attachment works great, but it is not less expensive than buying store-bought ice cream. However, it does give you the opportunity to create whatever ice cream concoctions you want with about 15 to 20 minutes of active cooking time. Ever had candied bacon ice cream? It’s unlikely you will find it anywhere, but with this attachment, you can make it at home. Just make sure to freeze the chopped candied bacon before you add it to your batter in the final few minutes of churning.

Several expert sites have taken the Ice Cream Maker Attachment for a test drive, and the reviews are generally positive. Foodal gave it 4.2 stars because it is an affordable, low-effort way to make homemade ice cream. Top5Reviews compared the attachment to other ice cream makers. The site liked that it didn’t require salt or ice and that the setup and cleanup were effortless. However, the tester would not recommend buying the KitchenAid stand mixer just so that you could make ice cream with this attachment.

The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment has more than 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon. Buyers were impressed with how it makes ice cream that is relatively healthier and tastes better than what you can buy at the store. There were a few complaints about the device cracking and dripping a blue liquid. This is likely due to extreme temperature changes. To avoid this, wait until the bowl is thawed before washing it. And, dry it completely before you put it back in the freezer.

Pros: Reliably makes delicious ice cream

Cons: Have to read the directions closely, takes some forethought

The best KitchenAid attachment for milling grain

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: If you use your KitchenAid mixer to make bread and are always looking to improve the flavor profile, the KitchenAid All Metal Grain Mill Attachment will be a real game changer.

The KitchenAid All Metal Grain Mill Attachment is designed to mill any non-oily, low-moisture grains, such as barley, rice, rye, wheat, millet, buckwheat, oats, and corn. Do not put coffee or peanuts in this attachment because it could damage the grinding mechanism. Before you use the attachment, clean it with a mild detergent to remove any oils used to protect the device from rust. Also, the mill is not dishwasher safe so use the brush that comes with the kit to clean it off or wash by hand if you need to.

The mill can produce cracked to extra fine consistencies. The mill features symbols for the finest grind and the coarsest grind, and there are several notches in between. First, you choose a setting, put the grain in the hopper, and start the mixer at speed 10. If the grind is not precisely to your liking, adjust the knob until you get it as coarse or fine as you want. If the mixer appears to be overheating, turn it off for at least 45 minutes before continuing.

Bread Maker Bargains reviewed the All Metal Grain Mill Attachment and found that it was reasonably priced, versatile, strong, sizable, attractive-looking, and durable. The site considers it to be one of the best mixer grain mill attachments on the market. Frugal + Urban liked that this accessory can mill very coarsely, which makes it useful for multigrain mixes for bread and cracking grains for porridge. The reviewer tested it using an Artisan mixer and cautioned against milling massive amounts of grain on the finest setting at high speeds.

The majority of reviewers on Amazon gave the KitchenAid Mill five stars. A common sentiment is that the flour the mill produces leads to a more complex, flavorful bread. And, for the price, it does an excellent job. However, there were some negative comments and cautionary tales. The mill appears to work best with newer models in the Professional and Artisan series. It seems to be geared more toward the home baking enthusiast who needs about two or three pounds of flour per week.

Pros: Easy to clean and use

Cons: Loud, has trouble with larger tasks

The best KitchenAid attachment for food processing

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: Drastically decrease the time it takes to prep ingredients for your meals by using the KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment to slice, shred, and julienne vegetables, cheeses, and fruits.

The KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment comes with shredding, julienning, and slicing discs. Plus, the ExactSlice System has a lever that allows you to adjust the thickness of the slicing. It is made out of plastic with metal blades and comes with a one-year replacement warranty.

This Food Processor Attachment is the more-affordable sibling of the similar KSM2FPA. The main difference between the two is the higher-end KSM2FPA comes with a storage case, commercial style dicing kit, and currently costs about $15 more. If you purchase the Food Processor we recommend and find you cannot live without the storage case or dicing kit, you can purchase them separately.

