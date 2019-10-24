The best cat litter boxes

Cats are known for being clean and self-sufficient. All they need is a good litter box to take care of business.

When shopping for a new litter box, it’s important to consider factors like the size of your cat and whether or not your cat prefers the extra privacy provided by a covered litter box.

Completely automatic and self-cleaning, the Litter Robot III Open Air Automatic Litter Box is compatible with any premium clay clumping cat litter, and it’s ideal for multiple-cat households.

No pet owner enjoys scooping poop, but at least a cat keeps his business contained in a litter box. Though cats have a natural instinct to cover their scent, they can sometimes be picky about which litter boxes they do and do not like. You may not realize it, but there are actually quite a few different types of litter box to choose from.

When shopping around for a new litter box, there are several factors to consider. First and foremost, you’ll need to choose a box that is appropriately sized for your cat – if it’s too big or too small, your cat might not use it. Second, think about privacy, whether your cat prefers the open air of an uncovered box or the privacy of a covered one. You’ll also need to consider how many litter boxes to offer in your house and where to put them, but those decisions come later.

If you’re wondering where to start your search, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve read the reviews and have tested the top litter boxes ourselves to bring you our top picks for the best litter box overall and in five other categories.

Here are the best litter boxes you can buy:

Updated on 10/24/2019 by Lisa Sabatini: Updated prices, links, formatting, and text. Added related guides. We are currently testing new products, so we’ll update this guide soon.

The best litter box overall

source Litter Robot/Business Insider

The Litter Robot III Open Air Automatic Litter Box is fully automatic, self-cleaning, and simple to maintain – no matter how many cats you have at home.

Cats make wonderful pets but, unfortunately, they don’t do their business outside like dogs do. Though cats can sometimes be a more low-maintenance pet than a dog, you are still left with the unpleasant task of scooping the litter box several times a week. If you hate scooping litter, you’ll love the Litter Robot III Open Air Automatic Litter Box. This litter box almost completely eliminates one of the more unpleasant tasks associated with being a cat owner and your cats are sure to love it as much as you will.

The Litter Robot III Open Air Automatic Litter Box is an automatic, self-cleaning litter box that utilizes a patented sifting process to separate waste from clean litter. You can set the timer for a 3-, 7-, or 15-minute delay from the time your cat leaves the litter box to the time it cycles. Sifted waste is collected in a waste drawer that comes with an indicator light for when the drawer is full. All you have to do is empty it out, refill the litter chamber, and you’re good to go!

Litter Box Hub makes note of the spacious interior which is ideal for cats of all sizes and the open-air design which limits odor buildup. The Litter Robot III is ideal for multi-cat households and it comes with both a 90-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty. Petsho names the Litter Robot III its top pick for automatic litter boxes, praising the device’s sturdy design and high-tech functions. It even comes with a nightlight.

In a comparison between the Litter Robot III and another top-rated automatic litter box, the Cat Genie, Cat Food Dispensers Reviews makes note that the Litter Robot III is made in the USA and that it is easier to install. It can also be used with any premium clay clumping cat litter, so it doesn’t require branded refills like the Cat Genie. A comparison made by All Home Robotics places the Litter Robot above the Cat Genie as well for its faster cleaning cycle and reduced maintenance. It’s also recommended by Business Insider.

Pros: Completely automatic and self-cleaning, large entry for cats of all sizes, open-air design reduces odor buildup, great for multiple cat homes, durable construction for long-lasting performance, low maintenance, can be used with regular clay clumping litter, 18-month warranty, 90-day guarantee

Cons: Some cats do not like the step-up design, may be difficult for some older cats to use, very expensive compared to traditional litter boxes, requires electricity to run, can sometimes be noisy

The best budget litter box

source Nature’s Miracle/Business Insider

The Nature’s Miracle High-Sided Litter Box has high sides to prevent urine spray, while the nonstick interior and easy-pour spout make it easy to clean.

