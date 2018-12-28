The best lip balm you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

So many lip balms rely on the placebo effect – they feel nice, but don’t actually do much for your mouth.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm is the best lip balm we’ve tried because it uses beeswax and fruit extract to heal and hydrate chapped lips – all for less than the price of your morning latte.

I am a card-carrying (tube-carrying?) lip balm addict. There are two to five tubes of the stuff floating at the bottom of my purse and in various drawers throughout my house at all times. I’ve got daytime balms, nighttime balms, at-home balms, under-lipstick balms … a balm for any occasion, really.

In case you haven’t guessed, I will put literally anything that bills itself as a lip balm on my mouth at least once. All that trial-and-error has made me something of a self-professed lip balm expert. I apply various balms anywhere from six to 10 times per day, so I think I know a thing or two about which ones really work.

In my opinion, there are two different kinds of lip balms that are worth using: The ones that create a seal over your lips to lock in moisture and protect further flaking, and the ones that actually heal the cracks that you already have. The good news for your chapped lips? I have plenty of recommendations for you.

Here are the best lip balms you can buy:

The best lip balm overall

Why you’ll love it: Give your lips the gift of beeswax-based hydration with Burt’s Bees Lip Balm. The best part? You can afford to collect them all.

If you don’t have a tube or 10 of Burt’s Bees Lip Balm lying around, what are you doing with your life? I always have so many of them in my house that I basically hand them out like Halloween candy.

There’s a lot to love about Burt’s Bees. The brand’s classic lip balm comes in a ton of different flavors, though my favorite is the original one formulated with vitamin E and peppermint oil – the ingredient responsible for that energizing tingle when you apply it to your lips. Other popular variations include vanilla bean and pomegranate.

Burt’s Bees is a great lip balm to reach for during the day or when you’re wearing other lip products because it’s not very shiny or thick. I love to add this on top of lipstick if I’m feeling dry – so, like, always. The beeswax and fruit extracts in the formula subtly moisturize without making you look like you’re wearing lip gloss. It’s also 100% natural, made without parabens, SLS, or petroleum.

The original formula is a universal favorite, beloved by beauty editors and shoppers. Burt’s Bees Lip Balm has been featured in Allure, Rank and Style, Glamour, Gear Patrol, The Strategist, and countless others.

Pros: Affordable, petroleum-free, not shiny or sticky, 100% natural ingredients

Cons: Texture varies slightly with some flavors

The best overnight lip balm

Why you’ll love it: The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is like a lip balm version of the brand’s cult-favorite Water Sleeping Mask.

I swear by the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for giving my face a boost of hydration overnight, and I swear by the brand’s Lip Sleeping Mask for soothing my angry chapped lips. Every night I apply a tiny amount of it in place of a regular lip balm and start the next day with minimal flaking.

This is the only lip treatment I’ve found that noticeably diminishes the chapping I experience every single day. I use it nightly and wake up with a smooth canvas for lipstick and fewer bits of skin for my teeth to absentmindedly chew on while I’m distracted.

Vitamin C, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid in the formula provide an effective salve to my always irritated lips. The product comes in a jar with a tiny spatula, but I usually just apply with my fingers.

I suppose you could use this during the day, but the texture is very thick and glossy with a slight pink tint so I prefer to let it marinate while I’m sleeping. Sure, I still reach for other balms in my waking hours, but the effects of the Lip Sleeping Mask are long-lasting. A 0.7-ounce pot costs $20, but I’ve been using my first one for over a year and I only just dipped past the halfway mark.

With 3,200+ 5-star reviews on Sephora and recommendations from experts at Allure, The Klog, and Racked, you really can’t go wrong.

Pros: Extremely hydrating, a little goes a long way, no parabens or phthalates

Cons: Jar packaging

The best daytime lip balm

Why you’ll love it: Glossier Balm Dotcom comes in six fun scents, some of which are tinted, and is as effective as it is fun to apply.

