I worked with a makeup artist to find the best best lipsticks, pencils, and glosses for medium skin tones — here are the 12 lip products we both keep coming back to

source L. Cohen/Getty Images

Most lip colors are not universal and are instead catered towards light skin with warm pink undertones. Medium skin tones tend to have a wide blend of yellow, blue, and olive undertones, making it slightly tougher to find the right lip colors.

I spoke with famed makeup artist David Maderich about how to choose the right shades for medium skin, and used my own experience to put together a list of the best lip colors.

From soft nude lipsticks to matte pink stains and hydrating ruby red balms, here are the lipsticks, glosses, and stains that Maderich and I recommend.

When I first started wearing makeup, I purchased about 18 different shades of lipsticks, glosses, and balms labeled “nude,” all of which looked unnaturally pink on me. Like many others with similar skin tones, I tried just about every lip product recommended to me by magazines only to realize that most shades weren’t catered to my medium-toned Indian skin.

Over the past decade, however, I’ve cultivated a tried-and-true coalition of lip products I use in rotation, many of which I started using by recommendation of David Maderich, previously Prince’s makeup artist, whose work can now be seen on “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” I consulted Maderich in putting together this guide of the best lip colors for medium skin. But, not all of these picks will be universal.

How to choose the right color for you

Medium-toned skin has a wide range within it – and of course, not everything works for everyone. However, one common trait that almost all medium skin tones have is warm, yellow undertones. For that reason, Maderich emphasizes the importance of staying away from cool-toned colors like frosty baby pinks and bright neon oranges. But, if you’re anything like me, you can’t always look at a pink lipstick and tell a cool undertone from a warm one. Maderich’s easy tip is to test a color on the back of your wrist, where you can see the color in your veins. Whatever the color looks like against the vein and your surrounding skin is precisely how it will appear on the lips.

Below, you’ll find my personal favorite lip colors for my own medium skin, along with advice from Maderich on choosing the right colors for your skin tone.

The 14 best lipsticks and pencils for medium skin tones:

Kosas lipstick in Thrillest

Not for the timid, this rich coral shade is a highly-pigmented pop of color. It’s described as a “poppy red” by Sephora, but the pink undertones give it more of a coral-y finish. This vegan formula from Kosas boasts smooth, hydrating jojoba and rosehip seed oils.

According to Maderich, choosing a red shade for medium skin can be particularly difficult. “Some reds can look dirty because they’re too brown,” he says. “The ideal shade for darker skin is coral,” making this a great option for a bold, yet clean, look.

Laura Mercier Lip Glace in Nectar

Maderich recommends this gloss for a bit of moisture and sex appeal because of the serious amount of shine this has. This is my go-to as the second step in my routine to apply over any of my lipsticks or matte products when I want to add a little sparkle to my look. It’s also the first thing I reach for on a date night for a high-gloss, plump look with just the smallest coral tint.

Rouge Hermes Satin Lipstick in 18 Rose Mexique

I’ll rarely shell out this amount of money for a lipstick, but when I was searching for a bright pink, all I found were ones with cool, pink undertones that looked far too unnatural on my skin. The warm undertone of this lip color makes for a gorgeous hot pink lip that isn’t jarring. I justify the price tag with the fact that one quick swipe on the lips is all I need for it to last me for a full day and night without any need for a touch-up.

Benefit Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

I used to shy away from bold, bright red shades, and this one, in particular, scared me because of the drippy liquid. But after trying it, I’ve found that this is perfect for achieving a gentle tint.

The color swipes on easily with buildable coverage, and it doesn’t dry so quickly that you won’t have time to rub it in. This classic tint (which can also be used on your cheeks) gives the perfect “I just ate a cherry popsicle” look.

Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayon in Trust Your Gut

“This Maybelline Ink Crayon in Trust Your Gut is beautiful and never comes off. It won’t peel or dry out your lips,” says Maderich. “Tons of makeup artists talk about it. I use it a lot at weddings and every single bride has loved it.”

I’ve used drying lip crayons in the past that turned me off of ever trying others, but when I reluctantly tried this, it felt so comfortable I nearly forgot I had it on. This pink is unique in that it has a brown undertone, so it’s perfect for neutralizing pigmentation on the lips.

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Hippy Pink

This lip stain has garnered a cult following and over 6,000 five-star reviews on Sephora.com – and with good reason. Most lip stains have a reputation of being extremely drying and peeling, but this water-like formula applies smoothly and evenly with a doe-foot applicator.

