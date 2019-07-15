The best laptop deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day 2019 — from Windows laptops to Chromebooks

source Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, bringing some amazing deals on TVs, smart home devices, and laptops.

Laptop deals range from gaming laptops to high-powered Windows devices, with a few highly affordable Chromebooks thrown in for good measure.

The deals will only last until July 16, so it’s worth acting quickly if you find a deal that interests you.

Every year around halfway through July, Amazon Prime Day brings some of the best deals on all kinds of products. In recent years, Prime Day deals have rivaled those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year’s event is no exception to that rule.

One of the best things you can look for on Prime Day 2019 is laptops. There are a ton of laptop models on sale, so you can get a great model for cheap.

Laptop deals range across brands, from Asus, to Acer, to HP, to Samsung, and there are great Windows laptops and Chromebooks alike – so there should be something for most shoppers.

Best Windows laptop deals

If you want a Windows 10 laptop that’s ultra-affordable and still relatively capable, then the Acer Aspire 1 is an excellent option. The device ships with Windows 10 S and offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus it comes with Microsoft Office 365 Personal. It’s available for a very affordable $199.

The Acer Aspire E steps things up a little in the performance department, offering an Intel Core i3 processor, 1TB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. It ships with a full version of Windows 10, and has a 15.6-inch display, which is perfect for watching movies. The device is available for $362.

The Acer Aspire 5 has a 15.6-inch display and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, along with 128GB of storage and Windows 10 S, Microsoft’s lightweight computer operating system. The device is available for $269, which is a pretty incredible price given the device’s performance.

If you want performance for under $1,000, look no further than the HP Envy 13, which boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB of storage. The device even offers an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card, meaning it should be able to handle basic gaming and video processing.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops of the year, and this variant of the laptop has a ton going for it. The laptop has a 13.3-inch display along with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB solid-state drive. Safe to say, if you need performance, this is the way to go, especially given the fact that the device is $250 off.

Best gaming laptop deals

The Razer Blade is one of the thinnest and most portable gaming laptops out there, but thankfully that doesn’t mean that it sacrifices on performance. The device boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, so you know it should be able to handle almost everything you can throw at it.

ASUS has been building great laptops in its ROG line for some time now, and the ROG Zephyrus S is no exception to that rule. The device boasts an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, and it’s available for over $500 off, which is pretty impressive for a laptop this powerful.

Not everyone has over $1,000 to spend on a gaming laptop, but thankfully those that have a more limited budget still have some great options – like the Asus FX504 gaming laptop, which has an Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphics card. It’s available for $749.99, which is a pretty impressive price.

MSI is another breakout company over the past few years. The MSI GS75 Stealth offers better performance than almost any other laptop thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 graphics card, which is an absolute beast. The laptop is a hefty $644.45 off, which is an incredible deal.

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition has a massive 17.3-inch display and an Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti, plus it’s available for under $1,000, meaning that it offers excellent value for money.

Best Chromebook deals

Acer’s Chromebook lineup has been getting better and better, and this device has a nice, big 15.6-inch display with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage – which should be enough for most users on a laptop like this. The device is available for $50 off, which brings its already low price even lower.

The ASUS Chromebook C423NA-DH02 has a nice 14-inch display with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which essentially means that it should be a little more portable while still offering the same performance compared to its 15-inch+ counterparts. The device is available for $245, which isn’t a bad price at all for a laptop like this.

If you’re looking for an ultra-cheap laptop that will get the job done, look no further than the Lenovo Chromebook S330, which has a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The device also has a pretty nice design, and will likely offer more than enough power for most users.

The Asus Chromebook Flip offers a little more flexibility than most other Chromebooks, thanks to the fact that the display can flip around the keyboard so the device can be used as a tablet. Under the hood, the device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus it has an Intel Core m3 processor, making it one of the more powerful devices on this list.

Looking for something ultra-portable? The Asus Chromebook R11 has a 2-in-1 design, plus it has a small 11.6-inch display making it perfect for those that need something they can quickly and easily chuck in a backpack or bag. The device also has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is perfect for things like web browsing, emailing, and watching Netflix.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a 2-in-1 laptop that has a touchscreen and can run Android apps. It has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plus, it comes with a stylus.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is for those that need a little extra performance from their Chromebook. The device boasts an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus it also has a 2-in-1 design and comes at an impressive $223.36 off the original price.

