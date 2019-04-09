The best knife sets you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Chicago Cutlery/Business Insider

The best knife sets are backed by a long-term warranty, feature blades that will stay sharp, are comfortable in your hands, and come with the types of knives you will use most, including a good chef’s knife.

The Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18-Piece Knife Block Set has all the knives you need and even comes with a built-in knife sharpener.

Ask any chef, and they will tell you that the key to preparing a first-class meal is having the right tools. This includes a full set of sharp knives. In fact, one of the first tasks a professional chef performs upon stepping into their kitchen is sharpening their knives. And, many chefs also hand wash their cutting implements at the end of the day.

Most knife sets feature a chef’s knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, and a serrated bread knife. And, you can commonly find sets with deboning knives, steak knives, slicers, Santoku knives, Kiritsuke prep knives, butcher knives, shears, and more.

All of the sets we review are made of stainless steel, though ceramic knives are growing in popularity. We did not include any ceramic knives because they are more prone to chipping or breaking completely. Plus, they are harder to sharpen.

When shopping, be sure you know exactly what you are getting. For example, when you hear “X-piece knife set,” you might assume the X stands for the number of knives. However, it turns out this is just a clever marketing ploy. The other “pieces” you need to factor in are shears, the block, and even knife sheaths.

Also, even the best knives will dull over time. Therefore, it is a good idea to purchase a good knife sharpener and use it regularly. For help finding a quality sharpener, check out our guide to the best knife sharpeners.

Before choosing which knife sets to include in this buying guide, we spent hours closely researching the thousands of ratings and reviews from both experts and customers. The sets we picked for the following slides are based on a strong track record of durability, ability to remain sharp for long food prep sessions, and comfortable and effortless use.

Here are the best knife sets you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 04/09/2019 by Malarie Gokey: Updated prices and formatting.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best knife set overall

source Chicago Cutlery

Why you’ll love it: The Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18-Piece Knife Block Set comes with 16 durable knives, shears, and a block with built-in sharpener.

The 16 knives that come with the Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18-Piece Knife Block Set are eight 4.5-inch forged steak (non-serrated), 8-inch slicer, 8-inch chef’s, 7-inch Santoku, 7-inch serrated bread, 5.5-inch utility, 5-inch deboning, and 3.5-inch and 3-inch paring knives. The set also comes with shears, and the 18th piece, the knife block, features a knife sharpener.

The blades are made of high-carbon stainless steel. They are full tang, which means the blade extends the full length of the handle. The handles are triple-riveted with stainless steel for added stability. As with any knives, this set should be washed by hand. Chicago Cutlery stands behind the quality of this set with a lifetime limited warranty.

Cooking Detective appreciated several features of the Chicago Cutlery knife set, including the heavy forged blades and triple rivet design. PickMyKnife included this set in its review of the top options from Chicago Cutlery. The reviewers liked that the block made it easy to sharpen the knives and that the knives were clearly built to last. However, they would have liked a serrated steak knife in the mix.

Knife Sharpener Guy rated this set highly because of the durable design of the knives and the in-block sharpener, but he found the price was a bit much for what you get.

Around 75% of the buyers who reviewed the Insignia2 knife set on Amazon gave it a five-star rating. Buyers are impressed with how easily the knives cut through food. There were some concerns that the knives are made in China, but that does not appear to equate to poor quality. One verified purchaser mentioned that they did not receive all of the knives with their order, but Chicago Cutlery was quick to remedy the problem.

Pros: Durable, comes with built-in sharpener, lifetime warranty

Cons: Expensive, no serrated steak knife

The best glass block knife set

source Mercer Culinary

Why you’ll love it: If searching for the right knife in a wooden block drives you nuts, consider the transparent Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set.

The Mercer Culinary Genesis Knife Block Set comes with 3.5-inch paring, 5-inch utility, 6-inch boning, 8-inch bread, and 8-inch chef knives. You can choose between a tempered glass block and wood block with tempered glass. Both blocks allow you to readily see where each knife is located.

The blades are made of high-carbon, no-stain X50 Cr Mo V15 German cutlery steel, which is resistant to discoloration, corrosion, and rust. The full-tang blade extends into the Santoprene handle that has a non-slip grip and excellent comfort. Additionally, each knife has a bolster which offers extra balance and strength. Mercer Culinary backs this set with a lifetime limited warranty.

Knife Planet called the Mercer Culinary Genesis a “great knife block set” because the reviewer has used it for years now in the kitchen and found that the quality has not flagged. The Kitchen Guy likes that the knives are precision-forged for durability and strength. However, the reviewer found that the glass block needs to be cleaned regularly or any grime will become readily apparent.

The Mercer Culinary Genesis knife set has received five-star ratings from 85% of the people who reviewed it on Amazon. Buyers report that these knives are incredibly durable. Some commented that they have had this set for years, and the knives have maintained their sharpness.

Though knives should always be hand washed, there are users who have put their knives in the dishwasher with no noticeable negative effects. The biggest complaint is how the knives are positioned on the block. Since the block is not angled, it is hard to pull the knives out of the block when it is situated under a cupboard.

Pros: Attractive glass block, maintains sharpness, lifetime warranty

Cons: Glass attracts smudges, awkward to use when positioned under a cupboard

The best knife set without a block

source Victorinox

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for an affordable knife set that is easy to sharpen, the Victorinox 4-Piece Knife Set with Fibrox Handles is an excellent option.

The four pieces in the Victorinox knife set are a 4-inch paring, 6-inch utility/chef, 10.25-inch bread, and an 8-inch chef’s knife. Each knife is made of high-carbon, stainless steel and hand finished in Switzerland at Victorinox’s headquarters. The company uses a special ice-tempering process that aims to keep the knife’s original sharpness after each sharpening throughout its lifetime. The handles are made of a slip-resistant textured polymer material known as “Fibrox.”

