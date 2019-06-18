These are the 20 best budget airlines for 2019

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
Airbus

  • Skytrax has released its annual list of the best airlines in every category.
  • AirAsia once again topped the list for low-cost carriers, with Southwest being the only American airline to make the cut.

The coveted annual rankings from Skytrax are here.

For the 11th year running, AirAsia has maintained its top spot as the best low-cost airline, according to the British consulting firm.

Skytrax compiled the awards through an online survey across nine months, from September 2018 to May 2019, in six languages. This year, the company says, it saw “substantial increases” in voting in Spanish and Chinese.

Southwest is the only American carrier to make the budget rankings, coming in at number four. Here are the rest of the top low-cost carriers for 2019:

20. Citilink

caption
A Citilink Airbus A320 approaches for a landing at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta
source
Thomson Reuters

19. Flynas

source
Wikimedia Commons

18. Jet2.com

source
Christopher Furlong / Getty

17. Level

caption
An Iberia Airbus A330 branded as Level at Barcelona Airport.
source
Wikimedia Commons

16. Air Canada Rouge

source
shutterstock/Nadezda Murmakova

15. Vueling Airlines

14. Peach

source
shutterstock/Osaze Cuomo

13. PAL Express

source
shutterstock/Markus Schmal

12. Jetstar Asia

source
Flickr/Jetstar Airways

11. Scoot

source
Boeing

10. Eurowings

caption
An Airbus A330 belonging to Lufthansa’s low-cost brand Eurowings taxis on tarmac before its first long-haul flight to Havana, Cuba, at Cologne-Bonn airport
source
Thomson Reuters

9. Ryanair

caption
A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane takes off at the Riga International Airport
source
Reuters

8. IndiGo

7. WestJet

source
Flickr/Lord of the Wings

6. Jetstar Airways

source
JetStar

5. AirAsia X

source
Flickr/Roderick Eime

4. Southwest Airlines

caption
A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California
source
Reuters

3. Norwegian

source
Norwegian

2. EasyJet

source
Sorbis/Shutterstock

1. AirAsia

source
Flickr/Roderick Eime