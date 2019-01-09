source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Business Insider scoured the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to find the very best cutting-edge tech.

The best lifestyle tech we saw at CES 2019 had to be Electric Mirror’s Savvy Smart Mirror, a gorgeous mirror that can also display information, run apps, play music and videos, and much more.

While it’s targeted towards hotels, the Savvy Smart Mirror has great potential to enhance any kind of lifestyle.

LAS VEGAS – Mirrors are perhaps the most underrated part of any home. We use them all the time, primarily as feedback mechanisms: to know if we’ve done a good job brushing our teeth, or brushing our hair, or picking our outfit for the day.

source BI Graphics

That’s why Electric Mirror had the best lifestyle tech we saw at CES 2019, with its Savvy Smart Mirror – a device that improves upon one of the most useful items we keep in our homes.

The Savvy Smart Mirror has the mirror aspect down, but it just looks futuristic. Being able to see important information like the weather, or the news – stuff you might want to see before leaving in the morning, or sleeping at night – is not only useful, it’s pretty cool.

Since it runs on Android (albeit an older version: 7.1 “Nougat”), the Smart Mirror can also run full apps, like Pandora for music. It’s a mirror, but it’s also a massive touchscreen. And down the line, we could see it getting even better with more smart-home controls and mirror-specific applications, to take advantage of the unique form factor.

The Savvy Smart Mirror is available in 10-inch and 22-inch sizes – on the showroom floor at CES, we saw two 22-inch panels working next to each other, which we could imagine in a large home or even a hotel. Given how much we all rely on mirrors, we could see an interactive mirror having great potential for an improved lifestyle.

What it is: An interactive mirror that shows you information.

Who makes it: Electric Mirror, Inc., based in Everett, Washington.

Why it’s the best: Mirrors are essential to any lifestyle. They tell us how we look, and how we present ourselves, but the Savvy Smart Mirror can tell you even more than that – it can tell you the weather, or the news, or tell you about interesting attractions nearby, or let you control the lights in your room. It’s equally appealing to businesses and consumers, and it could have a big impact on not only lifestyle, but happiness.

Where and when you can get it: It’s currently available through Electric Mirror’s website.

How much it will cost: Electric Mirror will give you a quote based on your specific needs and setup.