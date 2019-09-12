The 12 best luxury hotel brands in the world that every traveler should experience

caption Exterior shot of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla. source Four Seasons

While luxury travel destinations that look flawless on your Instagram feed can be underwhelming (or downright disappointing), some companies do successfully give wealthy travelers the high-end experience they’re hoping for when they book a trip.

To that end, LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence (a members-only digital resource for all things luxury travel) recently released its annual ranking of the top luxury hotel brands in the world. Turns out, the consensus on which chains are the best of the best has shifted drastically since the company’s last list was released.

LTI’s ranking (which focused only on brands with 10 or more properties) is based on 123 “touch points” across a multitude of areas, co-founder Michael Crompton told Business Insider.

The team of 12 researchers scored each brand on factors including staff and training, commitment to service levels, upkeep, refurbishment and new builds, marketing, the reservation processes, food and beverage standards, spa operations, and the quality of management and accessibility, among many others. The assessment process took place over the course of 12 months.

Here are the world’s best luxury hotel brands, ranked in ascending order.

12. Anantara

caption Anantara Angkor Resort in Cambodia. source Anantara Hotels Resorts & Spas/Facebook

Anantara scored 67.1%. It didn’t make the top 12 in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes hotels in: Portugal, Thailand, Vietnam

11. One&Only

caption One&Only Palmilla. source One&Only Resorts

One&Only scored 69.3% and dropped from the ninth place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Mauritius, Los Cabos, the Maldives

10. COMO

caption Loft Villa Private Sundeck at COMO Cocoa Island source COMO Hotels and Resorts

COMO scored 71.4%. It didn’t make the top 12 in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Australia, Turks and Caicos, Indonesia

9. St. Regis

caption The mural behind the The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Hong Kong. source St. Regis/Marriott International

St. Regis scored 73.1% and moved up from the 10th place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: China, Italy, Thailand

8. Six Senses

caption Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives. source Six Senses

Six Senses scored 74.3% and dropped from the third place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Bhutan, Fiji, Singapore

7. Rosewood

source Carlyle Hotel, Rosewood

Rosewood scored 76.1% and moved up from the 11th place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: USA, Cambodia, Myanmar

6. Auberge

caption Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley. source Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge scored 76.8% and remained in sixth place, where it also landed in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Mexico, Greece, Fiji

5. Oetker Collection

Oetker Collection scored 78.6% and dropped from the second-place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Germany, France, UK

4. Aman

caption Turkish resort of Amanruya. source Aman/Facebook

Aman scored 78.9% and dropped from the first place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Sri Lanka, Montenegro, Japan

3. Four Seasons

caption Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island. source Christian Horan/Four Seasons

Four Seasons scored 79.4% and moved up from the seventh-place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Argentina, Lebanon, Puerto Rico

2. Mandarin Oriental

caption Canouan Lagoon Villa. source Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental scored 81.4% and moved up from the fifth-place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: China, Italy, Czech Republic

1. Belmond

caption Belmond Casa De Sierra Nevada in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. source Belmond

Belmond scored 83.1% and moved up from the fourth place spot in LTI’s 2018 ranking.

Includes locations in: Anguilla, Ireland, Peru

Arnaud Champenois, the SVP of Marketing and Brand at Belmond, told Business Insider in a statement:

“For us, luxury travel means providing exciting, never-been-done experiences combined with genuine, highly-personalized service. We strive to continually re-imagine how people might travel and discover a destination, while celebrating the history and heritage of each place.”

Other brands that didn’t make the cut but ranked highly enough to be monitored throughout the upcoming year included (in alphabetical order): Alila, Banyan Tree, Dorchester Collection, Fairmont, Firmdale, Jumeirah, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Peninsula, Raffles, Ritz Carlton, Rocco Forte, Shangri-La, Soho House and The Luxury Collection.

caption Raffles Seychelles. source Raffles

LTI’s ranking only took into account brands with 10 or more properties. Those with less than 10 that still ranked highly according to their algorithm included (in alphabetical order): Bulgari, Capella, Cheval Blanc, Maybourne, Montage, and Soneva.

caption Montage Deer Valley. source Montage Deer Valley/Facebook

