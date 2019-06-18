These are the 20 best budget airlines for 2019

- source
- Airbus
- Skytrax has released its annual list of the best airlines in every category.
- AirAsia once again topped the list for low-cost carriers, with Southwest being the only American airline to make the cut.
The coveted annual rankings from Skytrax are here.
For the 11th year running, AirAsia has maintained its top spot as the best low-cost airline, according to the British consulting firm.
Skytrax compiled the awards through an online survey across nine months, from September 2018 to May 2019, in six languages. This year, the company says, it saw “substantial increases” in voting in Spanish and Chinese.
Southwest is the only American carrier to make the budget rankings, coming in at number four. Here are the rest of the top low-cost carriers for 2019:
20. Citilink
- source
- Thomson Reuters
19. Flynas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
18. Jet2.com
- source
- Christopher Furlong / Getty
17. Level
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
16. Air Canada Rouge
15. Vueling Airlines
14. Peach
- source
- shutterstock/Osaze Cuomo
13. PAL Express
- source
- shutterstock/Markus Schmal
12. Jetstar Asia
- source
- Flickr/Jetstar Airways
11. Scoot
- source
- Boeing
10. Eurowings
- source
- Thomson Reuters
9. Ryanair
- source
- Reuters
8. IndiGo
7. WestJet
- source
- Flickr/Lord of the Wings
6. Jetstar Airways
- source
- JetStar
5. AirAsia X
- source
- Flickr/Roderick Eime
4. Southwest Airlines
- source
- Reuters
3. Norwegian
- source
- Norwegian
2. EasyJet
- source
- Sorbis/Shutterstock
1. AirAsia
- source
- Flickr/Roderick Eime