Litter boxes can be expensive, especially when you start adding features like carbon filters and automatic sifting. If you’re looking for an affordable litter box that gets the job done, consider our top pick for the best budget litter box – the Nature’s Miracle High-Sided Litter Box. Not only is it affordably priced, but it offers a number of useful features that, as a cat owner, you’ll love.

The Nature’s Miracle High-Sided Litter Box is more than just a standard litter box. It has high sides to keep even the messiest of cats from spreading litter or spraying urine outside the box. Spacious enough for even the largest cats, this litter box can hold a lot of litter and its simple design is attractive to most cats. In addition to being easy to scoop, this litter box has an easy-clean spout for pouring if you need to completely empty the box.

Wirecutter named this the best cat litter box, saying it “has a smooth interior that doesn’t have any crevices or corners for waste clumps to get stuck in, making it easy to clean and scoop.” The Cat Digest also names this litter box one of its top 10 picks, praising its simplicity.

With more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, the Nature’s Miracle High-Sided Litter Box is the ultimate litter box for cat owners on a budget. Buyers love the generous size, though some say it is too large for smaller cats. Some buyers have even turned the box over and used it as a cat house.

Pros: High sides help to prevent urine spray and litter spread, simple design for easy cleaning and use, easy-pour spout for emptying, nonstick inner surface, antimicrobial as well as mold- and mildew-resistant, large enough for very large cats, holds a lot of litter

Cons: May offer less odor protection than a covered box, entrance may be lower than some litter boxes, size may be too large for smaller cats

The best covered litter box

source CatIt/Business Insider

Sturdily constructed and generously sized, the Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan gives your cat the privacy he desires and keeps odors to a minimum.

Litter boxes can be divided into two main categories: open or enclosed. Open litter boxes are simple and cost-effective, but they don’t do much to control odors. Covered litter boxes offer more privacy than an open box and they help to contain odors, litter spread, and urine spray. A covered litter box may also be a good choice if you have to keep your litter box out in the open. Our top pick for covered litter boxes is the Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan.

Durably constructed with a deep litter pan and a large hood, the Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan is a budget-friendly choice for covered litter boxes. This box features a large opening to accommodate cats of all sizes, and it is perfect for multi-cat households. The hood contains a carbon filtration system, which not only controls odors but reduces dust as well. This litter box is made from BPA-free materials, and it offers convenient features like a carry handle and side latches to secure the hood in place.

One of Amazon’s top sellers, the Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan is also included in Heavy’s top ten list for the best litter boxes of 2019. The site comments on the generous size and depth of the box as well as its powerful odor protection. Best Reviews gives this litter box its “Best Bang for the Buck” award, highlighting its affordable price tag as well as its quality construction. This review also notes the carbon filtration system which reduces both dust and odor.

The Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan has more than 7,400 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating. Buyers love the large size, though some comment on the need for a lot of litter to fill the pan. Overall, however, this litter box receives rave reviews.

Pros: Large size and deep pan, covered design may control odors, filter for improved odor control, side latches keep the lid secured, easy carry handle, good for multi-cat households, high-sided pan to contain urine and litter spray, built-in bag anchor, filtration system controls dust

Cons: Some cats don’t like the covered design, the filter is exposed on top of the hood, some users found the lid hinges a little weak, needs a lot of litter to fill the pan

The best disposable litter box

source Nature’s Miracle/Business Insider

Made from recycled materials and infused with baking soda for long-lasting odor control, these Nature’s Miracle Disposable Litter Boxes are a cost-efficient way to minimize litter box maintenance, even in multi-cat households.

Nothing is worse than scrubbing a litter box, but if you want to control odor, it’s a necessary evil. If you loathe litter box maintenance, you may want to consider a different option – a disposable litter box. Disposable litter boxes may not offer as many benefits as other models, but they are cost-effective and you can simply toss them in the trash when they start to smell. Our top pick for disposable litter boxes is the Nature’s Miracle Disposable Litter Box.

Available in three different sizes, the Nature’s Miracle Disposable Litter Box is perfect for kittens as well as adult cats. There is even a jumbo size for cats over 15 pounds. They are made from recycled paper so they are biodegradable and landfill-safe. Suitable for use with most types of cat litter, these disposable litter boxes will not shred or leak. Just scoop them like you would with any other litter box and replace them every two to four weeks, as needed.

