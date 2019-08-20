The best latex pillows you can buy

Latex pillows deliver a great night of sleep, providing the perfect mix of support and cushioning.

Many latex pillows are designed to be cooling yet as soft as a down pillow.

The Saatva Dreams Pillow is our overall favorite, thanks to its layered construction that supports the head and neck and provides a cool and comfortable feel. The affordable Organic Textiles All-Natural Latex Pillow is our second pick.

Everyone wants a great night of sleep. But if you’re someone who has kids, pets, or a spouse who sets the alarm for 4:30 a.m. to start a new exercise program and then hits “snooze” for the next two hours, restful sleep can be a challenge.

With all of those things working against you, the last thing you need is an uncomfortable pillow causing you to sleep restlessly. If the pillow doesn’t encourage airflow or leaves you with a pain in your neck, it’s not doing its job of helping you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up well-rested.

To provide a high level of support and comfort, consider latex pillows. Latex is firm enough to support the neck, head, and shoulders, yet it’s soft enough to create a comfortable sleeping environment.

Benefits of latex pillows

Latex pillows certainly aren’t for everyone, as we discussed recently when looking at the best pillows you can buy. But they do offer advantages in quite a few areas over other types of pillows.

Latex, which is extracted from rubber tree sap, works a lot like memory foam when used in a pillow, according to Tuck. However, it’s more breathable and cooler than what you’ll typically find with memory foam.

As you sleep, you won’t feel like you’re sinking too far into the pillow when you select latex, Sleep Help said. The support in this type of pillow remains consistent throughout several hours of sleep.

For those who sleep on the side, the latex pillow provides great support for the upper body.

Latex pillows naturally have antimicrobial and hypoallergenic properties, according to Choose Mattress. You don’t have to worry about bacteria forming inside latex pillows over time.

Some people don’t like the dense nature of latex pillows, as they’re a little heavier than other types of pillows. But the denseness allows latex pillows to hold their shape better over months and years than other types of fills for pillows.

Even though latex pillows are a little more expensive than other pillow materials, Pillow Picker said they provide a good value. A latex pillow should last three to four years, similar to a memory foam pillow.

Options for latex pillows

Latex pillows may consist of a single piece or of shredded pieces. With a shredded latex fill for the pillow, it’ll have better airflow, Sleepopolis said. On the other hand, some manufacturers place holes, slots, or ridges in the single piece of latex to allow for airflow in that style of pillow too.

With a shredded latex design inside a zippered pillowcase, you can remove some of the fill if desired, creating a personalized feel to the pillow, according to Snore Magazine.

A single piece latex pillow may be molded with contours, which conform to the head and neck, providing support. Some latex pillows will have ridges or bumps on them, which can deliver a relaxing feeling similar to a massage.

Manufacturers make latex pillows in almost any size, including standard, queen, and king, as well as body pillows. Various firmness levels are available too.

Here are the best latex pillows you can buy:

The best latex pillow overall

source Saatva Dreams

For a comfortable sleep, Saatva Dreams Pillow uses a layered construction that supports your head and neck appropriately, while staying soft to the touch.

Saatva is a luxury mattress company that happens to make one of the best pillows you can buy. The Saatva Dreams Pillow uses the same layered design of its mattresses, which consists of a core made out of shredded Talalay latex, surrounded by microdenier fiber. The core provides support for the neck and head, while the down-like microdenier fiber gives you that luxurious feel of a down pillow, minus the feathers. The third layer is a 100% organic cotton cover that’s moisture-wicking, keeping you cool. The pillow is available in queen or king

Insider Picks contributor Kylie Joyner tested the pillow and “was impressed with the head and neck support it offered.” She added, “It reaches a perfect middle ground of feeling soft and plush while being just firm enough to keep its shape throughout the night. I never once woke up with a flattened pillow or sore neck.”

The pillow may be too high for those who sleep on their stomachs, but side and back sleepers will find the Saatva Dreams Pillow comfortable. “I typically sleep on my stomach and found that to be the case when in this position. However, when I slept on my back or side, I had no issues,” Kylie said, who simply removed the inner core (yes, it’s removable) as an adjustment for sleeping on her stomach (although, sleeping on your stomach isn’t recommended by many experts).

Pros: Three-layer design provides support and luxurious feel, removable inner latex core, removable cover

Cons: Expensive, stomach sleepers may find elevation too high

The best affordable latex pillow

source OrganicTextiles

The Organic Textiles All-Natural Latex Pillow is a great all-around latex pillow, offering multiple firmness options in a breathable construction.

The Organic Textiles All-Natural Latex Pillow has a breathable design and a comfortable organic cotton cover, which allows it to outperform most latex pillows. Add in its decent price tag, durable construction, and multiple firmness options, and this latex pillow is an outstanding choice.

Versus other latex pillows, the Organic Textiles pillow has an average price point. Yet, its organic cotton cover delivers a feeling of luxury, according to Sleep Help. Tuck and Pillow Picker also recommended this pillow. “The pillow body itself has a porous design, allowing maximum ventilation for a nice cool feeling all night,” said Pillow Picker, but noted that the pillow is heavy and dense.

Of the more than 400 Amazon reviewers who left feedback, 76% gave the pillow 4 or 5 stars. One shopper said it delivers the comfort it promises, but it does require at least a few nights to acclimate to the pillow.

Pros: Excellent all-around pillow for many different types of sleepers, good value, available in multiple sizes and firmness levels

Cons: May not hold its shape over several months

The best for cooling, breathable feel

source Nest Bedding

It’s an expensive pillow, but the Easy Breather Natural Pillow has a shredded latex interior and cotton cover that allow just the right amount of airflow to feel comfortable.

The combination of 8 inches of shredded latex inside and a soft organic cotton cover on the outside give the Easy Breather Natural Pillow a cooling feel throughout the night. It’s available in standard, queen, and king sizes, and the company claims that no chemicals are used in manufacturing.

Many reviewers recommended the Easy Breather Natural Pillow. This pillow has a high-quality Oeko-Tex-certified latex material, which enhances its ability to deliver a cool feel all night, according to Sleepopolis. It provides just the right level of support for the head and neck while remaining soft and comfortable, The Sleep Judge said. Mattress Clarity liked how users can remove some of the shredded latex to adjust the fill level of the Nest Bedding pillow to match their individual needs.

The pillow is pricey, but Nest Bedding offers a 30-night trial to make sure you like it. Another downer is that the pillow is not machine washable, however, the outer cover can be washed when the fill is removed; Nest Bedding recommends using a pillow protector.

Pros: Excellent mix of comfort and support, latex is cooling, users can remove some of the fill if desired

Cons: Expensive, pillow seems a little small versus others

The best with ergonomic design

source ALPHA LATEX

The wolf teeth design in the Alpha Latex Cervical Pillow provides a massaging feel throughout the night, while also supporting the head and neck nicely.

The shape of the Alpha Latex Cervical Pillow with Wolf Teeth gives you excellent head and neck support with a feeling of massaging comfort. If you don’t like the wolf teeth shapes on one side, the opposite side has a smooth surface.

Snore Magazine said the Alpha Latex pillow delivers proper ergonomic support for the head and neck, and the contour of the pillow holds its shape nicely over time.

One Amazon reviewer said this pillow helped him sleep soundly without waking up with neck pain. The Alpha Latex has a good level of flexibility, yet it doesn’t have the slow rebound found with memory foam. Another Amazon reviewer appreciated how the wolf teeth hold their shape, even after they’ve been slept on all night for weeks.

For snorers, the contours of the pillow can help them maintain an open airway, which may reduce snoring and improve the quality of sleep, according to The Sleep Judge. However, some people may notice an odd odor with this pillow for a while after beginning to use it.

Pros: Holds its shape nicely throughout the night, wolf teeth surface has a massaging feel, contoured for head and neck support

Cons: Pillow could have an odd odor, could be larger in size