10 of the most amazing LEGO creations

The LEGO brand is synonymous with creativity and construction. Though they’re technically toys, those little plastic bricks have inspired some truly astounding creations. People all over the world are using LEGO bricks to produce art, architecture, and even robots.

Here are some of the most intricate and astounding LEGO creations ever.

Head to Germany to see this life-size LEGO Volvo

caption The Volvo car can be found in Gothenburg, Germany. source Volvo Museum/Facebook

The Volvo Museum in Gothenburg, Germany is home to a full-size Volvo XC90 built completely out of LEGO bricks. The car was first created by designers from the LEGO company as part of a campaign to promote safe driving.

The entire Palace of Westminster was duplicated in this mind-boggling build

Creator Jamie Douglas used LEGO to recreate the Palace of Westminster in this 50,000-brick build. The structure took nine months to complete and faithfully reproduces the dramatic architecture of the famous landmark.

This milling machine is made almost entirely out of LEGO

caption Artist Arthur Sacek went above and beyond for this functioning LEGO milling machine. source Arthur Sacek/YouTube

LEGO artist Arthur Sacek built the 360º Milling Machine almost completely out of LEGO bricks. The contraption can produce 3D objects using instructions that are fed to the machine via a computer. According to Sacek, the only non-LEGO piece of the 360º Milling Machine is the small metal drill.

The world’s first full-size LEGO car can actually drive

caption The LEGO car can go 20 mph. source Super Awesome Project/Facebook

In 2013, Steve Sammartino of Melbourne and Raul Oaida of Romania unveiled a life-size LEGO car that can reach speeds of up to 20 mph. The build is called the Super Awesome Micro Project, runs on compressed air, and cost $22,000 to construct. Though the car uses more than 500,000 LEGO bricks for its frame, it also incorporates non-brick elements like rubber tires and metal gauges.

This blue LEGO man sits in sadness

This eerily lifelike LEGO sculpture of a seated blue man was made by artist Nathan Sawaya. LEGO bricks have been Sawaya’s medium of choice for a number of pieces.

Disney built a LEGO sea monster

caption All you have to do is take a trip to Disney World to see Brickley. source Josh Hallett/Flickr

Guests traveling to Disney World can check out a giant rendering of green sea serpent rising from the Lake Buena Vista Lagoon. Affectionately known as Brickley, the fantastical creature is made out of more than 170,000 bricks and took more than 5,000 hours to build.

Even the reflection of the Taj Mahal is duplicated in this creation

Superb idea for creating the effect of a reflection! Seen at @Brickvention, designed by Arthur Gugick pic.twitter.com/l4zH4oFB18 — Bricks Culture (@BricksCulture) January 16, 2016

Arthur Gugick presented this magnificent rendering of the Taj Mahal at Brickvention in 2016. The model even includes an illusion of the building’s reflection in a LEGO pond.

This staggering LEGO creation brings an alien city to life

caption The creation can be found on Kickstarter. source Mike Doyle/Kickstarter

“Contact 1” is a massive fantasy cityscape created by Mike Doyle. Using over 200,000 LEGO pieces, the city is meant to represent a place where “humans use ancient rituals…to initiate communication with the great space-faring cultures of the universe.” Through the project’s Kickstarter page, Doyle offered backers DIY kits that allowed them to recreate portions of his creation.

This model of the sinking Titanic is so intricate

caption Fans gawked at the creation at the Australian 2016 convention. source BrickLink/Twitter

A huge model of the legendary Titanic appeared at a LEGO convention in Australia in 2016. The creation featured LEGO figures making their escape in life rafts and sliding across the decks, as well as a glimpse into the interior of the sinking ship.

The Wall from “Game of Thrones” looks amazing in LEGO

caption Beyond the Brick documented the creation on Youtube. source Beyond the Brick/Youtube

Creator Matthew Greene built a towering model of the The Wall and Castle Black from “Game of Thrones” for the Brickworld Chicago convention in 2016. The build comes complete with LEGO members of the Night’s Watch and a functional lift to transport figurines up the glittering side of The Wall. The roof of Castle Black is actually made of hundreds of tiny LEGO swimming flippers.

