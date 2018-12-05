21 game-changing products we swear by in our everyday lives

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Insider Picks guides editor Malarie Gokey bought her Bialetti stovetop espresso maker about seven years ago and uses it every day to make cappuccinos at home. source Amazon

As product writers, we’re trained to be more discerning than the average shopper, and to cast a critical eye on the value that millions of competing products and services claim to bring to our lives. Per industry standard, the Insider Picks team is often sent free samples for editorial consideration, some of which immediately don’t hold up to our criteria for coverage and others of which set a whole new bar of expectations.

We’re often asked about the best products we’ve tried out lately, or the functional things we use regularly. Sometimes, when they are genuinely worth it, the things we’re most excited to recommend are the really cool or new or high-tech products we’ve tested and written about. But often, we’re just as excited to share the small gadgets, clothing, kitchen tools, and tech items we’ve found useful in our own everyday lives. Product writers by day, we’re just like you by night, and we still shop for things we need and like. The only difference is that because we’ve seen and tried thousands of products, we’re extra careful with where we spend our hard-earned money.

I asked my fellow Insider Picks team members about the best things they’ve ever bought and swear by in their everyday lives. Here’s how they (and I) responded.

These are the 21 favorite products we can’t stop talking about.

Anker micro USB and lightning cables

Anker PowerLine+ Micro USB Cable (6 ft), $9.99, available at Amazon

Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable (6 ft), $14.99, available at Amazon

“I never knew I needed this, but after I lost my original iPhone charger, I ended up buying one of these six-foot-long chargers from Anker, and it’s absolutely amazing. It reaches all the way to my bed super easily. It’s lazy, sure, but convenient. When my friends visit my apartment and see my charging cable they’re like, ‘Whoa – I need one of these!'” – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

Sanquility magnetic spice tins

Sanquility Magnetic Spice Tins (24-count), $55, available at Amazon

“I’m not the neatest person in the world, but I have a hard time getting things done if the chaos in my life isn’t somewhat organized. Living in a small apartment has forced me to get creative with how I use my space, and this set of magnetic spice tins is a perfect example how.

I filled mine with spices and attached them to the side of my fridge, a space that was previously unused. Each tin can hold three ounces of spice, and has a see-through top to help you keep an eye on how much is left.

My favorite part about this set, though, is that it comes with 117 stickers, so you can label your spices instead of having to guess what you’re picking up.” – Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

Bialetti stovetop espresso maker

Bialetti 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker, $34.99, available at Amazon

“I bought my Bialetti 6-Cup Stovetop espresso maker about seven years ago and I use it every day to make cappuccinos at home. Given how expensive cappuccinos are in NYC cafes, this little machine has saved me thousands of dollars over the years.

This simple aluminum moka pot makes super strong coffee that’s just a few bars of pressure short of technically being espresso. The Bialetti is made in Italy, so it’s truly built to last. The longer you have it, the more seasoned it gets and the better your coffee tastes.

I’ve actually bought the Bialetti as a gift for many friends and family members, too. I even bought a second, bigger one so I can make a lot of coffee when people come to visit.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

HIC milk frother

HIC Milk Frother, $21, available at Amazon

“Once I had my stovetop espresso maker, I needed a milk frother to complete my cappuccino-making kit. I picked up this affordable manual one from HIC, and it makes the best frothy milk I’ve ever had.

You move the plunger up and down for one to two minutes, let it sit a minute to settle and thicken, and then pour it into a ceramic creamer to heat up in the microwave. It’ll expand and thicken perfectly to make an excellent cappuccino. Not only is it cheaper than an electric milk frother, it works better and lasts longer. I’ve had mine for about seven years now.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods, $159.99, available at Apple

“I’ve reviewed dozens of headphones, but Apple’s AirPods were compelling enough that I actually bought a pair for myself. They’re not the best-sounding headphones I’ve tried, but the AirPods’ convenience is what makes them so worthwhile to me. Being able to pop wireless buds into my ears, press play, and have my music or podcasts come on continues to impress me each time it happens.” – Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

Warp + Weft jeans

Warp + Weft Skinny Jeans, $78-$98, available at Warp+Weft

“Warp + Weft’s SFO Skinny Jeans came in one of my Stitch Fix boxes, and I knew I had to keep them from the moment I tried them on. I had heard about how great they were from other members of the team, but it wasn’t until I first put them on and have worn them consistently ever since that I understood how truly soft, comfortable, and versatile they are.

