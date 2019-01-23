24 American hotels every luxury traveler should visit in 2019

- source
- Elite Traveler recently published a list of Top 100 Hotels across nine regions around the world.
- Of the Top 100, 24 were American hotels. The majority were located in New York City, including the well-known St. Regis and Plaza hotels.
- Others were located near national and state parks, including luxury resorts near Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Big Sur, California.
This month, Elite Traveler released its annual list of Top 100 Hotels from around the world. Several of these hotels were featured in other national rankings, including reports by Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.
The 24 American hotels on the list include seven locations in New York, followed by two in Beverly Hills. Other notable mentions include ski spots in Colorado and Vermont, along with a historic stay in Watch Hill, a popular east coast destination for the wealthy that’s comparable to the Hamptons.
Keep reading to review the top hotels in America. Prices were estimated based on reservations one month in advance, or the first available opening.
Amangani: Jackson, Wyoming
AMANGANI/Facebook
Rates starting at: $800/night
Baccarat Hotel: New York, New York
Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel
Rates starting at: $900/night
Blackberry Farm: Walland, Tennessee
Blackberry Farm/Facebook
Rates starting at: $1,700/night
Four Seasons Hotel: New York, New York
Rates starting at: $480/night
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Rates starting at: $1,100/night
Four Seasons Resort Lanai: Lanai, Hawaii
Rates starting at: $2,730/night
Inn at Little Washington: Washington, Virginia
Rates starting at: $580/night
Mandarin Oriental: New York, New York
Rates starting at: $800/night
Meadowood Napa Valley: St. Helena, California
Meadowood Napa Valley
Rates starting at: $880/night
Ocean House: Watch Hill, Rhode Island
Ocean House RI/Facebook
Rates starting at: $500/night
Park Hyatt: New York, New York
Park Hyatt New York/Facebook
Rates starting at: $700/night
Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois
Rates starting at: $380/night
Peninsula New York: New York, New York
Rates starting at: $750/night
Post Ranch Inn: Big Sur, California
Post Ranch Inn/Facebook
Rates starting at: $1,450/night
The Beverly Hills Hotel: Beverly Hills, California
Rates starting at: $650/night
The Cloister at Sea Island: Sea Island, Georgia
Sea Island Resorts/Facebook
Rates starting at: $500/night
The Encore at Wynn: Las Vegas, Nevada
Wynn Las Vegas/Facebook
Rates starting at: $790/night
The Little Nell: Aspen, Colorado
The Little Nell/Facebook
Rates starting at: $1,300/night
The Plaza: New York, New York
The Plaza Hotel/Facebook
Rates starting at: $570/night
The Point: Saranac Lake, New York
The Point Resort/Facebook
Rates starting at: $1,750/night
The St. Regis: New York, New York
Rates starting at: $820/night
The Venetian: Las Vegas, Nevada
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas/Facebook
Rates starting at: $180/night
Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont
Twin Farms/Facebook
Rates starting at: $2,400/night
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: Beverly Hills, California
Rates starting at: $1,000/night