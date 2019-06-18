These are the 20 best budget airlines for 2019

source Airbus

Skytrax has released its annual list of the best airlines in every category.

AirAsia once again topped the list for low-cost carriers, with Southwest being the only American airline to make the cut.

The coveted annual rankings from Skytrax are here.

For the 11th year running, AirAsia has maintained its top spot as the best low-cost airline, according to the British consulting firm.

Skytrax compiled the awards through an online survey across nine months, from September 2018 to May 2019, in six languages. This year, the company says, it saw “substantial increases” in voting in Spanish and Chinese.

Southwest is the only American carrier to make the budget rankings, coming in at number four. Here are the rest of the top low-cost carriers for 2019:

20. Citilink

caption A Citilink Airbus A320 approaches for a landing at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta source Thomson Reuters

19. Flynas

source Wikimedia Commons

18. Jet2.com

source Christopher Furlong / Getty

17. Level

caption An Iberia Airbus A330 branded as Level at Barcelona Airport. source Wikimedia Commons

16. Air Canada Rouge

15. Vueling Airlines

14. Peach

13. PAL Express

12. Jetstar Asia

11. Scoot

source Boeing

10. Eurowings

caption An Airbus A330 belonging to Lufthansa’s low-cost brand Eurowings taxis on tarmac before its first long-haul flight to Havana, Cuba, at Cologne-Bonn airport source Thomson Reuters

9. Ryanair

caption A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane takes off at the Riga International Airport source Reuters

8. IndiGo

7. WestJet

6. Jetstar Airways

source JetStar

5. AirAsia X

4. Southwest Airlines

caption A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California source Reuters

3. Norwegian

source Norwegian

2. EasyJet

source Sorbis/Shutterstock

1. AirAsia