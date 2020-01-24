The 8 best luxury cruise lines in the world, ranked

caption Cunard was ranked as one of the top luxury cruise liners in the world. source By Freephotographer / Shutterstock

Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) ranked the top luxury cruise lines of 2019.

To do so, they created an algorithm which scored each luxury cruise line based on a series of “touch points,” taking into account the overall performance of the company, rather than individual ships.

Seabourn topped LTI’s list, scoring a 79.6% out of 100%.

Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI), a members-only organization which provides travel reporting for affluent voyagers, has released their list of the best luxury cruise lines of 2019.

LTI spent the year assessing the luxury cruise industry at large, and created an algorithm which analyzes 124 touch points. The maximum score a cruise line could get was 4511, which was then translated into a percentage out of 100.

The numerous touch points referred to the overall performance of the company, rather than each individual ship in the line.

“Our 124 touch points relate to the overall company performance, rather than its individual ships. It’s all about the cruise line’s ability to deliver: its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff,” said Michael Crompton, founder of LTI. “Investment and how well it is executed are also major factors, particularly in new ships and the refurbishment of existing ones.”

Keep reading to see which luxury cruise lines ranked the highest, according to LTI.

8. Cunard — 67.7%

source By Freephotographer / Shutterstock

Cunard is known for its ships the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth, which have carried numerous notable guests, according to the company’s website.

Its destinations include Norway and the Northern Lights, the Baltics, and the Canary Islands.

7. Azamara — 69.4%

source By StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Azamara is known for its small, intimate cruises.

The company’s ships travel all around the world, including places such as Cuba and the South Pacific. Azamara’s ship are noteworthy for their ability to visit ports where larger cruise ships can’t fit, such as those in Venice, Amalfi, and Crete.

6. Oceania — 71%

source By Ovidiu Curic / Shutterstock

Oceania was founded in 2002. It offers four cruise ships which can accommodate 684 guests, and two which can hold up to 1,250 guests. Its itineraries includes trips to Australia, Africa, Europe, the South Pacific, and the Americas.

According to its website, Oceania’s mission statement is to do things the “R.I.T.E. way – Respect, Integrity, Trust and Excellence are the foundation of all our actions, every day, in everything we do.”

5. Viking Ocean — 73.8%

source By Anton Garin/ Shutter Stock

Founded in 1997, Viking Cruises has grown to become one of the top luxury cruise companies in the world. Its ships travel to destinations in New Zealand, Africa, Scandinavia, and South America.

The company also offers lengthy globe-spanning World Cruises, including one from Auckland, New Zealand, to Vancouver, Canada, which visits 15 countries in 93 days.

4. Silversea — 75.4%

source By ATGImages / Shutterstock

Silversea is particularly known for its excellent fine dining. It has ships ranging in size from 50 to 304 suites, offering voyagers the option of a more intimate experience as they travel the globe.

The cruise company goes to over 900 different destinations on all seven continents. Some locations include South America, eastern Russia, Galápagos Islands, Greenland, and Antarctica.

3. Regent Seven Seas — 76.9%

source By StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Regent Seven Seas travels all around the world, with ships that go to nearly every continent.

The company also offers round-trip flights with various airlines, unlimited shore excursions, beverages, open bars and lounges, and unlimited WiFi as part of their packages.

2. Crystal — 77.8%

source By Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

Crystal Cruises travels to 818 different locations and offers 2,000 different excursions.

The cruise line also offers a butler service in each Penthouse suite, with 24-hour room service. There’s also a 360-degree Promenade Deck, which, their website notes, is rare to see on cruise ships today.

1. Seabourn — 79.6%

source James D. Morgan / Getty Images

Seabourn, which tops LTI’s inaugural cruise line ranking, travels to locations all around the world, ranging from the Panama Canal to the Amazon and even the Arctic circle.

Known for an elegant yet intimate travel experience, Seabourn is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

In 2009, the company launched the Seabourn Odyssey, which only carries 458 guests and, according to the company’s website, offers the “highest ratio of space per guest in the cruise industry.”

