caption Passengers on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises had an impressive showing in CruiseCritic’s 2019 survey of the best large cruise ships.

The company took eight of the 10 spots on the cruise-research website’s ranking, which was decided by reviews from CruiseCritic users. (A CruiseCritic representative said thousands of reviews were used in the website’s 2019 “cruiser’s choice” awards, but declined to give a specific number.)

Of those eight spots, Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises brand took four, and the Royal Caribbean International brand took the other four. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises, which are owned by Carnival Corp, took the other two spots.

These are the 10 best large cruise ships, according to CruiseCritic users.

10. Oasis of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “I chose this cruise because I wanted to experience the large ship. I loved it!!! It did not disappoint me, I loved everything about Oasis, I feel like a Queen.” – cruiserCel

9. Nieuw Amsterdam

caption Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam. source Holland America Line

Cruise line: Holland America Line

CruiseCritic user review: “Overall, I felt the ship is very elegant and one I am looking forward to sailing on again.” – jilly08

8. Celebrity Summit

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “The service was excellent, the ship was in great service, and everyone from staff to fellow cruisers were all super friendly and nice. It really was the perfect vacation!” – GrayMaineCruiser

7. Symphony of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “Our Symphony experience was really excellent, such a great vacation that I will remember forever.” – bolocheese

6. Regal Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “The Regal Princess is the most beautiful, well appointed ship we have ever been on [have been on 9 cruises]. Absolutely magnificent.” – princess*cruiser

5. Celebrity Reflection

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “In closing, we had a bucket full of bucket list moments… Cruising enables you to relax and be pampered like no other vacation experience, and cruising with Celebrity is a pure joy.” – FunInTheSun9

4. Harmony of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The only problem with Harmony is that our expectations are so high for our next cruise, I’m not sure if they can be exceeded.” – BJESS5

3. Celebrity Eclipse

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “I can’t say enough about this cruise line. Amazing! Amazing! Amazing!” – Sandi1960

2. Allure of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “We have cruised several times but…this was hands down the best cruise ever!!” – portugalo1

1. Celebrity Equinox

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “Overall I give our experience 5 stars. I would highly recommend this ship to travelers looking for great service, great food and an aesthetically pleasing ship.” – rpramb075

