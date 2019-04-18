Bartenders reveal the 13 brands of liquor they love the most

- MetrixLab surveyed 10,000 bartenders to learn what brands they recommended the most in the past year.
- Overall, Patrón is the most recommended brand. It’s also the most popular brand of tequila.
- Grey Goose is the most recommended vodka, Jack Daniel’s is the most recommended whiskey, and Johnnie Walker is the most recommended scotch.
All bartenders have drinks that they secretly love to make and those that they secretly hate to serve. The same can be said for the brands of liquor they use.
Every year MetrixLab surveys 10,000 bartenders in the US to learn what type of spirit they recommend to their customers most often. With 13 categories, the winners range from well-known brands like Grey Goose to lesser-known spirits like The Macallan.
These are the brands of booze bartenders have recommended the most over the past year.
Overall, bartenders suggest Patrón to customers most often.
This is the second year in a row that bartenders said that Patrón is their most-recommended spirit. Before that, Fireball was given the honors.
Patrón, therefore, is also the most-recommended brand of tequila.
Patrón has held the title of most-recommended tequila brand since 2008.
As for vodka, it’s Grey Goose.
Grey Goose has earned the top honors in this category since 2005.
The most-recommended brand of whiskey is Jack Daniel’s.
Jack Daniel’s has also held the title of most-recommended whiskey since the MetrixLab has included the category.
For single malt, bartenders tend to go with The Macallan.
The Macallan held the title for two years straight after taking it from The Glenlivet.
Johnnie Walker is their favorite scotch.
Johnnie Walker has been the top blended scotch since 2005.
As for gin, the best brand is Bombay Sapphire.
Bombay Sapphire takes the title from last year’s winner, Hendricks. This is the first time since 2014 that Bombay Sapphire was named the most recommended.
For rum drinkers, bartenders suggest BACARDĺ the most often.
BACARDĺ has been named the most-recommended rum for 12 consecutive years.
For cognac, bartenders usually go with Hennessy.
Hennessy has been named the most-recommended cognac for the last seven years.
The most popular cordial is Grand Marnier.
This is the sixth year Grand Marnier has been named the most-recommended cordial.
But for a coffee cordial, bartenders recommend Baileys most often.
Baileys has also been the best coffee cordial for the past six years.
This year, bartenders recommended BACARDĺ Flavors for a flavored spirit.
BACARDĺ Flavors overtook last year’s winner, Absolut Vodka, in this category. BACARDĺ hasn’t held the title since 2007.
If you’re going to take a shot, bartenders recommend Jack Daniel’s.
This is the first time Jack Daniel’s was named the most recommended for shots. For the past three years, Fireball held the title.
