The best long lasting foundation you can buy for any skin tone

A good long lasting foundation can transform your skin and provide a flawless yet natural finish that lasts and lasts.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation is our top pick because it delivers a perfectly airbrushed look with serious staying power.

With party season in full swing, now is the time to get a good long lasting foundation. They are also great for weddings (whether you’re the bride or the guest), or simply when you’re too busy or feeling too lazy to reapply. As long wear foundations usually provide full coverage, they are also useful when you need that bit of extra coverage to hide blemishes, dark spots, and uneven skin tones.

Long lasting foundations have had a bad rap thanks to often heavy, pore-clogging formulas that look chalky and sink into fine lines, which can actually make you look older. However, new innovations in the long wear foundation market have seen the introduction of lighter weight formulas that offer great coverage that lasts, without looking or feeling heavy or unnatural. This is largely thanks to better formulations and superior pigment quality.

Most long lasting foundations have a matte finish that tends to last longer, but they are also usually oil-free. This means they are great in the summer or if you have oily skin, but it also means they can be a bit drying, so it’s important to prep your skin first. So, how do you get that beautiful airbrushed look that lasts?

Follow these simple steps for an airbrushed finish:

Color match: Make sure you get the right shade. I find that long wear foundations can look lighter on your skin and give you a ghost-like complexion if you get the color wrong.

Make sure you get the right shade. I find that long wear foundations can look lighter on your skin and give you a ghost-like complexion if you get the color wrong. Moisturize: Use a moisturizer and then a primer to hydrate your skin so it doesn’t cake or dry you out.

Use a moisturizer and then a primer to hydrate your skin so it doesn’t cake or dry you out. A little bit goes a long way: Start with a small amount of foundation. Long wear foundations are generally thicker and too much can look heavy and cakey.

Start with a small amount of foundation. Long wear foundations are generally thicker and too much can look heavy and cakey. Brush it on: Apply with a kabuki brush for the best results.

Apply with a kabuki brush for the best results. Set it for more staying power: Set with translucent powder or setting spray to make it last even longer.

Finding a good long wear foundation can seem like an impossible task. So, to save you time, money and disappointment, we’ve researched hundreds of expert and consumer reviews, and tested the top-rated long wear foundations to come with the best of the best. You’ll find everything from drugstore steals to cult classics in this guide.

Here are the best long lasting foundations you can buy:

The best long lasting foundation overall

Why you’ll love it: For a high-performance long lasting foundation that feels weightless but gives you flawless coverage for hours, try Laura Mercier’s Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation.

I’m a huge fan of Laura Mercier products and its Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation lived up to my expectations. This high-performance long lasting foundation has a weightless texture and a breathable oil-free formula that provides medium to full coverage with a matte finish. It promises 15 hours of wear.

In addition to evening out skin tone and minimizing the look of pores and imperfections, the foundation contains fine powders to help control oil throughout the day. It is also humidity, water, and sweat resistant so you can go straight from a workout into work.

Laura Mercier’s Ultra-Longwear Foundation comes in 30 shades, ranging from very fair to deep. There are plenty of options for warm, cool, and neutral undertones and the color won’t oxidize.

This is my new go-to long wear foundation. I love how it feels on my skin – lightweight and comfortable, but with amazing coverage, hiding imperfections and looking incredibly smooth. The formula is fairly thick, so you don’t need much but it still lasts all day long. My skin never feels dry or tight and it doesn’t react. It is expensive, but I feel it’s worth the splurge.

This foundation is also highly rated by countless beauty sites including Rank and Style and Byrdie. It also gets great reviews on Sephora, with one shopper commenting, “The texture and coverage of this product is amazing! It goes on light as a feather but isn’t cakey. It lasts throughout the day and doesn’t smudge or come off easily.”

Pros: Sweat, humidity, and water-resistant, buildable coverage, oil-free, good for all skin types, especially normal to oily, good for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, free of sulfates, parabens, and fragrance

Cons: Expensive

The best drugstore long lasting foundation

Why you’ll love it: If you’re looking for a foundation that gives you great coverage and a smooth complexion that lasts all day long without the hefty price tag, Physicians Formula The Health Foundation is our winner.

Drugstore foundations keep getting better and better, so you don’t have to break the bank to find a good long lasting foundation that stays in place. The Health Foundation by clean beauty brand Physicians Formula is a lightweight, breathable, and long-wearing foundation that gives you medium coverage with a satin finish.

Not only is it packed with nourishing ingredients such as Chinese Wu-Zhu-Yu extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins A, C, and E to brighten, hydrate, and repair your skin, it has SPF 20 so you get sun protection Another big plus is that it doesn’t contain any potentially toxic ingredients. The foundation comes in 16 shades with options to suit all skin undertones.

In testing, Physicians Formula The Health Foundation felt very comfortable on my skin and gave me a healthier looking complexion. I tried MC1 and it matched my skin tone really well, blending easily with a slightly dewy finish, which is unusual for a long wear foundation. However, the applicator did feel clumsy and was a bit messy.

It’s not just me who likes this foundation, it is highly rated on sites such as Cosmopolitan and Elite Daily, and Amazon reviewers give it an average of 4.1 out of 5, with one happy shopper commenting, “This is an amazing foundation. It’s natural and provides enough coverage to make the tone of your skin uniform without being cakey.”

However, some shoppers reported they found the smell too strong, although it’s said to be fragrance-free.

Pros: Great price, satin finish, suited to all skin types including sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and mature skin, fragrance-free, contains SPF 20, paraben-free, gluten-free, non-comedogenic, cruelty-free

Cons: The applicator is a bit messy, doesn’t last as long as some other long wear foundations, some might find the smell too strong

The best long lasting foundation for dry skin

Why you’ll love it: Studio Skin 15 hour Wear Hydrating Foundation gives you a beautifully smooth complexion that lasts all day and night without drying your skin.

If you have dry, dull, or flaking skin, you might think long wear foundation is a big no-no. Not true. Studio Skin 15 hour Wear Hydrating Foundation is a high performing, oil-free liquid foundation that is designed to provide medium-to-full buildable coverage with a semi-matte finish while hydrating your skin.

The lightweight formula contains breathable, flexible polymers that deliver a comfortable, flawless look that lasts all day. In fact, it has recently been clinically proven to last 24 hours – not that we suggest you should stay up or wear it that long.

It is infused with nourishing hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin without adding extra shine and it won’t oxidize or cause breakouts. It also helps control oil and shine and is transfer-resistant and sweat- and humidity-resistant. So no issues working out in the tropics! This is a great long lasting foundation for winter when your skin tends to be dryer.

Smashbox has recently added 18 new shades in this foundation, taking the total up to an impressive 40, ranging from very fair to very deep and covering a broad range of undertones to ensure the closest match possible.

When put to the test, Studio Skin 15 hour Wear Hydrating Foundation was easy to apply and felt very light on my skin. My complexion looked flawless but natural, and any imperfections disappeared. I loved the satin finish, which gave my skin had a natural glow and I was impressed that it lasted all day.

This foundation is loved by everyone from beauty experts to beauty junkies. It is highly rated by Instyle and Byrdie. It also gets an average 4.3 out of 5 on Ulta from more than 2,300 reviewers with one happy shopper with dry skin calling it her “holy grail.”

Pros: Oil-free, won’t oxidize, transfer-resistant, sweat- and humidity-resistant, formulated without parabens, SLS, phthalates, fragrance, or talc, cruelty-free, vegan, good for all skin types including dry, sensitive, and acne-prone skin, great variety of shades

Cons: No SPF

The best long lasting foundation for sensitive skin

Why you’ll love it: Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full-Coverage Foundation SPF 15 soothes sensitive skin while providing full, natural coverage all day long.

This oil-free long lasting foundation has a lightweight, mousse-like consistency. Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full-Coverage Foundation SPF 15 provides full coverage, reducing redness, and soothing your skin. It has a matte finish and promises 12 hours of flawless coverage.

The non-caking formula contains Amazonian clay to help boost clarity and control oil and shine, vitamin E, a natural preservative that acts as a soothing emollient and antioxidant, and mineral pigments to soothe, soften, and rebalance the skin. It also contains SPF 15 for sun protection. The foundation is formulated without potentially toxic chemicals known to irritate sensitive skin. With 40 shades available there are plenty of options for all coloring and skin undertones.

I loved the feel of this foundation when I tested it. It was very easy to apply and my skin looked smooth and felt soft. Even after wearing it all day, my skin still looked amazing and was not irritated.

I’m not the only one who loves Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full-Coverage Foundation SPF 15. It gets great reviews from beauty editors and experts and is featured on the Seattle Times “Five top foundations for sensitive skin” and on Rank and Style‘s “Best foundations.” It is also praised by many Sephora shoppers who have sensitive skin.

Pros: Vegan, hypoallergenic, oil-free, contains SPF 15, free from parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and SLS, gluten-free

Cons: Some might find it a bit drying

The best long lasting foundation for acne-prone skin

Why you’ll love it: For a high performance long wear foundation that gives you flawless skin that lasts and lasts without causing breakouts, give Bobbi Brown’s Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 a try.

Foundation can be a double-edged sword if you’re prone to acne. You probably want to cover up blemishes but don’t want to aggravate your skin with heavy makeup, in case it makes things worse. You’ll be glad to know heavy, pore-clogging long wear foundations are becoming a thing of the past. The latest formulas to hit the shelves are lighter weight and breathable. It is also great if you have dull skin that lacks luminosity.

Bobbi Brown’s Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 is ideal for skin that’s prone to acne. It provides full coverage and conceals redness, discoloration, and pores. Created through a high-speed cold fusion process, the oil-free formula features a blend of skin-loving ingredients, oil controlling actives, and skin-true pigments.

Marine sugar cane and natural mineral powders help control excess oil and shine, while moisture-binding glycerin hydrates your skin. It comes in an array of 30 shades ranging from Alabaster to Espresso and is designed to last for 16 hours.

In testing, I was amazed how lightweight Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 felt. My skin looked smooth and natural, and it easily covered blemishes and flaws. My skin didn’t break out even after extended-wearing. You do only need to start off with a small amount otherwise it will look too heavy.

This fan favorite is highly rated on Byrdie and StyleCraze and many Nordstrom shoppers comment on how amazing but natural their skin looks.

Pros: Lightweight, buildable coverage, does not clog pores, semi-matte finish, sweat- and humidity-resistant, formulated without parabens, phthalates, or SLS, gluten-free, vegan, dermatologist tested, non-acnegenic, contains SPF 15

Cons: On the expensive side