Kitty Catter names these Nature’s Miracle Disposable Litter Boxes its top choice for disposable litter trays, noting that the jumbo size is extra-deep for large cats. The site also mentions the fact that the tray is made with baking soda for extra odor protection. Buyers who purchased the jumbo size on Chewy love how easy the boxes are to use as well as the fact that they stay clean and dry for several weeks at a time.

With more than 400 reviews on Amazon, the Nature’s Miracle Disposable Litter Box has a 4.5-star rating. Users love the convenience of being able to dispose of the entire litter box and they love that it can be used with any type of litter. Some users are particularly impressed with how sturdy they are, commenting that even larger cats can sit on the edge without a problem.

Pros: Available in three sizes, made from recycled paper materials, biodegradable and landfill-safe, won’t shred easily or leak, can be used with most types of litter, sturdy design for larger cats

Cons: Sides may not be high enough for very messy cats, still requires scooping to preserve freshness, not recommended for crystal (silica) cat litter, may break down sooner with scratching or heavy use

The best self-cleaning litter box

source Omega/Business Insider

Though it may not be as high tech as automatic litter boxes, the Omega Paw Roll Self-Cleaning Litter Box offers the convenience and hassle-free operation of a self-cleaning litter box.

We’ve already named an automatic litter box as our top overall pick, but not all self-cleaning litter boxes are automatic. Automatic litter boxes can be very pricey, both to purchase and to operate, and they often require the use of branded or premium cat litters. For a self-cleaning litter box that is cost-effective, easy to use, and compatible with many types of litter, our choice is the Omega Paw Roll Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

The Omega Paw Roll Self-Cleaning Litter Box may look like your average covered litter box but it contains a valuable secret: a patented grill that separates clumped waste, depositing it into a pull-out tray. All it takes to operate is a gentle roll. In addition to its unique rolling design, this self-cleaning litter box is generously sized for large cats and multi-cat households and its covered design helps to reduce dust and odors. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

Named the “Best of the Best,” the Omega Paw Roll Self-Cleaning Litter Box comes highly recommended from Best Reviews. The reviewer makes note of the simplicity of the non-electric self-scooping mechanism as well as the benefits of the one-year warranty. Reviewers do say that it could be more durably constructed, but it is still a top pick for Pet Convenience and Thoroughly Reviewed. Both reviews highlight odor-controlling benefits of the covered design and the affordable price.

On Amazon, reviewers of the Omega Paw Roll Self-Cleaning Litter Box love the easy operation, though some commented that it may not stand up to rough handling.

Pros: Made from lightweight materials, covered design helps to control odors, roll to filter litter and collect waste, easy-pull tray for litter disposal, large enough for big cats and multi-cat households, no electricity needed, easy to use and clean, affordable price under $30

Cons: Not completely automatic, may not stand up to rough handling, some cats don’t like the covered design, only works well with hard-clumping litter

Check out our other great cat guides

Indoor-only cats tend to need extra entertainment and incentive to stay physically active. Here are the best products to keep your indoor cat entertained:

Cats are picky about the litter in their boxes, so it’s important to choose a formula that’s healthy for your cat and easy to clean. Because there are so many different types of cat litter out there, it can be a challenge to make the right choice. Here are the best cat litters you can buy:

Most cats won’t let you get a harness anywhere near them, but some do like a stroll in the park. For those special cats, you need a cat harness and leash. There are several types of cat harnesses available, from basic to vest-style. Here are the best cat harnesses and leash you can buy:

Cats need lots of protein and fat in their diets to be healthy, so it’s important that you feed them the best cat food. Whether you’re shopping for wet cat food or dry cat food, we’ve researched many cat food brands to give you high-quality options. Here are our top picks:

Shampoo for cats is easy to find online, but the sheer volume of options can make it difficult to choose. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research to bring you our top picks for the best medicated shampoo for cats.