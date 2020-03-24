The 14 best movies featuring LGBTQ stories you can watch on Netflix right now

caption “Moonlight,” “Philadelphia,” and “The Danish Girl” all won Oscars. source A24/TriStar Pictures/Focus Features/Universal Pictures

Several streaming services have great LGBTQ-themed TV shows available to watch, but sometimes you just want a film to spend your time on rather than an entire television series.

Luckily, Netflix has you covered with a great range of LGBTQ movies.

Netflix has made several original movies with LGBTQ themes including “I Am Jonas” and “The Perfection,” but also has a host of titles from other studios on their roster, too, including Oscar best picture winner “Moonlight.”

Also available is the classic drama “Philadelphia,” which won Tom Hanks his first best actor Oscar, and “The Danish Girl,” which Alicia Vikander won her Oscar for.

There are also some excellent international films, such as “Blue Is the Warmest Colour” from France, and “Dear Ex” from Taiwan.

Here are the 14 best LGBTQ movies (listed alphabetically) you can watch on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘A Single Man’ (2009)

caption Directed by Tom Ford. source The Weinstein Company

This movie is as stylish as you’d expect a Tom Ford movie to be. It’s beautiful. It’s also a stream-of-consciousness story starring an Oscar-nominated Colin Firth struggling to cope with the death of his boyfriend in 1960s LA.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

caption Directed by Craig Johnson. source Netflix

This Netflix original tells the very relatable story (for a lot of young gay men) of a young boy struggling to come to terms with his sexuality as he realizes his attraction to men while still in a relationship with a girl. It’s funnier than it sounds, so it’s worth a watch if you’re looking for something feel-good.

‘Below Her Mouth’ (2016)

caption Directed by April Mullen. source Gunpowder & Sky

This is a steamy, erotic romance drama about two women who meet in Toronto and begin an intense and passionate love affair. That intensity and passion radiates off the screen.

‘Blue Is the Warmest Colour’ (2013)

caption Directed by Abdellatif Kechiche. source Wild Bunch/Cinéart/Vértigo Films

“Blue Is the Warmest Colour” won the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Lead actresses Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos both won the best actress award at Cannes, too, for their searing performances in this now-iconic drama.

‘Chasing Amy’ (1997)

caption Directed by Kevin Smith. source Miramax Films

Kevin Smith is still likely best known for “Clerks,” but he also directed this rom-com-drama about a man (Ben Affleck) falling in love with a lesbian.

‘The Danish Girl’ (2015)

caption Directed by Tom Hooper. source Focus Features/Universal Pictures

Eddie Redmayne is nothing short of astonishing in this movie, and fully deserved his second Oscar nomination it. Just as excellent is Alicia Vikander, who won best supporting actress but really should have been placed in best actress.

The film, directed by “Les Miserables” and “Cats” director Tom Hooper, is loosely inspired by the life of Lili Elbe (Redmayne), one of the first recipients of sex reassignment surgery.

‘Dear Ex’ (2018)

caption Directed by Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen. source Warner Bros/MediaLink Entertainment Limited

This Netflix original follows a teenage boy caught between his mother and the lover and insurance beneficiary of his father (who has passed away). It’s as witty as it is poignant.

‘God’s Own Country’ (2017)

caption Directed by Francis Lee. source Orion Pictures/Samuel Goldwyn Films/Picturehouse Entertainment

You could call this the Yorkshire version of “Call Me By Your Name.” A man falls for the man who comes to help his father out in his work. That’s a simplification, of course, but “God’s Own Country” as just as beautiful as the Timothee Chalamet film – just in different ways.

It also stars “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), so you get to see what a versatile actor he is.

‘I Am Jonas’ (2018)

caption Directed by Christopher Charrier. source Netflix

Netflix original “I Am Jonas” follows a man’s journey as two separate moments of his life (one when he was a teenager in 1997 and one almost 20 years later) begin to echo each other.

‘I Am Michael’ (2015)

caption Directed by Justin Kelly. source Brainstorm Media

A similar title to the previous entry, but a vastly different film. This is a hard-hitting true-life biopic starring James Franco as a gay rights activist who inexplicably stops becoming gay as he converts to Christianity. Zachary Quinto stars as the boyfriend who gets left behind.

‘Moonlight’ (2016)

caption Directed by Barry Jenkins. source A24

The first-ever LGBTQ film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. That alone makes it required viewing. The fact that it also happens to be a gorgeous film with almost no faults means this really is one of those special films that you just must watch before you die.

‘The Perfection’ (2018)

caption Directed by Richard Shepard. source Netflix

One gripe that I with LGBTQ films is that most of them tend to be pretty hard-hitting dramas. So it’s refreshing to see Netflix deliver a psychological horror starring Allison Williams. And it really isn’t shy on the horror.

‘Philadelphia’ (1993)

caption Directed by Jonathan Demme. source TriStar Pictures

It’s hard to believe that the director of “The Silence of the Lambs” made this movie, but Jonathan Demme clearly has a way with actors. Tom Hanks won best actor for this moving drama that also stars Denzel Washington and Antonio Banderas.

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (1999)

caption Directed by Anthony Minghella. source Paramount Pictures/Miramax Films

Another refreshing film with LGBTQ themes – this crime thriller follows Matt Damon slowly obsessing more and more with Jude Law. Things begin to soon unravel in this Italy-set film.

Law was Oscar-nominated by Damon is excellent, too, as are costars Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