Wirecutter named this Victorinox set as its top budget pick. The testers found that it was ideal for beginner cooks who want sharp knives but don’t want to spend a lot. They also recommend it for chefs in high-traffic kitchens. Mariano’s Kitchen reviewed all of the sets available from Victorinox and the 4-Piece Knife Set with Fibrox Handles was its top choice.

Around 95% of the reviewers on Amazon gave this Victorinox knife set four- or five-star ratings. Several buyers commented that they chose this set after reading Cook’s Illustrated’s review of the Victorinox chef’s knife (included in this set.)

Even in smaller hands, users remark that the knives feel sturdy, balanced, and have a nice grip on them. Buyers note that the knives keep their sharpness and approach the level of quality found in more expensive models.

Pros: Well-balanced, comfortable grip, relatively inexpensive, proven longevity

Cons: Poorly-shaped paring knife curves dramatically near the tip

The best high-end knife set

source Wüsthof

Why you’ll love it: If you have a little extra to spend on quality, the Wüsthof Classic 7-piece Slim Knife Block Set is made in Germany to last a lifetime.

The Wüsthof Classic 7-Piece Slim Knife Block Set comes with shears and five knives: an 8-inch chef’s, 8-inch bread, 6-inch Kiritsuke prep, 5-inch serrated utility, and a 3.5-inch paring knife. There are six different block styles to pick from, including Acacia, Walnut, Black, and Bamboo.

Each blade is made of high-carbon stainless steel with a 14-degree cutting edge on each side and completely buffed and polished by hand. The more-tapered cutting edge is designed to reduce drag when cutting through food and decrease the effort you must exert. Wüsthof uses “Precision Edge Technology,” which the company claims enhances the sharpness of the blade by 20% and ensures it will last twice as long. Wüsthof backs its craftsmanship with a lifetime warranty.

In its deep-dive look at the best kitchen knife sets, Foodal included this Wusthof set among its eight recommendations. The testers liked that the knives were clearly durable and well-made and found that they were good for daily use. Plus, the block doesn’t take up much counter space.

Sharpen-Up appreciated that the knives were German-manufactured and well-balanced. And, Steak Knives Review also liked that the knives were made in Germany as well as the customer support Wüsthof provides. However, the reviewer found the price to be a bit steep and thought the knives were too heavy.

The Wusthof Classic Knife Block Set has positive reviews from 94% of the Amazon users who rated it. Buyers comment that these knives make it feel like everything you cut through is like butter. They also appreciated that the knife block has a small footprint.

Less-experienced home chefs found that these knives made them feel more comfortable around the kitchen. The only consistent complaint we found was an aesthetic one. The red Wusthof logo is applied to the handle of each knife with a sticker that falls off easily.

Pros: Small countertop footprint, lifetime warranty, German-made

Cons: Expensive

The best knife set on a budget

source Vremi

Why you’ll love it: If you want to add some color to your kitchen with a knife set that won’t break the bank, the Vremi 10 Piece Colorful Knife Set is a suitable solution.

Vremi is playing a little fast-and-loose when they call this a “10-Piece Knife Set.” The truth is half of the “pieces” are sheaths for the five knives: a 3.5-inch orange paring, 5-inch yellow utility, 8-inch purple carving, 8-inch blue serrated bread, and 8-inch red chef’s knife.

The blades are precision forged from stainless steel. They are a partial tang, and there are no visible rivets in the plastic BPA-free handle. The sheaths are similarly BPA-free and match the color of the corresponding knife. This is a useful set if you want to save on counter space by storing your knives in a drawer while safely avoiding cuts when retrieving them.

The Spruce included this Vremi collection in its look at the best knife sets of 2017. The writer notes that it makes a good second set of knives for your vacation home. Plus, the sheaths make them easy to transport.

The Vremi 10-Piece Colorful Knife Set has more than 1,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. The most common comments about these knives are that the colors are beautiful and that they remain sharp. Another benefit is that they are easy to clean with warm water and a mild detergent.

Many buyers liked them so much that they bought extra sets to give as gifts. The main complaint we found revolved around customers thinking these knives are ceramic because of the coloration. They are actually painted stainless steel.

Pros: Colorful, easy to clean, come with individual sheaths, inexpensive

Cons: Not as durable or sharp as more expensive alternatives

Check out our other knife-related guides

source John Boos

Sharp knives make cooking easier and safer. To keep your knives sharp enough to slice through tomatoes like butter, you need a great knife sharpener. The Chef’s Choice Trizor XV stands out as our top pick because of its versatility for various sharpening tasks and its three distinct sharpening stages.

You should also consider the Brod & Taylor Professional Knife Sharpener, the Edge Pro Apex 4, the Smith’s TRI-6 Arkansas TRI-HONE Sharpening System, the Work Sharp Culinary M3 Manual Kitchen Knife Sharpener, the Smith’s Edge Pro Adjustable, the Work Sharp WSKTS Knife & Tool Sharpener, the Linkyo Electric Knife Sharpener, and the Chef’s Choice ProntoPro 4643 sharpener.

The cutting board is perhaps the most essential tool in your kitchen for meal prep. Plastic and wooden cutting boards both have their pros and cons, so we’ve found the best of both worlds in the plastic OXO Good Grips Cutting and Carving Board and the wooden John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board.

You should also consider the John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board, the Totally Bamboo Cutting Boards, the Teak Haus Edge Grain Cutting Board, and the Imperial Kitchen Cutting Mat Set.