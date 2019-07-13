The 10 best large cruise ships for people who love food

caption Passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas ship. source Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises has better food than any other company that operates large cruise ships, according to the cruise website CruiseCritic.

The website ranks cruise ships in a number of categories based on reviews from its users.

For the “best dining” category, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises – which are both owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises – accounted for nine of the ships in the top-10.

The website ranks cruise ships in a number of categories based on reviews from its users. (A CruiseCritic representative said thousands of reviews were used in the website’s 2019 “cruiser’s choice” awards, but declined to give a specific number.) For the “best dining” category, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises – which are both owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises – accounted for nine of the ships in the top 10, with Celebrity docking six ships on the list, and Royal Caribbean taking three spots.

These are the 10 large cruise ships with the best dining experiences, according to CruiseCritic.

10. Nieuw Amsterdam

caption Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam ship. source Holland America Line

Cruise line: Holland America Line

CruiseCritic user review: “I was so happy that HAL has a menu that has vegan options in the MDR…The food was really good.” – cruisingnewtoit

9. Enchantment of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas ship. source Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The food was delicious!!! So much to eat and the service in the dining room was outstanding!!” – Zzz top

8. Celebrity Infinity

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Infinity ship. source Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “The food in Luminae was, as usual, top notch, and the waiter and assistant waiter were wonderful. They knew what our likes and dislikes were from the second day on.” – Phxazzcruisers

7. Harmony of the Seas

caption Passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas ship. source Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The food was great, and the variety of restaurant choices were amazing. The service in all the dining facilities was excellent.” – anna1963

6. Celebrity Summit

caption Kitchen staff on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “One of the best things about the ship was the food! Breakfast at the Oceanview Buffet offered tons of variety. While the overall menu didn’t change, there were so many things to choose from that I never got bored.” – LauraKKH

5. Allure of the Seas

caption Food on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas ship. source Royal Caribbean

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The food was delectable, the chef even came out to visit our table a few nights and that was a really nice touch.” – Btrfly08

4. Celebrity Silhouette

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Silhouette ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “We have always been happy with the food on Celebrity, but the meals on Silhouette were the best I have ever had.” – Sunnnie1

3. Celebrity Reflection

caption Food on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “We dined in Qsine twice – a must try for the uninitiated – great food, great service and such a unique experience.” – pxy cda

2. Celebrity Eclipse

caption Food on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “The food in the Oceanview Cafe was excellent, something for everyone.” – skip.brandy

1. Celebrity Equinox

caption Passengers on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox ship. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “Murano was everyone’s favorite restaurant. Both the food and service was so over the top we booked it twice.” – Beachhead Sailor

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.