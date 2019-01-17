The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source It’s a 10

Many hair treatments claim to be miracles, but It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product comes the closest to actually being one.

It’s a multi-use spray chock full of nourishing ingredients that smooth, repair, and detangle hair.

I long to be a wash-and-go woman when it comes to my hair. I have no patience for or interest in styling. The only problem is that my curls are not on board with this plan. If I do nothing to them after a shower, they will dry into a frizzy (yet somehow also flat?) mess.

Leave-in treatments like styling creams and conditioners help me get as close as possible to the low maintenance lifestyle I crave while giving me hair I actually enjoy looking at in the mirror. It’s a broad category, comprised of various sprays and creams designed for a variety of hair types and goals, so it can be overwhelming if you’re a leave-in novice.

No treatment is truly one-size fits all, but some kinds will work for most hair types. The five leave-ins on this list are a safe bet for helping your hair look its best without adding a ton of steps to your already busy post-shower routine.

Here are the best leave-in hair treatments you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best leave-in hair treatment overall

source It’s a 10

Why you’ll love it: If you only buy one spray on hair treatment, let it be the It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product. This leave-in does it all.

Overly hyperbolic beauty product names are not my favorite. We all know that eye cream isn’t actually going to “erase” the signs of aging and melt your under eye bags back into your face. But I’ll forgive It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product for tooting its own horn because it really does sound like a miracle.

Most leave-in hair treatments are designed to do something specific – detangle knots, smooth frizz, add shine. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product is designed to do all of that and more.

To cull just a few of the claims from the Ulta product description, this stuff, “repairs dry damaged hair, adds shine, smoothes & controls frizz, seals & protects hair color, detangles, prevents split ends, stops hair breakage, creates silkiness, enhances natural body.” Oh, and it acts as a heat protector. Hello.

Spritz it on wet hair to influence how your strands dry or use it to reinvigorate your existing style on dry hair. The original spray contains sunflower seed extract, green tea leaf extract, and silk amino acids, but there’s also a popular keratin-infused version.

This stuff has over 2,300 5-star reviews on Ulta and has been featured by a host of different publications, including The Cut, Best Products, and Allure. It should work well with most hair types including curly hair and hair damaged from over processing.

Pros: Multi-tasking product that works on most hair types

Cons: Some reviews complained of strong scent

The best hair milk leave-in treatment:

source davines

Why you’ll love it: Don’t let the name turn you off – Davines Oi All In One Milk will give you the softest, shiniest hair of your life.

I know – milk sounds like the last thing you want to put on your hair. As a rule, I avoid the stuff besides in my coffee, but Davines Oi All In One Milk sounds like it should be the exception. It’s hair milk, okay? It’s different.

Don’t take my word for it. All In One Milk is expert-approved, having been recommended by The Cut and BuzzFeed. Shoppers love it, too – the product has a 4.7-star rating on Influenster based on 370 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon based on 500+ reviews.

So, what does it actually do? It smoothes, detangles, hydrates, and shine-ifys your hair thanks to the roucou oil in the formula. Fans shout out its magical softening powers in several reviews, so if you’ve got dry, coarse strands this could be the answer.

Plus the packaging is really chic, which I know shouldn’t matter but c’mon – you know that it does.

“I love this so far, it’s kind of like a leave-in spray and oil and detangler protectant all in one. Plus, you can use it on wet or dry hair,” writes one Influenster shopper. An Amazon reviewer says, “More people should know about this. This is magic in a bottle.”

Pros: Detangles, smooths, and softens hair, adds shine

Cons: Pricey

The best oil leave-in hair treatment

source Morrocanoil

Why you’ll love it: Prefer to use a hair oil post-shower? The cult-favorite Moroccanoil Treatment is a hit for a reason.

If you’ve heard of one of the treatments on this list, it’s probably Moroccanoil. The brand offers a host of styling and cleansing products, but the original Moroccanoil Treatment remains one of its best-selling (and best, period) items.

Infused with argan oil and linseed extract, Moroccanoil hydrates and fortifies your hair. Apply it to damp strands – avoiding the roots – to prep for styling or to wet hair to smooth away frizz. The product also claims to protect hair from “environmental factors, including the sun and wind.”

