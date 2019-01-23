24 American hotels every luxury traveler should visit in 2019

caption The Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur California has starting rates of $1,450/night. source Post Ranch Inn/Facebook

Elite Traveler recently published a list of Top 100 Hotels across nine regions around the world.

Of the Top 100, 24 were American hotels. The majority were located in New York City, including the well-known St. Regis and Plaza hotels.

Others were located near national and state parks, including luxury resorts near Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Big Sur, California.

This month, Elite Traveler released its annual list of Top 100 Hotels from around the world. Several of these hotels were featured in other national rankings, including reports by Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.

The 24 American hotels on the list include seven locations in New York, followed by two in Beverly Hills. Other notable mentions include ski spots in Colorado and Vermont, along with a historic stay in Watch Hill, a popular east coast destination for the wealthy that’s comparable to the Hamptons.

Keep reading to review the top hotels in America. Prices were estimated based on reservations one month in advance, or the first available opening.

Amangani: Jackson, Wyoming

Rates starting at: $800/night

Baccarat Hotel: New York, New York

source Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel

Rates starting at: $900/night

Blackberry Farm: Walland, Tennessee

Rates starting at: $1,700/night

Four Seasons Hotel: New York, New York

Rates starting at: $480/night

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Rates starting at: $1,100/night

Four Seasons Resort Lanai: Lanai, Hawaii

Rates starting at: $2,730/night

Inn at Little Washington: Washington, Virginia

Rates starting at: $580/night

Mandarin Oriental: New York, New York

source Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental New York

Rates starting at: $800/night

Meadowood Napa Valley: St. Helena, California

source Meadowood Napa Valley

Rates starting at: $880/night

Ocean House: Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Rates starting at: $500/night

Park Hyatt: New York, New York

Rates starting at: $700/night

Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

Rates starting at: $380/night

Peninsula New York: New York, New York

Rates starting at: $750/night

Post Ranch Inn: Big Sur, California

Rates starting at: $1,450/night

The Beverly Hills Hotel: Beverly Hills, California

Rates starting at: $650/night

The Cloister at Sea Island: Sea Island, Georgia

Rates starting at: $500/night

The Encore at Wynn: Las Vegas, Nevada

Rates starting at: $790/night

The Little Nell: Aspen, Colorado

Rates starting at: $1,300/night

The Plaza: New York, New York

Rates starting at: $570/night

The Point: Saranac Lake, New York

Rates starting at: $1,750/night

The St. Regis: New York, New York

Rates starting at: $820/night

The Venetian: Las Vegas, Nevada

source The Venetian Resort Las Vegas/Facebook

Rates starting at: $180/night

Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont

source Twin Farms/Facebook

Rates starting at: $2,400/night

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: Beverly Hills, California

Rates starting at: $1,000/night

