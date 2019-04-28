The best lip masks you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Similar to facial masks, lip masks use hydrating ingredients to lock in moisture and keep lips hydrated so you experience less peeling and flaking.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the best overnight lip mask overall due to its ability to lock-in moisture and provide noticeable results for all skin types.

Almost everyone gets dry, chapped lips at some point in time. Chapped lips are caused by a variety of factors, from individualized tendencies like licking or biting lips frequently to environmental causes like dry or cold air. Those of us who are prone to dry skin or dehydration have an even harder time fighting off chapped lips.

Dermatologists have said that the two biggest components to determining the level of moisture in the lips are the environment and the ingredients in the lip products we choose.

Not every lip product is made equally. You may notice that some lip balms can provide moisture quickly, but the relief seems to diminish almost as rapidly as it came about. That’s why it’s key to use products with ingredients that are known to boost moisture and hold it in.

As you shop, look for lip masks that use vitamins, minerals, butters, and oils, particularly ingredients including Vitamin E, shea butter, cocoa butter, murumuru butter, almond oil, Jojoba oil and castor oil, as well as plant extracts like Aloe Vera and agave.

An overnight lip treatment is the best way to provide intense relief and powerful hydration. Just like a facial mask or a serum can help repair your skin over an extended amount of time, lip masks offer deeper hydration than your typical daytime balm. Using a careful blend of high-moisture ingredients, a lip mask can help repair your lips over the course of several hours.

While most overnight treatments can often double as a daytime product, they work best worn overnight because you aren’t moving your lips to talk or eat. The result is intensive care while you sleep, leaving you with results you’ll notice in the morning.

There are quite a few lip masks out there, so we’ve done the legwork for you and picked the best ones based on research and testing.

Here are the best lip masks of 2019:

The best lip mask overall

source Laneige

Why you’ll love it: The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is dermatologist-approved for all skin types and is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients to lock in moisture while hydrating lips overnight.

My first pot of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask came as a free sample with a purchase from Sephora. I had been in desperate need of a solution to dry, cracked lips as a result of harsh winter air, and my daytime lip balm wasn’t cutting it.

My sample of the Laneige lip mask was easy to apply. I simply opened the pot’s screwtop and used a finger to spread an even amount across my lips. The full-size version also comes with a little spatula so you can keep the pot more sanitary and germ-free. At just $20, the lip mask was more than worth it to replace when the sample ran out.

Several other women on the Insider Picks team also love this lip mask, including senior editor Malarie Gokey and editor Jada Wong. It’s also in our full guide to the best lip balms.

Even though it is made with a mineral network of moisture-rich beta-glucan that Laneige calls Moisture Wrap Technology, the lip mask is extremely lightweight and natural feeling. Each morning after using the leave-on lip mask, it feels like my lips are as good as new. Any dryness, chapped areas or fine lines have been hydrated, smoothed, and softened.

The lip mask is also made with hyaluronic acid and Laneige’s Berry Mix Complex, which is enriched with vitamin C, antioxidants, and a blend of berries that soothe and soften lips.

This mix of nutritious ingredients is the reason why I found more success with the Lip Sleeping Mask than a typical daytime lip balm. The mask time-releases a moisturizing layer into the skin over a span of eight hours, forming a protective film and locking in the active ingredients. Laneige also made its mask without any parabens or phthalates, and without testing on animals.

Along with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from Sephora customers, Huffington Post, Allure, and Fashionista have each included the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in roundups for the best solutions to dry or cracked lips.

Pros: Lightweight, hydrating, inexpensive, cruelty-free, leaves lips softer overnight

Cons: Some users reported sensitivity to the fragrance, might not help extremely chapped lips

The best lip mask for uneven texture

source Fresh Beauty

Why you’ll love it: Fresh’s Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm can hydrate, exfoliate, and protect lips during both daytime and overnight use.

When cult-favorite beauty brand Fresh launched its Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating balm in 2017, HelloGiggles wrote, “If anyone knows lip treatments, it’s Fresh Beauty – they’ve prioritized lip care more than just about any other beauty brand.”

Fresh offers a wide range of lip serums, balms, exfoliants, tint treatments, and protectants, but the Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm stands out from all the rest for its ability to provide long-lasting moisture while repairing your lips. The balm uses gentle, sugar-based exfoliation to remove any dead skin and leave lips smoother.

The Sugar Lip Hydrating Balm provides instant hydration and leaves a subtle shine on the lips after application, so it can be used as a daytime balm as well as an overnight mask depending on the thickness of the coat you apply.

Fashionista explains that even when used as an everyday lip balm, the Fresh Hydrating Balm forms a protective barrier using the mango butter, while the sugar provides a gentle exfoliation and the sea fennel extract plumps the skin.

Along with the sugar, which is a natural humectant that both exfoliates and prevents moisture loss, the balm is formulated with a blend of apricot kernel, black currant seed, and grapeseed oils that soften and moisturize lips, then finished with Vitamin E for that protective barrier. The resulting effect is instant hydration that locks the moisture in for long-term effects. Plus, the exfoliation helps to ensure that lips will be smoother following the treatment.

In Fresh’s clinical studies measuring results with one month use of the Sugar Lip Hydrating Balm, 100% of participants reported it immediately softened and soothed the lips, and 97% shared that they noticed the balm smoothed their lips’ surface.

Unlike most lip masks, the Fresh Sugar Lip Hydrating Balm can be used for daytime use as well. Sephora shoppers have rated the balm at 4.2 out of 5 stars, and many reviewers have commended the caramel scent, pointing out that it doesn’t leave a sticky residue and is subtle.

