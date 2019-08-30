The best leggings you can wear to work

Leggings may not be pants, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t wear them to work.

Who says going to work has to be like going to purgatory? At least, insofar as your wardrobe is concerned – as for the content of your work itself, that’s a totally different story. While Blair Waldorf, the fictional yet all too real character who dictated the ins and outs of fashion during the reign of “Gossip Girl,” sent girls home crying for wearing tights as pants, it’s now 2019, and the rules have changed.

In fact, I submit to you that the right pair of leggings are the perfect bottoms for days when you just can’t bring yourself to pull on slacks, a skirt, or a dress. Because really, why must we be so limited in our choices?

I’m not suggesting that you run around in sheer pantyhose-esque leggings for all to see, but as it turns out, the tights of today have come a long way since, say, 2010. In fact, there are now a number of companies making leggings that look a whole lot like pants – minus the discomfort, annoying buttons, and general constriction.

When it comes to picking your favorite pair of work-appropriate leggings, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. First and foremost, your leggings must be comfortable. If they’re not, then you might as well just go back to your more quotidian wardrobe options. Luckily, most leggings these days are indeed extremely soft, breathable, and livable, which makes them an excellent alternative to anything else in your closet.

Second, you’ll want to be sure that the leggings are opaque and structured enough that you don’t feel the need to constantly cover your rear. You know what I’m talking about – if you’re wearing the wrong pair of tights, you’re constantly pulling down your shirt or opting for boxier, looser tops that cover your derriere. But that, my friends, is no way to live.

You’ll also want to keep in mind the formality of your office. As it turns out, there are some tights that could get you near the business formal zone, but of course, you’ll want to exercise caution and determine just what you can get away with.

And finally, you’ll want to keep price points in mind. While office-appropriate leggings may cost you a bit more than your run-of-the-mill leggings, they still shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.

No matter which of our favorite office-appropriate leggings you choose, we’re sure you’ll love your new work apparel.

Here are the best leggings for work you can buy:

Best work-appropriate leggings overall: ADAY

Best ethically made work leggings: Everlane

Best traditional leggings worn as work pants: Spanx

The best work-appropriate leggings overall

source ADAY

ADAY’s leggings not only look great and feel comfortable, they also have pockets and other great little details.

It is a universally accepted truth that pockets make clothes better, and ADAY understands this concept well. The only way to make work-appropriate leggings even more of a blessing is to give them pockets. And that’s exactly what ADAY has done with its leggings.

ADAY is all about simplicity and seeks to create fabrics and clothing that are multipurpose, long-lasting, and sustainable. And that’s incredibly evident in the brand’s leggings. You’ll want to check out both the Crop & Roll and the Throw & Roll options. Thanks to small details like gunmetal snaps, zippered pockets, and slit details at the ankle, these tights look too good for a workout (but would certainly stand up to one).

While the Throw & Roll leggings actually have zippered pockets, which I frequently use to hold small things like keys, lip balm, and the like, the Crop & Roll leggings also have a discreet compartment large enough for your phone or perhaps a small wallet.

While most tights don’t have any space for pockets, ADAY somehow manages to incorporate this very necessary detail in a way that looks effortless and chic. It’s also certainly the aspect of these tights that I appreciate the most. After all, how often do you get to pull your phone right out of your leggings?

Both pairs of tights are made of material that is quick drying, sweat wicking, and sunscreen and oil resistant. Plus, they have an elastic waistband with an adjuster so that you can keep the tights tighter during a workout and looser during the workday.

While many other work-appropriate leggings are, at their core, workout leggings that just so happen to be good work clothes, too, ADAY takes the opposite approach. The company has a wide range of tops, jackets, and even jumpsuits for you to check out that pair nicely with its fabulous leggings.

ADAY leggings still aren’t necessarily cheap (they start at $98, but our two favorites cost $125 each), but that price is more in line with high-end athleisure lines like Lululemon or Sweaty Betty who will charge similar prices for workout-only gear.

Pros: Leggings that are truly made for work, convenient pockets, little details add sophistication

Cons: While less expensive than some other brands, ADAY leggings are still quite pricey

The best ethically made work leggings

source Everlane

Everlane’s pants are comfortable and stylish, plus, they offer transparent pricing and were made in ethical working conditions.

Everlane clothes always look good, but more importantly, they make you feel good too. And we’re not just talking about the brand’s soft, durable construction – we’re also referencing its ethical and transparent sourcing and production methods.

When it comes to work-appropriate leggings, Everlane has quite a few options from which to choose. And it just so happens that two of my favorites are very much on sale right now. Take, for example, the Stretch Ponte Skinny Pant. They’re in Everlane’s “choose what you pay” section, and cost just $47. And they just might be the best $47 you’ve ever spent. The Ponte Pant definitely feels like a great pair of tights, but looks far more refined.

As the name suggests, the final effect is of a slimming skinny pant, and the midweight ponte knit makes it appropriate all year round. It’s also stretchy enough to keep you breathing, but fitted enough to hug you in all the right places. Thanks to an elastic waistband and a side zipper, these pants give you a flattering, elongating effect.

I also love the Stretch Ponte Crop Pant, which closely resembles its skinny sibling, but has an even more flattering length for the more petite gals out there. And while cropped pants sometimes make me look like a truncated version of myself, these leggings somehow make my legs look just a bit longer. Plus, they’re great for showing off your favorite pair of shoes.

Pros: Affordable, comfortable, extremely easy to care for, ethical production processes

Cons: When these on-sale items go away, you may have to wait a bit for new work-appropriate leggings from Everlane

The best traditional leggings worn as work pants

source Spanx

You may not think that you can wear Spanx as pants, but the brand has come a long way to prove you wrong.

Believe it or not, your favorite butt, thigh, and midsection shaping Spandex tights can now be worn to work. And before you try to tell me that you don’t work at a tech startup and consequently couldn’t possibly get away with wearing Spanx as pants, let me redirect you to the brand’s new and improved offerings, which now far exceed expectations.

The folks over at Who What Wear have been styling Spanx leggings as pants for quite some time, and although I was skeptical at first, I’ve since become a full-fledged Spanx convert. The real draw of Spanx, of course, is that they are absolutely leggings. They’re not comfortable pants or tights-esque bottoms – they’re just leggings. And that means that by design, they’re stretchy, form-flattering, and comfortable. Plus, because they’re Spanx, they also help maintain your shape and help you live your best and most fabulous life.

If you’re working in a more casual office environment, I’m a huge fan of the brand’s jeans-like leggings. They’re not made of denim (they’re mostly cotton, with some polyester and Spandex for stretch), but they have an extremely convincing denim print that is flattering on just about any body. These jeans also have Spandex’s patented Gut Check shaping technology to keep your midsection in check, and fully functional back pockets combine form with function.

I’m also a huge fan of the brand’s velvet leggings. While you may raise your eyebrows at such a seemingly gaudy pair of bottoms, you’ll be convinced otherwise once you don them yourself. Available in four elegant yet unique colors, these tights look beautiful paired with a chunky sweater or under a dress. They add just the right level of sophistication and intrigue, and believe me, no one will ever believe that they’re Spanx.

Of course, if you want to err on the side of caution, you could always go for the brand’s seamless offerings, which prevent any embarrassing camel toe situations in the office. For the most daring of all among us, there’s the faux leather look, which I’ve often paired with a simple black top for a sleek effect. All in all, Spanx’s leggings are comfortable to wear, easy to care for, and best of all, appropriate for the workplace.

Pros: Wide selection of styles and colors, great shaping technology, less expensive than some other brands, inclusive sizing

Cons: Some women have found the shaping technology too constricting