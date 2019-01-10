The best places to shop for lingerie online

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Shopping for lingerie can feel overwhelming and uncomfortable if you don’t know where to look.

Our favorite place to shop for lingerie is Journelle because the shop has everything from comfy basics to sultry matching sets.

Every woman knows all great outfits start with the right undergarments, but shopping for lingerie can often be a struggle. With so many colors, silhouettes, fabrics, sizes, and styles to choose from, hitting the lingerie department can feel downright daunting if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

The trickiest part of lingerie shopping is often finding underpinnings that not only fit properly but also will make you feel good. Because the true sign of a great piece of lingerie is one that not only looks great but will also give you an extra boost of confidence when you put it on.

To help you find the most stylish, comfortable, and flattering offerings on the market, we’ve rounded up our favorite brands that sell every type of lingerie. Whether you’re looking for sexy underpinnings, everyday bras, or options that come in hard to find sizes, these lingerie companies allow you to shop for intimates with confidence.

Here are the best places to shop for lingerie:

Best lingerie overall: Journelle

Best luxe lingerie: Cosabella

Best basic lingerie: Aerie

Best affordable lingerie sets: Adore Me

Best lingerie in hard to find sizes: ThirdLove

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best lingerie overall

source Journelle

Why you’ll love it: Journelle is a leading lingerie store that carries multiple luxury lingerie brands as well as its own line of underpinnings.

If you are looking for a one-and-done lingerie shop, Journelle is the place for you. Journelle has both a website and small chain of boutiques so depending on if you prefer to shop online or in brick and mortar shops, Journelle has you covered.

Journelle has one of the largest offerings of intimates we’ve ever seen. Its offerings span everything from fancy Fleur of England chemises to Spanx shapewear and everything in between including bridal sets, everyday basics, silk pajamas, and barely-there special occasion pieces.

While the shop carries dozens of lingerie designers, Journelle also sells its own line of intimates. The Journelle collection offers a great array of sizings, ranging from A-G cup bras and XS-L underwear, but some of the other brands the company sells have more limited size ranges.

Prices can vary depending on the brand and product as well. You can shop a simple Natori thong for as little as $18 or spend up to $540 for an intricately designed Bordelle balconette bra that features 24-k gold plated hardware.

Pros: Great range of both basics and social occasion pieces, pieces available in all price points, fashion-forward selection

Cons: Some brands they sell are expensive

The best luxe lingerie

source Cosabella

Why you’ll love it: Cosabella is a family-owned lingerie company that uses Italian craftsmanship to produce luxe feminine intimates.

Cosabella has been producing well-crafted, luxurious lingerie since 1983 when husband and wife duo Valeria and Ugo Campello founded it. The brand is known for making high-quality, fashionable intimates from the best materials available.

Since each piece is hand-crafted by Italian artisans, a single thong can take up to 10 hours to create. Cosabella’s attention to detail and timeless designs have won it a legion of celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, and Jessica Alba.

The shop’s offerings include a variety of bras including nursing and training bras, panties in multiple silhouettes, bodysuits, bustiers, slips, robes, and shapewear.

Because the items are hand-crafted with high-quality materials, they do fall on the pricier side. Pieces range anywhere from $15 for a cotton bikini panty to $200 for a lace slip dress.

Pros: Luxe lingerie, made with traditional Italian artisanship, feminine timeless designs, extended sizes available

Cons: Some pieces are on the pricier side

The best basic lingerie

source Aerie

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for affordable, well-produced basic lingerie that can be worn every day, try Aerie.

Aerie is an offshoot of affordable clothing brand American Eagle, that focuses on lingerie, sleepwear, and swim. Its lingerie collection is produced to feel like a second-skin and is made to move with you.

Aerie’s breathable basics are perfect for everyday wear as they give you that barely there feeling while still being supportive in all the right places. The collection includes bras, bralettes, briefs, thongs, and full coverage underwear that come in a range of neutral flesh tones as well as fun colors and prints.

The goal for the intimates line is to make women feel empowered in their lingerie so Aerie famously uses photos of real women of varies sizes and ethnicities modeling its offerings and the company doesn’t use any airbrushing on its ads.

The line is very affordable, too, with most items ranging from $9.50 to $44.95. While the underwear comes in sizes XXS-XXL, the bra sizing is a bit more limited with the largest cup size being DDD.

Pros: Affordable, variety of silhouettes and colors to choose from, good support, comfortable fit

Cons: Bra cup sizes only go up to DDD

The best affordable lingerie sets

source Adore Me

Why you’ll love it: Love the look and feel sexy lingerie sets but don’t have a ton of money to spend? Give Adore Me’s affordable yet stylish lingerie a try.

Adore Me is a direct-to-consumer lingerie brand that was started with the sole purpose of offering affordable, fashion-forward underpinnings to the masses. The inclusive brand offers stylish intimates at an accessible price point for women of all shapes and sizes.

The offerings range from 30A to 46G in most styles. The company’s lingerie collections include everything from bodysuits, slips, corsets, and garters, but Adore Me’s most popular products have to be the bra and panty sets.

The company has more than 600 stylish sets to choose from with prices starting as low as $24.95. While there are a few basic everyday sets available, the majority of bra and panty sets are trend-driven and feature sleek or sexy embellishments and designs.

Adore Me also has a monthly subscription box. For $39.95 a month, you’ll be sent a curated box of lingerie for you to try on at home. You can send back anything you don’t like and will only be charged the fee for the styles you keep.

Pros: Affordable, good range of sizes, tons of silhouettes, colors, and embellishments to choose from, plus size options available, subscription box available

Cons: Not a ton of everyday basics

The best lingerie in hard to find sizes

source ThirdLove

Why you’ll love it: ThirdLove sells lingerie in a wide range of sizes including half-cup sizes, so every piece fits perfectly.

An overwhelming amount of women purchase the wrong size bra, which not only leads to discomfort but also an unflattering fit. ThirdLove is here to solve that issue with its signature FitFinder test that is designed to help you figure out your perfect size bra in less than a minute.

Many shoppers who have taken the test have found out not only have they been wearing the wrong bra size but they are actually a hard to find half-cup size. Once you determine the right size for you, you can easily shop multiple options directly on their website.

The brand offers a variety of bra silhouettes including T-Shirt bras, strapless bras, front closure bras, balconette bras, and nursing bras in over 70 sizes, which is much bigger size range than any other bra brand. The cup sizes range from AA-H and bands range from 30-48.

ThirdLove sells more than perfect fitting bras, too. The brand also offers a range of underwear, bodysuits, pajamas, and loungewear that range from XS-1X. You can shop underwear for as low as $6, bras for around $68, and loungewear sets for less than $100.

While a few of the options available have pretty lacy details and embellishments, the majority of the collection is made up of great basics that can be worn every day.

Pros: Over 70 sizes of bras, FitFinder test, variety of silhouettes and styles to choose from, products are comfortable and fit well

Cons: Not a lot of special occasion offerings