They’re a little stretchy, which I always look for in my ideal jean, so whether I’m taking a brisk walk or settling in to a large dinner, they move right along with me. Though that specific style was a Stitch Fix-exclusive, I trust that Warp + Weft’s other denim offerings are just as comfortable and flattering.” – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Mott & Bow jeans

Mott & Bow Skinny Wooster Jeans, $118, available at Mott & Bow

“These are only pair of jeans I’ve needed for the last 2.5 years. After we tested Mott & Bow’s Dynamic Stretch jeans, I fell in love with them and now own several pairs. They fit great, are comfortable, travel well because they’re easy to wear with everything, and have enough movement in the fabric to stay comfortable. I plan to wear only these jeans for as long as they make them.” – Breton Fischetti, vice president of commerce

Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader (White), $129.99, available at Amazon

“I finally bought a Kindle four months ago, and my only regret is that I didn’t do so earlier. As a former kid who borrowed stacks of books from the library at a time, I really missed reading recreationally, but the library is now a hassle to get to and I don’t like hanging onto physical books for too long.

I go everywhere with my Kindle because it makes reading so easy, not to mention light. I thought I was a physical paperback elitist, but the convenience of this e-reader, which holds tons of books, records your highlighted notes, and has an anti-glare screen, ultimately made me a convert. I primarily use these free and cheap methods to fill up my library.” – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Guardian Technologies pluggable UV-C sanitizer and deodorizer

Guardian Technologies GermGuardian Pluggable UV-C Sanitizer and Deodorizer, $31.99, available at Amazon

“Our bathroom has an air vent on the ceiling, but no switch with which to turn it on. Because of this, all the moisture and steam was getting trapped, and our shower curtains were growing mold faster than we could replace them.

We got this little air purifier/sanitizer that plugs into the wall, and it has totally fixed our problem. The shower curtain never gets mold on it anymore and the air feels and smells fresher in the bathroom. It does have a slight humming sound that can be a little annoying at first, but it’s easy to get used to. We don’t even notice it anymore.” – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Caudalie Grape Water misting spray

Caudalie Grape Water, $18, available at Sephora

“I hate feeling overheated, so I was out to find a solution that would help cool me off without requiring me to carry around the portable fans I used to use at Disney World. This is now my summer essential. I don’t even care how bougie it sounds – you will never not find me misting myself on hot days, whether I’m walking through the city or laying out at the beach. The mist from this bottle is super fine and doesn’t make you look like you’re drenched. It clings to your skin just enough to make you look dewy and it catches the breeze to cool you off.” – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Mophie external battery

Mophie Powerstation XL External Battery, $69.93, available at Amazon

“If you’re like me (and most other people), you keep your phone with you at all times. A dead smartphone is entirely useless, so it’s important to keep it charged. After constantly struggling to find power outlets while on the go or trying to limit myself from using my phone in an attempt to save the battery, I purchased the Mophie Powerstation XL.

The 10,000 mAH battery is good for at least three full charges on my iPhone 6s, so now I never worry about my phone dying when I can’t be tethered to a wall charger. It has two USB ports so you can charge a second device simultaneously. It’s hands down the most useful tech accessory I’ve ever bought and I carry it with me every day.” – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Dyson Ball upright vacuum

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Corded Vacuum, $299.99, available at Amazon and Best Buy

“Does anyone need a $300 vacuum? Of course not. But you’ll never look back if you get a Dyson vacuum. I bought mine (this corded upright model) four years ago since I absolutely hate dust bunnies but choose to live in New York City – which is the unofficial dust bunny capital of the world.

It sucks up every little bit of debris and all the cat hair scattered about my floors with ease – in fact, even after four years of frequent use, it’s a little horrifying just how much it picks up every time I vacuum, which if you know me, you’ll know is quite often.” – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

Scribd subscription

Scribd subscription, $8.99/month, available at Scribd

“Everybody who knows me knows that I love this app – it’s a $9 monthly subscription that gives you access to hundreds of thousands of books and audiobooks among other things (like sheet music). I’ve been using it since I was a sophomore in college (2013) when I was looking for a way to make reading for fun appealing again, and it’s by far the most affordable option I’ve ever found.

