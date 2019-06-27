11 of the best TV shows featuring LGBTQ stories you can stream right now

caption “Pose” is one of the hottest shows on TV — and streaming — right now. source FX

There are plenty of shows featuring LGBTQ characters on streaming services.

Older classics like “Will and Grace” and “The L Word” are available to stream on Hulu.

Netflix has several original series like “Orange is the New Black,” “Tales of the City,” and “Trinkets.”

You can watch the buzzy new show “Euphoria” on HBO Now.

We’re living in a new golden age of queer television. As recently as the early aughts, queer content on television was few and far between. The first “passionate” kiss between two male characters on TV didn’t happen until the year 2000, on “Dawson’s Creek,” and even when TV shows had characters who were gay or transgender, they were seldom more than supporting characters.

Although there is still much more work to be done as far as an accurate representation of LGBTQ individuals, there are now plenty of shows to choose from.

If you’re looking for something to binge before Pride Month comes to a close – or beyond – here are some shows with LGBTQ characters you can stream right now.

“The L Word” is a piece of history.

caption “The L Word.” source Showtime

It’s easy to see why this show has managed to acquire a die-hard fanbase. When “The L Word” premiered on Showtime in 2004, lesbians on TV were somewhat of a rarity. So, an entire series about them? It was and still is a legendary show for and about queer women.

The drama, following the trials and tribulations of lesbians living in West Hollywood, is streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

“American Crime Story: Versace” is heart-wrenching, but compelling.

caption Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace. source FX

Ryan Murphy’s 2018 miniseries follows the events leading up to the murder of Gianni Versace, but it offers a close look into gay culture in the ’90s and takes seriously the feelings of isolation, passion, joy, connection, shame, and strained sense of self-experience by its ensemble of gay characters.

And like any Ryan Murphy show, it balances all of those hard feelings by also being indulgent, juicy, and fun – in other words, highly bingeable. Watch it on Netflix.

“Orange is the New Black” is full of women who love (and hate) women.

caption “Orange is the New Black.” source Netflix

The smash-hit Netflix original series follows life at a women’s prison and plenty of drama. From raging homophobes to femme for femme pairings to butch identity, this show covers a lot of bases.

Not to mention Laverne Cox’s role as Sophia Burset, groundbreaking for its compassionately written representation and appropriate casting, which won her a SAG award and two Emmy nominations.

“Tales of the City” is a new miniseries (well, sort of) on Netflix.

caption “Tales of the City.” source Netflix

The new Netflix series following the lives of several different queer San Franciscans is a continuation of a 1993 miniseries, both of which are based on a series of novels by Armistead Maupin.

Its characters deal with contemporary issues like HIV prevention and treatment while exploring the history of queer life in San Francisco, like the Compton’s Cafeteria riot.

“Pose” is all about ball culture.

caption “Pose.” source FX

If you love the classic documentary “Paris is Burning,” you’ll love Pose, a drama series (by Ryan Murphy) that follows the gay and trans people who compete in the drag ball culture in ’80s New York.

The series features an ensemble of queer talent, like Billy Porter, Indya Moore, and producers Janet Mock and Our Lady J, and it delves into the contrasting New York social scenes of queer black and Latino culture alongside yuppie conservatism. Stream it on Netflix.

“Will and Grace” is another classic piece of groundbreaking gay TV.

caption Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, and Debra Messing star on “Will and Grace.” source NBC

The NBC sitcom isn’t perfect, but it was historic – since its initial run, it’s been featured in more than one cultural institution and some credit it with changing attitudes about LGBT people in America for the better.

The show initially ran from 1998 to 2006 and returned to TV in 2017 through the present. You can watch both the original series and the revival on Hulu.

“The Bisexual” is a British comedy-drama by Desiree Akhavan.

caption “The Bisexual.” source Hulu

Akhavan has been a feature of the indie filmmaking scene since her film “Appropriate Behavior.”

“The Bisexual,” as the title would imply, follows the relationship and identity explorations of the main character, played by Akhavan herself. For some much-needed bisexual representation, catch it on Hulu.

“Broad City” features a proudly bisexual protagonist — and it’s no big deal.

caption “Broad City.” source Comedy Central

What’s great about the way Ilana’s bisexuality is depicted in “Broad City” is that it’s just one of many plot elements. It’s not presented as a conflict, and there’s no dramatic coming out moment. Ilana’s active sexuality just happens to include people of various genders.

The show’s comedy hits on the very real farcical scenarios that arise in queer dating (like being attracted to someone who looks a lot like you) exactly the way it finds humor in anything else. Watch it now on Hulu.

“Trinkets” is a new teen drama on Netflix.

caption “Trinkets.” source Netflix

“Trinkets,” the first season of which came out just this month on Netflix, is about teenage compulsive shoplifters. So, why can you find it in the LGBT section? One of the main characters has a romance with another girl – and the queer characters are played by queer actresses.

“Euphoria” on HBO is getting a lot of buzz already.

caption “Euphoria.” source HBO

Only a couple of episodes of the new HBO series starring Zendaya have aired so far, but it’s generated a lot of excitement. It’s about teens dealing with life, drugs, and sexuality, and as such features sexual exploration. One of the ensemble members is a trans girl played by transgender actress Hunter Schafer.

Watch it on HBO Now.

“Killing Eve” is as much a spy thriller as it is a “queer show.”

caption “Killing Eve.” source BBC

In another example of contemporary TV featuring queer characters without solely being about queerness, “Killing Eve” is first and foremost a spy drama (and a bit of a dark comedy) following a game of cat-and-mouse between a British intelligence officer and an international assassin.

Their relationship is dramatic, obsessive, and yes, certainly some kind of erotic, making it a hit with sapphic viewers in particular. Watch it now on Hulu.