Before I tried Glossier Balm Dotcom for the first time I was convinced it was overrated. I love just about everything Glossier, but how special could a lip balm in a pink and white tube really be? Uh, the answer is really freaking special.

I’ll admit that this is more of a protective lip balm rather than a restorative one. It’s not going to heal over your cracked lips like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, but it will protect them from further damage, and do so very well, thanks to ingredients like castor seed oil and beeswax.

The balm lasts a long time on your lips, withstanding several cups of coffee and even food without completely wearing off. My favorite iteration is the Birthday flavor, which was inspired by Momofuku Milk Bar’s famous cake. It’s sheer with a tiny bit of shimmer, perfect for days when I’m not wearing makeup. I even tap the excess on my fingertips into my cheekbones for a subtle highlighter effect.

The Birthday balm is a bit glossy, but the others just deliver a slight sheen. My husband loves the Mint version, which smells like Breyer’s mint chocolate chip ice cream and goes on clear – I even bought him a trio for his birthday last year so he’d stop swiping mine. Some of the other scents, like Rose and Cherry, have a very subtle tint. Guides editor Malarie Gokey uses the Rose one every day.

I probably don’t need to prove that people love Glossier, but in case you’re not convinced, Balm Dotcom also comes recommended by Marie Claire, Elle, and Allure.

Pros: Long-lasting, hypoallergenic, paraben free

Cons: Need to apply with fingers

The best matte lip balm

Why you’ll love it: Bite Beauty’s lip balm is basically its popular Agave Lip Mask in tube form, so it gives you all the hydration without the shiny finish.

Why do so many lip balms look like lip glosses from the early ’00s? Don’t get me wrong, I love a good sheen, but sometimes I just want to moisturize my lips without looking like an extra in a Britney Spears music video, and Bite Beauty Agave Lip Balm is the least glossy lip balm I’ve ever tried.

This is basically the brand’s ever-popular Agave Lip Mask in solid tube form and with a more mattifying finish. It feels drier to the touch than most lip balms because it’s not shiny. This lack of detectable gleam makes the Agave Lip Balm a wonderful option for wearing with lipstick of any variety.

Formulated with agave nectar and lanolin, this product is still really hydrating without being goopy. I find it easy to layer over lip colors without smudging the pigment all over the place. Because it’s more of a solid formula, I can tap it on top of my lip color to rehydrate without disrupting the finish. I adore the sleek grey packaging, which is compact enough to fit in small purses and tight pockets.

This is a newer product so it doesn’t have as many reviews as the OG Agave Lip Mask, but editors at Glamour and InStyle have also written about how great it is and it has a 4.1 rating on the Sephora website.

Pros: Matte finish, compact packaging, cruelty-free

Cons: Pricey

The best unscented lip balm

Why you’ll love it: If you’re sensitive to fragrance, try Aquaphor Lip Repair. The gentle formula works on even the most delicate lips.

There’s nothing fancy about Aquaphor Lip Repair, but that’s what makes it so great. If you hate frills like fragrance, tint, or shimmer and just want that hydrating goodness, this is a fantastic option.

Aquaphor is the number one dermatologist recommended lip brand, and it’s also the number one mom recommended lip brand. Both endorsements have equal weight in my personal opinion. This is the stuff my mom always digs out of her purse when I ask her if she’s got lip balm. It feels like Vaseline only less slimy.

This is also great if you’ve got an open-wound situation like eczema or cold sores near your mouth. The formula is fragrance-free and chock full of shea butter and chamomile extract to soothe and repair cracked skin.

You can use Aquaphor Healing Ointment on your lips, but I’m partial to the Lip Repair because it comes in a portable, squeezable tube.

My mom and I are in good company recommending this stuff. Aquaphor has been featured by Rank and Style, Gear Patrol, and Allure.

Pros: Affordable, safe for sensitive skin, fragrance free, paraben free

Cons: None