The best lip balm with SPF you can buy

Lip balms with SPF are a quick and easy way to keep your lips moisturized and prevent sunburns.

Our top pick is Burt’s Bees All-Weather Lip Balm with SPF 15 because it’s affordable, natural, and water-resistant.

Hopefully, a daily use of sunscreen is already a part of your beauty routine.

Not only does applying SPF stop sunburns, but it can also prevent skin damage and premature wrinkles. Even when people are concerned with protecting their skin, they often forget to take care of their lips as well.

But in reality, sun protection for your lips is just as if not more important. Our lips have a thinner layer of cells compared to the rest of our skin and they contain less melanin, the pigment that helps protect our skin from the sun.

As someone who has seen her fair share of unfortunate sunburns, I can honestly say that besides the back of your knees, your lips are also one of the most painful spots to get a sunburn. The easiest way you can prevent burned lips is to invest in a good lip balm that offers SPF protection. A lip balm with SPF will not only help fend off the sun’s harmful UV rays but they’ll keep your lips moisturized.

With the overwhelming amount of options out there, finding the right lip balm with SPF can be daunting. So we did the research to find the best-reviewed balms you can buy. Whether you are looking for a tinted option or one that comes in yummy flavors, these are the lips balms with SPF to keep on your radar.

Here are the best lip balms with SPF in 2019:

Updated 5/9/2019 by Jada Wong: Updated links, formatting, and prices.

The best lip balm with SPF overall

Burt’s Bees All-Weather Lip Balm with SPF 15 is a cult favorite because it offers ample sun protection and leaves lips looking and feeling smooth.

Burt’s Bees All-Weather Lip Balm with SPF 15 is a natural lip balm formulated from 100% natural ingredients. The balm doesn’t contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS,and instead is made with zinc oxide, which offers broad-spectrum sun protection.

The SPF balm gives your lips the same conditioning care that the original Burt’s Bees Lip Balm offers with additional SPF 15. The lip balm is also water-resistant so you can go up to 40 minutes in the ocean or pool without having to reapply.

The lip balm is hugely popular on Amazon with buyers commented that some lip balms with SPF have irritated their skin in the past but they had no issues with Burt’s Bees option. Some reviewers did mention the lip balm can leave behind some faint white residue but most said they weren’t bothered by it.

Pros: Affordable, moisturizing, water resistant, all natural, broad-spectrum sun protection

Cons: Can sometimes leave behind faint white residue

The best tinted lip balm with SPF

The best moisturizing lip balm with SPF

If you are looking for a lip balm that offers broad-spectrum SPF and will hydrate, repair, and protect your lips, try Supergoop!’s Acaifusion Lip Balm with SPF 30.

Skin-care brand Supergoop! is known for producing high-quality products that offer sun protection.

The Acaifusion Lip Balm with SPF 30 is one of its most popular products, thanks to shea butter, which helps lock in moisture, while offering a protective SPF 30 barrier from the sun. The ultra-hydrating lip balm includes acai super berry, which is loaded with antioxidants to help protect skin cells from damage.

The lip balm has an Amazon’s Choice recommendation because of its high ratings. One of the reviewers gave it 5 stars because it made her lips “look moisturized, but without being sticky. Very comfortable. And no weird SPF smells or anything I can taste. I’m really enjoying this and got a few more to keep in different purses.”

Some buyers did note that they weren’t a fan of the acai berry smell, while others said it was their favorite part.

Pros: Ultra-hydrating, repairing, prevents sun damage, creamy formula

Cons: Slightly on the pricey side, some people aren’t a fan of the fruity smell

The best flavored lip balm with SPF

The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm with SPF 25 provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and comes in 5 flavors.

The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm with SPF 25 is a moisturizing lip balm that was field tested in extreme conditions to protect lips from both the sun and wind. It helps soothe dry and chapped lips while keeping them protected from both UVA and UVB rays.

The broad-spectrum SPF offers protection for up to two hours, while the balm’s petrolatum and lanolin ingredients are used to hydrate and heal your lips. This highly-rated lip balm won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2012 and 2017, and features a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,500 reviews.

A reviewer said, “first time in 17 years I don’t have chapped lips, WOW. I was using different natural organic oils, bee wax, intensive night cream for my lips over the years but nothing worked that fast or so well like this balm does.” While a buyer named Cindy raved about the “yummy flavors.”

The lip balm comes in five different flavors including Black Tea & Blackberry and Grapefruit & Ginger.

Pros: Heals chapped lips, hydrating, UVA and UVB protection, available in five flavors

Cons: Slightly on the pricey side

The best eco-friendly lip balm with SPF

For an eco-conscious lip balm that moisturizes and protects against sun damage try Coola’s Liplux with SPF 30.

If you prefer to buy eco-friendly products, give Coola’s Liplux with SPF 30 a try. The lip treatment offers SPF 30 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection to help you fend off any future sunburns.

It’s made with a blend of fruit butters including raspberry and avocado, which help moisturize, while vitamins and antioxidants soothe and repair, dry and chapped lips. The lip balm is also gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free. It’s made without any parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

The popular item has over 3,600 likes and 4.0-star rating at Sephora. One reviewer raved, “My lips are so sensitive to the sun … At least once a year they split and bleed from the sun. I’ve been using this product for over 18 months and not once have I had my lips get sunburned.”

Others did note that they did have to reapply more often than expected when they were out in the sun for long periods of time.

Pros: Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, eco-conscious, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free

Cons: Need to reapply often when in sun