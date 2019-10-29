High-quality loaf pans cook your baked goods evenly, release them with little fuss, and are made of heavy-duty materials.

The Wilton Recipe Right Bread Loaf Baking Pan is our top pick because it features a non-stick coating that helps food pop right out, it’s the most cost-effective option in our guide, and the wide lip makes the pan easy to rotate.

If you like to bake bread in the oven or meatloaf is one of your go-to meals, a top-quality loaf pan is a must. These pans are generally 9 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep, though the exact measurements vary brand-to-brand. Since the breads, cakes, and other baked goods are so thick, it’s crucial that the loaf pan cooks slowly and evenly without burning.

Stainless steel, aluminized steel, and glass bread pans all do an excellent job of baking slowly. If you are looking for a lighter exterior to your bread, choose a lighter-colored material.

If the appearance of the bread you produce means a lot to you, then you need to pay close attention to the size of the loaf pan you use and how much flour your recipe calls for. A good rule of thumb is to use an 8.5-by-4.5-inch pan for recipes that call for three cups of flour or less (although you can expect some trial and error). If the recipe calls for 3.5 cups, then an 8.5-by-4.5-inch or 9-by-5-inch pan will do. Anything over 3.75 cups, will work best in a 9-by-5-inch pan. However, a pain de mie pan, also known as a Pullman loaf pan, is ideal for recipes with more than four cups of flour.

While researching the best loaf pans, we examined hundreds of buyer and expert ratings and reviews of dozens of models. Our guide features pans that have a strong track record of performance, durability, and versatility.

Here are our picks for the best loaf pans you can buy:

The best loaf pan overall

If you are looking for a low-cost loaf pan that will release your baked goods without much fuss, turn to the Wilton Recipe Right Bread Loaf Baking Pan.

The Wilton Recipe Right Bread Loaf Baking Pan is made of stainless steel for long-term durability and is covered with a non-stick coating for quick food release and easy cleanup.

Though the 8.5 by 4.5 by 2.5-inch model is the most popular, Wilton sells the Recipe Right pan in a variety of sizes, including 9.25 by 5.25 by 2.75 inches and 5.25 by 3 by 2.125 inches. The pans are dishwasher safe, but we recommend washing them by hand to increase their lifespan. Wilton backs the quality of its products with a five-year warranty.

Good Housekeeping recommends the Wilton Recipe Right Bread Loaf Baking Pan because the reviewer found it easy to grip and an excellent value. The tester also noted that it produced “gorgeous golden loaves” of bread. Kitchen Folks, Best Reviews Hub, and Bright 8 all rated the Wilton loaf pan highly.

The Wirecutter was a bit more critical. The reviewer recognized that the price was nice but mentioned that the pan felt flimsy, and the handles are not large enough to be incredibly useful.

Pros: Inexpensive, effortlessly releases baked goods, pan lip allows for easy rotation

Cons: Concerns about durability

The best aluminized steel loaf pan

The materials used to construct the USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan facilitate the even cooking of food, and items are discharged cleanly.

There are two features that contribute to the USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan’s nonstick abilities. First of all, the pan is constructed of corrugated aluminized steel. The little ridges help with the release of baked goods, add to the rigidity and durability of the pan, and they may also allow for better airflow and even cooking.

The USA Pan also has a layer of Americoat on the top and bottom. This is an eco-friendly, PFOA- and PTFE-free silicone coating which has excellent non-stick properties.

The loaf pans come in three sizes: 8.5 by 4.5 by 2.75 inches (the 1-pound model), 9 by 5 by 2.75 inches (the 1-1/4-pound model), and 10 by 5 by 2.75 inches (the 1-1/2-pound model). They are each made in Pittsburgh, PA and come with a lifetime limited warranty.

The Wirecutter recommends the USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan for baking tall breads and cakes. The reviewer found the construction of this pan to be heavy-duty. And, the breads she baked in it were evenly browned, popped out easily, and they looked handsome and tall, as opposed to squat.

Lesley Eats also noted the heavy-duty construction. She used the loaf pan to bake banana nut bread and was surprised by how easy it was to remove the loaf from the pan after cooking.

One helpful Amazon buyer recommended the 1-pound pan for dough with 3 cups of flour or less, 1-1/4-pound pan for 3 to 4 cup recipes, and the 1-1/2 pound pan for anything more than that.

Pros: Releases baked goods effortlessly, cooks foods evenly, easy to clean

Cons: Pricey, no handles

The best glass loaf pan

With its easy-to-see-through glass construction, the Pyrex 1.5-Quart Clear Basics Glass Loaf Pan is an excellent solution if you want to take the guesswork out of baking.

Though glass bakeware generally isn’t as durable and doesn’t cook as quickly as its metal counterpart, it does allow you to easily gauge how your baking is progressing, since you can see the side and bottom of your loaf without removing it from the pan. This is one of the main benefits of the Pyrex 1.5-Quart Clear Basics Glass Loaf Pan.

The Pyrex Loaf Pan measures approximately 8.25 by 4.5 by 2.5 inches and features handles for easy maneuverability. Made of soda lime glass, it is dishwasher, freezer, microwave, and oven safe. But, we advise against taking the pan out of the freezer and putting it in a preheated oven since it could experience “thermal shock” and burst into pieces. On the plus side, the nonporous glass is resistant to odors and staining.

The reviewer at the Wallet Path found the Pyrex 1.5-Quart Clear Basics Glass Loaf Pan distributed heat evenly. She recommended this pan because it allowed her to see the bottom of the loaf while it was still in the pan to determine whether it was done or not. The reviewer did suggest greasing the pan before adding ingredients because items tended to stick to it.

Cook’s Illustrated highly recommends the Pyrex pan because baked goods browned nicely in it, but it was heavier than the site’s top choice, which costs three times as much.

Pros: Browns food well, allows you to see how done the bottom of your loaf is

Cons: Concerns about durability, items may stick

The best loaf pan with handles

If you are looking for a loaf pan that is easy to grab and cooks evenly, consider the Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Bread and Meat Loaf Pan.

The Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Bread and Meat Loaf Pan stands out from the other pans on our list because it has wide handles. They are not too wide to make storage an issue, but they are wide enough for you to easily maneuver the pan when wearing thick oven mitts.

The pan is 9 by 5 by 3 inches and is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It is made of heavy-duty steel and features a rolled rim, which ensures durability and warp resistance. Though the pan is dishwasher safe, Farberware recommends handwashing it.

Though she stopped short of recommending it because the sides of the pan flare out wide making for an oddly-shaped loaf, the reviewer at The Wirecutter was impressed with the sturdy design of the Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Bread and Meat Loaf Pan. She also noted that the wide handles were easy to grip with their silicone coating.

Best Reviews recommends this Farberware product because the reviewer found the pan was warp-resistant and cooked ingredients evenly. Yet, the reviewer mentioned that the nonstick coating is not always effective.

Buyers on Amazon note that the Farberware pan is larger than other loaf pans. Most brands’ size measurements go to the outer edge of the pan. Farberware appears to be using the inner edge.

There are also several comments about how evenly the pan bakes. Buyers recommend spraying it before adding your dough and using non-metal utensils to protect the nonstick coating.

Pros: Wide handles, nonstick coating, sturdy rolled steel construction

Cons: Sides flare wide

The best meatloaf pan

The Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick 2-Piece Healthy Meatloaf Set is designed for regular meatloaf eaters who prefer to keep the grease to a minimum.

The Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick 2-Piece Healthy Meatloaf Set is unique because it is specifically designed for making meatloaf. The set consists of a two-pound nonstick meatloaf pan made of heavy-weight aluminized steel and a perforated insert that elevates your meatloaf about ¾ of an inch above the bottom of the pan to allow for the grease to drain.

The pan has a maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And, Chicago Metallic backs it with a lifetime warranty.

Mom Does Reviews recommends the Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Meatloaf Set because it keeps the bottom of the loaf from getting overcooked while sitting in its own grease. The reviewer appreciated that her meatloaves came out perfect each time and were easy to remove with the large handles. She also noted that cleanup was easier than with your standard loaf pan. Family Nano and Bright 8 also recommend this loaf pan.

Numerous Amazon reviewers warned against using metal utensils on this pan since it could affect the non-stick coating.

Pros: Allows for even baking, cooks meatloaf without the grease, large handles, lifetime warranty

Cons: Not very versatile, questionable durability of non-stick coating