Moroccanoil is recommended for most hair types, from straight to tightly coiled, but there’s a lighter formulation if you find the original too heavy. Of course, if you prefer to avoid applying straight oil to your hair, you probably won’t like this, but it’s one of the most highly rated products of its ilk on the market.

Sephora shoppers give Moroccanoil Treatment an overall 4.7 out of 5 rating based on 600+ reviews. It’s also a four-time Allure Reader’s Choice Award winner and has been featured by countless publications, including BuzzFeed and The Cut.

Pros: Argan oil treatment that preps hair for styling and protects it from environmental damage

Cons: Pricey for mostly being argan oil, might be heavy on fine hair (but lighter formula is available)

The best air dry leave-in hair treatment

source Kristin Ess

Why you’ll love it: If you avoid heat styling like the plague, Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Air Dry Creme will give you the effortless look you crave.

I’m an air dry girl, always have been, always will be. If I had my druthers I would step out of the shower and be on my merry way, no additional hair products necessary. But my curls can be finicky, so I need to use something.

Luckily, the Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Air Dry Creme makes it nearly possible for me to wash-and-go – after I embark on my elaborate scrunch-and-clip-the-roots routine, of course. This $10 miracle in a bottle seals my strands so they dry with minimal frizz and maximum shine.

When I first brought the cream home from a Target press event, I was in the middle of a prolonged absence from the hair salon. This product single-handedly extended the life of my cut for several months, defining my curls and adding serious body to my previously flat and overgrown strands.

Per the instructions, you’re supposed to wait until your hair is about half dry “or until your natural wave pattern starts to form” before working the cream into it. If you’re not a daily washer, the brand recommends you “mist hair with water to reactivate” the Air Dry Creme to keep your style in check.

“I’ve been looking for a product to give me wash and go hair that tames frizz and this is it! It has just enough weight to tame my hair but not enough to make my hair greasy or flat,” writes one Target reviewer.

Pros: Affordable, aids with air drying hair, adds shine and body, cuts down on frizz

Cons: Strong scent could be a turn off

The best conditioner leave-in treatment

source Shea Moisture

Why you’ll love it: Leave-in conditioner can be a godsend for curly textures, and the Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner is one of the most-recommended on the web.

I’ve never gotten into leave-in conditioner, in part because there are so many options on the market that a simple browse on Sephora quickly becomes overwhelming. But one pick kept popping up again and again as I researched this article – Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner.

Made with a hydrating blend of black castor oil, shea butter, keratin, and peppermint oil, this is a rich conditioner that you’ll love, especially if you have dry, coarse hair. It’s also a great pick for super curly and coiled textures because it’s so nourishing.

With 2,200+ Amazon reviews and 1,100+ Influenster reviews, I think it’s safe to say this is one of the more popular leave-in conditioners on the internet. Refinery29 also named it the best leave-in for frizzy hair in a conditioner round-up, though the expert they interviewed, stylist Danielle Priano, cautions against using this on “thin, straight hair.”

“I have afro-kinky curly 4a natural hair which is currently transitioning from heat damage. I can’t believe how moisturized this makes my hair! The slip it provides is a-mazingg!” writes one Amazon shopper.

Another says, “I hated hated hated my curly hair until I found this product. I use this after my shower every night. It really helps moisturize my dry hair without leaving it greasy or being too heavy.”

Pros: Affordable, ultra-hydrating, great for super curly hair

Cons: Might be too heavy for thinner hair types

Check out our other hair product guides

source Shutterstock

If your hair still becomes a tangled ball of knots, no matter how much conditioner you use, you should invest in a good detangling spray, to make combing your hair a pain-free experience.

To save you time and money, we’ve researched hundreds of expert and consumer reviews to find the best options available. Whether you’ve got natural, curly, thick or damaged hair, we’ve found the top detangling sprays around that will tame your knots.

Here are the best detangling sprays you can buy:

It’s not just the summer heat and sky-high humidity that can wreak havoc on your hair – Rain and even damp weather can turn it from fabulous to frizzy in an instant. It’s important to be prepared and have a good anti-frizz product in your beauty arsenal to stop yet another bad hair day.

To save you time and money on products that don’t work, as well as researching hundreds of expert and consumer reviews, our team of frizzy-headed testers has put the best anti-frizz products on the market to the test to come up with the best of the best for all hair types and budgets.

Here are the best anti-frizz products you can buy: