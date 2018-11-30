The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Smashbox

For a high performance lipstick that’s long-lasting and looks amazing on your lips, Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick is our all-round winner.

One of the major grievances I have with lipstick is that you apply it only to find your lips are bare the next time you look in the mirror. The solution is to amp up your beauty arsenal with a long-lasting lipstick that will stay put all day or night long.

Once upon a time, not only did long-wear lipsticks deliver patchy results, they made your lips look parched as if you’ve just been stuck in the Sahara Desert. Recently, the long-lasting lipstick market has exploded with brands continuously launching new-and-improved versions to perfect your pout. The latest long-wear lipsticks are highly pigmented, which means you get more concentrated color and they last a lot longer. They also do a much better job of not drying out your lips.

Even the best long-lasting lipsticks can still be a little drying, so it’s best to apply a lip balm or primer first. A trick to make your lips last longer, through cups of coffee and maybe even kisses, is to blot your lips with tissue paper straight after applying. If you want shine, use a clear gloss over the top.

There are still many lipsticks out there that don’t live up to their promises, so finding a formula that doesn’t smudge, doesn’t wreck your lips, and actually lasts all day isn’t easy. To save you time, we researched hundreds of buyer and expert reviews and put the best long-lasting lipsticks to the test to see which ones came out on top.

Here are the best long-lasting lipsticks you can buy:

The best long-lasting lipstick overall

source Smashbox

Why you’ll love it: For a flawless, high color finish that lasts and lasts, Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick is a clear winner.

This liquid lipstick is designed to feel comfortable, not dry out your lips, and last all day. In fact, according to the packaging, it should last eight hours. Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick is formulated with jojoba, apricot, and sunflower oils to condition your lips and stop them drying out.

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick comes in 40 show-stopping shades, including bolds, nudes, and metallic mattes for those who prefer a bit of shimmer.

In testing, I liked the rich color I got after just one coat. It felt lightweight and didn’t feel sticky. Plus, it didn’t flake or make my lips look cracked, although they did feel and look a little dryer than normal. This is easily remedied with a lip balm or primer.

There was minimal transfer onto my coffee cup and the color lasted a good few hours, although not the eight hours it says on the packaging. It came off easily with an oil-based makeup remover.

It’s not only me who loves this lipstick, it is Best Review’s “Best of the best liquid lipstick” and features in Rank and Style’s “Top 10 long-lasting lipsticks.”

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick also gets an average 4.3 out of 5 from nearly 1,000 Ulta shoppers, with happy reviewers commenting on how well it stayed put without drying out their lips.

Pros: Incredible range of colors, metallic versions for those who prefer some shimmer, formulated without parabens, phthalates, fragrance, or talc, cruelty-free, contains a primer oil to condition lips, lasts most of the day

Cons: Some might find their lips are dryer after use

The best long-lasting lipstick to splurge on

source Giorgio Armani

Why you’ll love it: If you prefer a traditional lipstick, but want long-lasting color that doesn’t dry out your lips, Giorgio Armani’s Rouge D’Armani is a winner.

Giorgio Armani Rouge D’Armani is a long-wear lipstick that is designed to deliver intense, vibrant color, with a weightless matte finish. The highly pigmented formula contains 50% more pigments than a traditional matte lipstick, while ester oils and hydrogenated jojoba oil moisturize your lips. It is designed to last up to eight hours.

This highly covetable lip collection is available in 15 eye-catching shades including gorgeous bold colors perfect for fall or winter. My favorite is “Fatale,” a blush pink that is ideal for everyday wear. If you want to add some shine you can dab Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Lacquer on top.

Giorgio Armani Rouge D’Armani comes in a gorgeous sleek black and red tube with the iconic Armani magnetic closure. In testing, I loved the way it glided on easily and delivered a rich and creamy, matte finish in just one coat. Although applying it with a brush is recommended for best results, I didn’t find I needed to. It didn’t feel sticky and in fact, I could barely feel anything on my lips.

The color lasted really well through a few cups of coffee and lunch, and even when the pigmentation began to wear off, it left a sheer color tint underneath. One thing to note is that although it didn’t dry out my lips, it didn’t moisturize them, either, so it’s still worth using a lip balm underneath.

It’s not just me who loves Rouge D’Armani, it is one of Instyle’s “10 new lipsticks to get your hands on for fall 2018” and is highly rated on Self. It also gets an incredible 4.8 out of 5 on Sephora with more than 5,500 “Loves.”

Pros: Lasts a long time, doesn’t dry out lips, full coverage color

Cons: Expensive

The best long-lasting lipstick on a budget

source Maybelline

Why you’ll love it: For a lipstick that delivers bold lips with an ultra matte finish and serious staying power without breaking the bank, Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is our top pick.

Often, cheap lipsticks look cheap, too. But, you get a lot of bang for your buck with Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, and it even outperforms some of the designer brands.

The richly-pigmented, liquid formula has an arrow-shaped applicator for precise application and a matte finish designed to stay put for up to 16 hours. There is a dizzying array of fashion forward shades, in fact there are 30. These range from high-impact neutrals to deep reds and it even comes in dark blue.

In testing, I found Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick has a sweet part-baked cookie, part-chemical scent, but I didn’t mind it. The liquid was thick and easy to apply using the wand. It felt creamy at first but dried quickly into a highly pigmented, very matte finish. I was impressed by how long it stayed on my lips, outlasting nearly all the other lipsticks I tested.

I would recommend using a primer or lip balm because like many matte lipsticks, it did dry out my lips a little after a while. The choice of vivid colors make it the perfect handbag accessory for a night out.

It’s not only me who loves Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, it is Best Review’s budget pick and is recommended by Byrdie. It gets rave reviews on Walmart, with one happy shopper commenting, “The staying power of this lipstick is the best I’ve ever found.”

Pros: Very affordable, lasts about six hours, easy to remove, wide range of colors, waterproof

Cons: Dries out lips a little, some might find the scent off-putting

The best all-natural long-lasting lipstick

source Ilia

Why you’ll love it: If you’re looking for a high-performance, natural long-wearing lipstick, Ilia Beauty’s Color Block High Impact Lipstick is our winner.

Ilia Beauty’s Color Block High Impact Lipstick is crafted by hand and milled with customized pigments in organic castor seed oil with up to four times more pigment than traditional lipsticks. It is designed to deliver a solid block of color with a smooth, creamy finish.

The covetable, clean formula is loaded with organic and natural ingredients that nourish the skin such as apricot oil, sunflower seed wax, and mango seed butter, which keep lips plump, soft, and hydrated. It is available in 12 versatile shades with a mix of classic colors, including soft nudes, bold reds, and vibrant berries.

When put to the test, Ilia Beauty Color Block High Impact Lipstick went on smoothly and the color looked great. Once it wore off, it left a lighter tint. Although it wasn’t as long-wearing as the other lipsticks in this guide and I had to re-apply it before lunch, it kept my lips hydrated and I was happy knowing I was putting only non-toxic ingredients on my body.

I’m not the only fan of this natural lipstick. It features on The Strategist’s “Best natural long-lasting lipsticks” and is highly rated by Sephora shoppers who love the colors and long-lasting formula.

Pros: Free of parabens, synthetic fragrances and other potentially toxic chemicals, vegan, cruelty-free

Cons: Doesn’t last as long as the other lipsticks

The best long-lasting lipstick with a satin finish

source Mac

Why you’ll love it: If you’re not a fan of matte lipsticks, Mac Liptensity Lipstick is high performance, long-lasting lipstick with a gorgeous shimmery, satin finish.

Traditionally the best long-wear lipsticks have matte finishes, but not everyone likes a matte look. It’s a struggle to find a lipstick with a satin finish that lasts longer than breakfast. With Mac Liptensity Lipstick you get full coverage, rich color with a shimmery, satin finish that is designed to last up to eight hours.

It contains extra amounts of pigments for color overload and has a clear gel base designed to melt on contact. Shea butter and vitamins A and E condition lips and prevent them drying out.

This lipstick comes in 24 dazzling shades with plenty of options for everyday wear as well as over-the-top hues perfect for a night out. Thanks to the innovative formula, there are no muddy undertones, the color you see on the tube is the actual color, and it stays the same all day long.

Mac Liptensity Lipstick has the delicious Mac signature lipstick scent that smells like freshly baked cookies. It goes on smoothly and easily with a fabulous satin finish. I was very impressed how it moisturized my lips. The one downside is that although it lasted longer than traditional lipsticks, it doesn’t last as long as the matte long wear lipsticks. I had to reapply it by lunchtime.

It’s not just me who loves this lipstick. It is highly rated by The Cut and gets 4.8 out of 5 on Saks Fifth Avenue with one delighted customer commenting, “One of the most beautiful lipsticks I have owned so far. It is vibrant and stays on all day.”

For even better results, you can pair the lipstick with a Mac Liptensity Lip Pencil.

Pros: Keeps lips moisturized, cruelty-free, shimmery satin finish

Cons: More expensive than Mac’s usual lipsticks, doesn’t last as long as matte long wear lipsticks.