Pros: Good for both day and night use, subtle scent, exfoliating

Cons: The hydrating effect isn’t strong enough for all users

The best lip mask for intensive recovery

source Bite Beauty

Why you’ll love it: An expert in lip care, Bite Beauty made its overnight lip mask with agave and lanolin for instantaneous, powerful, and long-lasting hydration and recovery.

If your lips are in need of intensive repair, Bite Beauty has you covered. The lip-only beauty brand offers balms, scrubs, and masks handcrafted with all natural agave nectar because the company stands on the philosophy that, “What you put on your lips should be as good as what you put in your mouth.”

Like most succulents, agave provides strong and quick-acting hydration, and when paired with Jojoba Oil and medical-grade Lanolin in Bite Beauty’s Agave Lip Mask, it results in an intensive nightly recovery mask that soothes lips and replenishes their natural moisture.

The brand recommends applying the mask at bedtime and then continuing to wear it throughout the day for strengthened hydration and shine. While the Agave Lip Mask does come in a clear formula, Bite Beauty also offers it in four tints. It is currently selling a limited-edition Lavender shade that contains lavender, which has been known to promote a restful sleep.

The Agave Lip Mask has earned itself an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 5,400 reviews on Sephora. Lip balm roundups in Huffington Post, Allure, and Fashionista seem to agree that it really works. In its original review of the product, Allure wrote that the conditioning mask hydrates lips for hours.

Refinery29 published an even more extensive review of the Agave Lip Mask, stating that while the mask’s formula was “heavy and goopy, sticky, and just uncomfortable on my lips,” it provided instantaneous relief unlike many other products.

Many buyers have been in agreement that the mask has a heavy, sticky formula. Another issue to be mindful of with the Agave Lip Mask is that it is made with medical-grade Lanolin, which comes from sheep’s wool and is not vegan-friendly. Lanolin has been a common ingredient in skin-care products for decades, yet has been less frequently used recently as more and more people are reporting allergies or sensitivities to the ingredient.

Due to its high fat content, Lanolin is replete with smoothing and moisturizing benefits for those not allergic to it. It has been used in products marketed to heal eczema, burns, and scrapes. However, if you are not sure if Lanolin irritates your skin, patch test the Agave Lip Mask before using it on your lips.

Pros: Intense hydration, long-lasting relief, smooths and soothes skin

Cons: Thick consistency, not vegan-friendly, unsafe for those with allergy to Lanolin

The best lip mask for sensitive skin

source Clinique

Why you’ll love it: Dermatologists approve of Clinique’s Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask for its use of hydrating ingredients like petroleum jelly, shea butter, and castor oil, plus it is allergy-tested and fragrance-free.

Like just about all of its products, Clinique’s Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask is allergy-tested and dermatologist-approved, making it an excellent nightly lip mask choice for anyone with sensitive skin.

Included in product recommendation roundups by Elite Daily, Fashionista, and Allure, this lip mask is made with a combination of ingredients known to provide moisture, such as petroleum jelly, shea butter, murumuru seed butter, castor oil, and sea whip extract to hydrate and nourish lips and result in a soft, supple texture.

Last winter, dermatologist Shasa Hu, M.D. told Self that petroleum jelly and shea butter are among the top recommended ingredients to moisturize dry lips – and both ingredients are used in the Clinique Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask.

Clinique tests its products to ensure they can provide maximum results, so you can rest assured that this mask is 100% free of fragrances or typical irritants, allergens, or parabens that can harm skin. The brand suggests using the mask at nighttime for intense hydration while you sleep.

Many online reviewers on Sephora reported experiencing noticeably softer lips even after the first night using the mask. One even described the result as the softest her lips had ever been.

While 90% of Sephora’s reviewers shared they would recommend the Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask, and the product has 4.6 out of 5 stars overall, most commented that they had found the lip mask to be too thick for comfortable daytime use. That being said, Clinique does market the Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask as a day-to-night treatment.

For those who don’t find the formula’s consistency to be too thick, the product can be applied as a primer for lipstick, a daytime lip balm or even as a quick, five-minute daytime mask.

Pros: Moisturizing, dermatologist-approved, allergy-tested, fragrance-free

Cons: Sticky, doesn’t provide hydration to all users, difficult to squeeze mask out of its tube

The best lip mask for hydration

source Glamglow

Why you’ll love it: Glamgow’s Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment is made with a strategic blend of oils and butters to moisturize and soothe lips.

Glamglow’s Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment is a powerful, moisturizing lip mask designed to intensely hydrate lips to leave them softer and healthier. It is made from a moisture-rich formula of sweet almond oil, cocoa butter, murumuru butter, shea butter, tamanu oil, and babassu oil for hydration, while infusions of kombucha extract and Moroccan mint boost smoothness, radiance and glow, and soothe, respectively.

The Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment can be used both day and night. The treatment has been a shopper-favorite amongst Glamglow’s skin-care offerings – so much so that the brand released a range of four lip balms made from a similar formula.

The balm is thick and spreads on in a “satisfyingly gloopy” manner, as Elle’s reviewer wrote. Glamour’s health editor Macaela Mackenzie had a similar experience with the Glamglow treatment, writing, “I’m obsessed with GlamGlow’s PoutMud Wet Lip. It’s one of the few things I’ve been sent as a writer that I actually bought again. It’s goopy in the most luxurious way and has a really pretty shine. I love to glop it on before bed and wake up with baby soft (and pepperminty) lips.”

The Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment isn’t as easy to find as Glamglow’s other products, as it frequently sells out.

Pros: Very hydrating, instant results, lasting results

Cons: Thick consistency, flavor is too strong for some