With over 80 high-pigment, opaque shades to choose from, I’ve tried several of Sephora’s cream liquid lipsticks. But once I tried Hippy Pink several years ago, it became a go-to for me for long days when I knew I wouldn’t want to be bothered to reapply my color mid-day. With darker skin, it can be hard to find a light-colored baby pink that looks natural, but this shade is reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s signature light pink lip.

However, even when it comes to a good lip stain like this, Maderich emphasizes the importance of moisturizing. “Once you start to peel, you’re done,” he said. “If I plan on putting on a lip stain, I put a really thick ointment like Vaseline on the lips to really soak in for a good 15 minutes.”

Tower28 Tinted Lip + Cheek Balm in Golden Hour

This vegan and cruelty-free red-coral balm is a gym-bag essential for the many ways in which it can be used. “Balms like this work beautifully,” says Maderich. “It’s kind of a dewy shade that looks glossy and it looks great on the lips and beautiful on the cheek.” I even use it as an under-eye color corrector sometimes.

Maderich recommends tapping a bit of it on the fingers and blending it with a moisturizer before patting it onto the cheekbones, but it’s fine dabbed straight onto the lips. The pigmentation is buildable, so I can customize how blushed I want my cheeks to look or bright coral I’d like my lips to be. Founded by an Asian woman, Tower 28 makes many of its products with people who have yellow and blue undertones in mind.

CTZN Cosmetics in Ibiza

Founded by three Pakistani sisters who grew up between the UAE and California, CTZN cosmetics was founded out of the gap in the market for true nude shades catered towards “middle brown” skin tones, with particular mindfulness of Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern people.

The double-ended lipstick and gloss is the most hydrating lip product I’ve ever used; I’ve even found myself reaching for it over chapstick at times. The vegan formula completely coats the lips without settling into lines and is a perfectly natural shade. I love it so much, I purchased several to keep in multiple purses.

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Luminous Lip Crayon in Venice

The perfect high-shine pink with brown undertones, this cruelty-free crayon glides on the lips like (vegan) butter and smells like a garden with jojoba and daisy extracts. I’ll reach for this when I’m on a train or walking and want to apply something quick and reliable without needing a mirror. It has the pigmentation of a lipstick but the high shine of a gloss, and you won’t need to put a lip balm on underneath.

Olio E Osso Balm in No 6 Bronze

Maderich emphasized the importance of brown shades for flattering medium skin tones. When I first started using this balm, I only used it on my cheeks for a nice, light bronze look. It has such a dark chocolate brown color that I never considered putting on my lips until Maderich advised me to do so, and I ended up loving the finish. It’s just a bit darker than my skin tone, so the shimmer gives lips a natural satin shine with light pigmentation; It’s a go-to for me when I’m going for a full bronze look. Plus, the shea oil in this protects against the sun’s rays, so it’s a good one to keep in your beach bag.

Pat McGrath Labs Matte Trance Lipstick in Omi

Maderich known how difficult it can be for those with medium skin tones to find a nude matte shade, especially because matte lipsticks are often dehydrating and cause the lips to peel and crack.

This is the perfect pink shade with brown undertones that aren’t too brown. When I want a bold, matte finish to pair with a more dramatic eye or contoured face, I’ll reach for this, and it lasts on my lips all day.

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in Beloved

A classic red that’s neither too bold or too subtle, this cream color is the ideal rosy-red; when I wear it on my lips, it looks completely natural, like me but elevated. It has just enough pigmentation to neutralize any discoloration with the high-shine look of a gloss.

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Lip Color in 02 Apres Soleil

I reach for this ultra-brown shade when I want some serious hydration and a sultry lip. It’s sweet-smelling and moisturizing thanks to cacao butter and Monoi Tahiti butter. The small size is perfect for throwing into my clutch when I’m out and in a luxurious mood – usually a vacation go-to for an understated, light brown look with high shine just a hint of pink.

Kevyn Aucoin Lip Definer Lipliner in Carnal

Gone are the days of drying lip liners that flow into creases and fine lines. This brown-plum shade glides on the lips effortlessly and feels like a hydrating balm. I over-line my lips ever so slightly with this and get compliments every single time I wear it. On Maderich’s recommendation, I layer a gloss over it to add a bit more depth.