Opera Girl Cooks performed an in-depth review of the Food Processor Attachment. She liked that if you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, you can have a food processor without having to give up the countertop or storage space of a standalone unit. She also notes that it does everything that a top-quality food processor should be able to do.

Most of the Amazon reviewers had positive things to say about the Food Processor Attachment. Most of the positive reviews were some permutation of how it made chopping up vegetables and fruit so much easier than doing it by hand, and that it functioned similarly to food processors the users’ had owned in the past. The biggest negative was that the feed tube is fairly narrow, which may necessitate you chopping up your ingredients before putting them in the processor.

Pros: Streamlined design is easy to clean, durable

Cons: Unlike your standard food processor, it does not mix food together

The best KitchenAid attachment for sausage and ground meat

source KitchenAid

Why you’ll love it: If you like burgers, sausages, and other dishes that call for ground meat, the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder is a must-have attachment.

The KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment is not the first mixer attachment that can handle meat, but it is the first put out by KitchenAid that is made entirely of metal. This makes it ideal for heavy-duty grinding projects and ensures long-term durability.

The attachment comes with the main housing, a removable tray, a grind screw, the blade, three grinding plates, the collar for securing the plates, a plastic sausage stuffer plate, small and large plastic sausage stuffer tubes, a food pusher, and a cleaning brush.

KitchenAid sent me the grinder to test, and I fell in love with it. I no longer buy ground meat. I do it all myself, and the results are always far superior to what you would buy pre-packaged at the store. I keep my grinder in the freezer so it’s always ready to go when I want ground meat. It’s important to chill the grinder to protect against temperature increases that could lead to bacteria growth while grinding.

One of my favorite creations was half pork jowl bacon/half beef burgers. I also made beer bratwurst for the first time with spectacular results.

And, cleanup was a snap. All of the metal parts should be washed by hand, and I recommend cleaning the grinder immediately after use or rinse it off at least. Otherwise, bits of meat dry onto it and are hard to remove.

Since the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment is relatively new, Business Insider is the only expert site as of this writing that has tested and reviewed it, and we strongly recommend it.

There are only 14 reviews of the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment on Amazon, and all but one of the buyers give it five stars. The most helpful reviewer appreciated that KitchenAid finally came out with a metal grinder. She found it was superior to the plastic grinder and that it performed similarly to her heavy-duty metal hand crank.

Another buyer purchased the attachment to help process deer meat and found that it produced the best burger meat she’s ever had at a much lower price than the store-bought ground beef.

Pros: Produces better tasting and more affordable ground meat, easy to clean, works well for sausage making

Cons: There’s a small amount of wasted meat

The best KitchenAid mixers you can buy

source KitchenAid

The best KitchenAid mixers serve as an indispensable tool as you bake cakes, pies, bread, cookies, and other delicious treats. They can knead the toughest dough for long periods of time, and they are versatile enough to make pasta and sausage. We’ve rounded up the five best models in our buying guide. If you don’t want to read the whole guide, here are our top picks.

From bread dough to honey, the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield is powerful enough to handle just about anything you throw at it.

Buy the KitchenAid KSM150PSER Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield on Amazon for $279

The KitchenAid K45SSOB 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer is the ideal mixer for beginner bakers since it is affordable and can handle most mixing tasks.

Buy the KitchenAid K45SSOB 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer on Amazon for $189 or $229

Best for bread: KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer

With a 450-watt motor, the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer is one of KitchenAid’s most powerful mixers.

Buy the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixers on Amazon for $299.99 and up (price varies by color)

Best for pros: KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

With its six-quart bowl and 575-watt motor, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is designed for busy bakers.

Buy the KitchenAid KP26M1XER 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on Amazon for $349.99 (price varies by color)

Best for style: KitchenAid Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl

With its glass bowl and thirteen color options, the KitchenAid Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl is perhaps the most attractive KitchenAid model.

Buy the KitchenAid KSM155GBSA 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl on Amazon for $339.95