The ease of audiobooks means my commutes and grocery lines are never boring, and it has encouraged me to try learning about new subjects, which has made me a more well-rounded and curious person overall. I recommend it to everyone.” – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

ThirdLove bra

ThirdLove 24/7 Lace Balconette Bra, $76, available at ThirdLove

“Finding the perfect bra sounds impossible, because it kind of is, but ThirdLove makes my favorite bra of all time. The 24/7 Lace Balconette Bra is both sexy and comfortable.

Thanks to ThirdLove’s Fit Finder quiz, I found just the right size and bra shape for my body. I’m also fond of the Full Coverage and T-Shirt style bras from ThirdLove, but this lacy one is the bra I choose most often.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Girlfriend Collective leggings

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Leggings, $68, available at Girlfriend Collective

Similar pair: Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Capri Leggings, $68, available at Girlfriend Collective

“I bought these leggings during their ‘pay $20 for shipping, get free leggings’ viral days on Facebook. At that point, I figured, ‘Why not buy them?’ which I believe was the point. Little did I know that two years later, they would still be my most flattering pair – and that’s saying something, since I own about 20 others.

As Racked put it, they’re ‘like a sports bra for your butt’ – the material is slightly compressive, they break in like jeans, and the seams slim and elongate effortlessly. Plus, they’re as opaque today after repeated washes as the first day I got them. At $58+ now, they’re still a great find.” – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Blue Key World cable clips

Blue Key World Cable Clips, $8.99, available at Amazon

“I’ve accidentally slammed my head on my nightstand more times than I care to count. I bought these clips to spare myself from having to reach down for my phone charger from the floor at night – and what do you know, I haven’t smacked my own face on a piece of furniture in years!” – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

OXO avocado slicer

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $9.99, available at Amazon

“I make guacamole a lot, and this OXO avocado slicer is a lifesaver. It slices through the avocado’s skin to cut it in half, it takes out the pit with a satisfying pop, and it slices the avocado flesh into perfect slices for avocado toast or for mashing into guacamole. It is among my favorite kitchen tools.” – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

Cuisinart mini food processor

Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor, $31.96, available at Amazon

“There’s something fundamentally satisfying about tossing a few herbs and spices, a clove of garlic, and some olive oil into my Cuisinart food processor, pushing the “CHOP” or “GRIND” button, and having a perfectly smooth vinaigrette for my salad in 30 seconds. For less than $40 and even less countertop space, this is a foolproof gadget that should occupy every home cook’s kitchen.” – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

Tommy John boxer briefs

Tommy John Go Anywhere Boxer Brief, $28, available at Tommy John

“I first tried Tommy John underwear when testing out their Go Anywhere Collection. While I thoroughly enjoyed the entire collection, the boxer briefs stuck out to me as the best product in the line.

After loving the sample Tommy John provided, I had to buy more pairs to wear regularly. At $25 a pair, they’re the least expensive boxer briefs you can buy from Tommy John and are still amazing quality. They feature a four-way stretch material that is anti-microbial and anti-odor. They contour to the body, and thanks to the eight-inch inseam, they never ride up your legs.” – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

YETI tumbler

YETI 20 oz. Tumbler, $29.99+, available at YETI, and Amazon

“I actually got this YETI tumbler as a gift a couple years ago, but it’s still the best option I’ve found – and by a significant margin. Its stainless steel vacuum-insulated construction keeps my hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. For only $30, it’s one of the best value buys I own.” – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Source Naturals zinc supplements

Source Naturals OptiZinc (240 Tablets), $10.66, available at Jet.com

“My esthetician first recommended this natural zinc supplement as a possible solution to clearing my acne. It turns out research has shown that people with severe acne have 24% lower zinc levels than people with clear skin.

I never would’ve guessed that a zinc deficiency could contribute to my acne, which I’ve struggled with on and off since my teenage years, but the difference in my skin is clear when I forget to take or reorder my zinc supplement, even if just for a week. Zinc reduces inflammation, acne-causing bacteria, and keratin production (too much of which leads to blocked pores). It also helps boost your immune system!

Though everyone’s skin is different, I would highly recommend giving natural zinc supplements a try if you experience difficulty with maintaining clear skin.” – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter