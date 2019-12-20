The best women’s leather jackets

Leather jackets are not a cheap closet staple, but they are one of the most versatile and timeless.

If you’re looking for quality at a reasonable price, we recommend DSTLD’s $350 Leather Moto Jacket as the best option overall.

If you’re going to splurge on a leather jacket, let it be the $1,095 Moya III Oversized Shearling Jacket from The Arrivals. The longevity will eventually make up for the price tag.

The hunt for the perfect leather jacket mirrors a quest from a fantasy adventure movie, complete with tears, laughter, the formation of close friendships and bitter rivalries. At the end of it all, you are forever changed. Only in the leather jacket edition, no one gets hurt (hopefully) and you come out with a sweet piece of outerwear that goes with everything.

Before you set out on your journey, you need a roadmap in the form of your personal preferences. What exactly are you looking for in a leather jacket? Do you want a biker style or something more unusual? Do you want to splurge on something that will really last or pick up a trendier style for less? And do you care if it’s genuine leather or do you prefer faux?

I recommend shooting for longevity over trendiness unless you’re opting for an under-$50 faux version from a fast-fashion retailer. A real leather jacket will cost you, and even better fake options can be pricey. Consider picking one that will last several seasons (or longer) and go with most items in your wardrobe. Tempting as cute patches and embroidery are, there’s more of a chance they’ll look dated by next spring.

The best leather jacket overall

source DSTLD

DSTLD’s Leather Moto Jacket gives you the look of a classic moto and the quality of a designer jacket at a fraction of the price.

DSTLD offers quality leather goods and denim for a fraction of what you might pay at other retailers, and its Leather Moto Jacket is one of the best values you’ll find online.

The traditional estimated retail cost of the Leather Moto Jacket is listed at $1,600, yet you pay $350. “Our jacket is not distinguishable from any other $900 leather jacket,” DSTLD founder Corey Epstein told The Strategist, “But it’s the only one that’s $350.”

It’s a classic cropped moto style with a shiny, almost patent finish and metal hardware. Choose from several colors in leather or suede, including a fun silver metallic option. The Leather Moto Jacket has a perfect 5-star rating on the DSTLD website.

The jacket has also been featured in Vogue and Racked, and Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton calls it a mainstay of her closet. And, over the years she’s owned it, it’s only gotten softer and more customized with time – though it may feel stiff at first.

Pros: Real leather for under $400, classic moto style that will go with everything

Cons: Probably isn’t warm enough for really cold temps

The best plus-size leather jacket

source Eloquii

Eloquii is known for its selection of stylish plus-size clothing, and the brand’s Moto Jacket is the perfect versatile choice to wear with dresses, jeans, or jumpsuits.

The ideal leather jacket is one that truly goes with everything in your closet. The Eloquii Moto Jacket delivers exactly that, in a stylish faux leather package that looks just as good as the real thing and comes in sizes 14-28.

Because it’s vegan leather, this jacket carries an affordable under-$150 price tag and has a tiny bit of stretch to give you that perfect fit. It gives you that classic moto jacket look that hits at hip-length and complements a variety of outfits, from dresses to jeans.

Reviewers love the quality of the faux leather, which they say mimics the real thing quite convincingly. Overall, the jacket as close to a full 5-star rating based on 148 responses on the Eloquii website.

“My new favorite jacket!! This fits like a dream, not too tight or hard to put on, and I’m able to easily zip it up. The quality is very good, the leather look is done very well, and it certainly does NOT scream pleather or faux at first glance,” says one reviewer.

Pros: Classic moto jacket style, available in sizes 14-28, convincing faux leather

Cons: Some sizes are currently sold out (but you can join the waitlist to be notified when they come back in stock)

The best leather jacket for petite women

source Madewell

The Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket from Madewell is the everyday jacket you’ve been waiting for because it goes with your entire wardrobe and is built to last.

If you’re on the smaller side, consider investing in Madewell’s Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket. While not strictly a petite style, it runs on the smaller side and is available in sizes XXS through XXL (currently sold out on the website). Plus, the lived-in washed leather finish gives this jacket the quality of a well-loved staple from the moment you take it out of the box.

This is a Madewell bestseller and for good reason. It goes with everything and, at $498, it’s a relative steal as far as leather jackets go. Madewell is known for its quality basics, and the Washed Leather Moto Jacket is no exception.

The Cut loves this jacket because of its “cool vintage aesthetic” and it also comes recommended by InStyle and Best Products. “I love this jacket. The leather’s like butta and it’s just heavy enough to keep me toasty,” says one five-star review on Madewell’s site.

Pros: Quality leather for under $500

Cons: Runs small

The best affordable leather jacket

source Everlane

The Modern Leather Jacket from Everlane is a modern take on a vintage classic, and $300 is a great price for premium leather.

High-quality, under-$300 leather jackets are a rare breed indeed. This option from Everlane is $298 and made from premium, super-soft leather that’s also fully traceable, from the farm to the garment factory. Its traditional retail cost, according to Everlane, would be closer to $700 with markups.

In terms of style, the Modern Leather Jacket is a refreshed vintage staple. There are the classic details like a point collar and a center-front zip, and contemporary updates like a fitted waist and a straightforward matte finish. There’s also minimal pipe detailing – so the only interruption to the jacket is the zippers, one in front and one on each arm that you can zip closed or open for extra room. It’s available in sizes XXS to XL, and in three colors.

The 100% lambskin leather is extremely soft and supple. I found it true to size, though some reviewers mentioned that, like many leather jackets, it may feel slightly tight at first before being worn in. There’s enough room in the shoulders and arms, and the fitted waist is feminine without being restrictive. The sleeves extend beyond my wrists (which I personally prefer in a leather jacket) and the pockets are deep enough for my hands, though the cropped design means they’re placed a little higher than natural.

All in all, The Modern Leather Jacket is a great, high-end piece for one of the cheapest prices I’ve encountered. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Pros: High-end leather for $300, modern silhouette

Cons: Pockets placed slightly high

The best luxury leather jacket

source The Arrivals

The Arrivals Moya III is a permanent fixture on every Instagram influencer’s grid for a reason. It’s that elusive blend of trendy, timeless, and high quality.

It takes a lot to make an over-$1,000 price tag seem downright reasonable. Yet, here I am, trying to convince you that The Moya III by popular outerwear brand The Arrivals is a sensible purchase.

There are definitely less expensive leather jackets out there, but The Moya III just has that extra something. Our own Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton called The Moya III “devastatingly worth the hype.”

The Moya III has an oversized and shearling-trimmed silhouette that is at once of-the-moment and completely timeless. While plenty of leather jackets are fair-weather friends, The Arrivals designed this one for colder weather. The Marino trim is water-resistant and the jacket is lined with wool so that you can wear it when the temperatures dip below 30 degrees. The Coveteur’s Hannah Baxter says, “It’s incredibly warm and water-resistant, so I can finally get rid of my embarrassing puffer coat and brave the inevitable snow and freezing rain in style.”

While you can find high-end leather motos for $5,000, it’s the Moya III’s added warmth and lifetime warranty that makes it the best luxury pick worth your money. As New York Magazine’s The Strategist writer Margaret Rhodes puts it, The Arrivals sells “Helmut Lang- or Acne-caliber leather jackets, but sold for $700 to $1,100.” When you think of it that way, it’s kind of a bargain. The brand has several other styles if you’re not into the Moya, and many buyers note that the Moya is oversized, so you may want to size down accordingly.

The price is definitely a con, and that the Moya III is understandably a bit heavier than your average leather jacket due to the shearling, length, and metal detailing. If you’re looking for something cheaper and lighter with the same design aesthetic, The Arrivals’ also makes a cropped version for $795.

Pros: Warm enough for winter wear, less expensive than other similar styles from luxury brands, lifetime warranty

Cons: slightly heavy, expensive

The best vegan leather jacket

source Blank NYC

The Life Changer Moto Jacket by Blank NYC is the kind of topper that will have people saying “I can’t believe it’s not real leather!”

If you want a nice vegan leather jacket, The Life Changer Moto Jacket by Blank NYC hovers around $100 and is one of the best-looking options on the market.

The Life Changer is a classic black moto jacket with gold hardware and a relaxed fit. As the proud owner of a different (no longer available) Blank NYC jacket, I can attest to the quality of the vegan leather – it both looks and feels like the real thing. While it may not have the “improves over time” kind of longevity of genuine leather, at $98, it’s reasonable enough for me to replace after a few years.

This is one of those pieces that truly never goes out of style. It has nearly 650 5-star reviews on Nordstrom, with one reviewer writing, “This jacket is sharp! Very well-made, fine stitching, although reasonably priced, there is nothing about this moto that screams cheap!”

Other Blank NYC styles have been recommended by Best Products and Who What Wear.

Pros: Vegan leather, under $100, timeless style

Cons: Won’t last you quite as long as real leather

