The best luxury hotels in New York City

But when it comes to the luxury traveler, only a certain hotel will do. These are properties where no detail is overlooked, service is impeccable, the design is opulent, and rooms are tastefully elegant.

To help narrow the field and highlight the best luxury hotels in New York, we stayed at, toured, and researched the city’s top-rated luxury hotels to determine which are worth your money, and range in starting price from $228 to $745 per night.

Hundreds of hotels fill the expanse of Manhattan and its surrounding boroughs with offerings that speak to all kinds of travelers.

But for the distinctive, discerning traveler who views travel as an investment, and reveres world-class hospitality and sophisticated accommodations above all else, there’s only one type to consider: luxury.

Luckily, New York City has some of the best luxury hotels in the world.

Of course, it can look wildly different, from corporate brand hotels with reliable but generic rooms; to old-school, regal properties with white-glove attention, as well as contemporary and modern enclaves that merge luxury amenities with boutique sensibility for an intimate yet hip approach.

Luxury also comes with a higher price tag. If it’s not typically in your price range, but you too appreciate the finger things in life, look to New York’s slowest season, such as midweek in winter (pro tip: Sundays and Mondays are typically cheapest) when prices for standard, entry-level rooms might drop as low as $200 to $250 per night, offering an opportunity to experience New York’s most indulgent hospitality at a fraction of the normal price.

To highlight the very best, we stayed at, toured, and researched the city’s top-rated luxury hotels. If you’re traveling for a special occasion, have budget to spare, or an expense account at the ready, consider splurging on one of these fine properties, selected based on the following criteria:

Four-and-a-half or five-star hotels in New York City, with a focus on Manhattan and Brooklyn, and tastefully-appointed, sophisticated rooms and top-notch service.

Holds a Trip Advisor rating of four-and-a-half or above, from a significant number of reviews, as many tourists check and use it.

It is typically priced under $800 per night all year, and ideally, closer to $250 to $500 in low season.

Met our high standard – just because it’s fancy doesn’t mean it’s the best.

These are the best luxury hotels in New York City to book in 2020, sorted by price from low to high:

The William Vale

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The William Vale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is incredibly cool, and also very luxe. All rooms are sleekly-designed with expansive terraces for panoramic views of Brooklyn, Queens, or Manhattan. The pool scene is thriving, upped only by the on-site food and nightlife. The rooftop bar Westlight and Italian restaurant Leuca both easily warrant a visit on their own, and attract locals who wait in lines that wrap around the block.

Of course, staying here provides VIP access to skip the line, among other cushy benefits. Standard rooms are a bit small, but splurge on a suite and you’ll feel like the coolest kid in Williamsburg, which is saying a lot.

Holidays and weekends start at upwards of $400 per night, but flexible travelers looking to book midweek or in winter will find deals under $250. Those sunset terrace views are more than worth it.

Pros: All rooms boast balconies with unbeatable views, and the on-site food and drink scene is worth a trip on its own.

Cons: It’s expensive and starter rooms will feel very small for what is still an expensive price. Consider an upgrade to a suite to feel more worth it, but it will cost you.

Conrad New York Midtown

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Where the Conrad New York Downtown in TriBeCa might be considered more straight laced and traditional, the brand’s newer outpost in Midtown is contemporary and youthful, with a design-heavy approach favoring rich gem-tone velvet upholstery, modern light fixtures, and prominent art.

Like its downtown sibling, all rooms are suites with standard entry-level offerings that feel more pied-a-terre than a generic hotel room. It’s a great option for newcomers that are eager to explore from a well-placed, five-star base that is steps from Central Park, Rockefeller Center, MoMA, and the Theater District.

Pros: All rooms are spacious here, offering great value for families or those on a longer stay who want apartment-style accommodations without sacrificing comfort or style.

Cons: Suites are pretty incredible and also pretty costly, and may seem redundant when all rooms are some sort of suite.

The Knickerbocker

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I don’t typically associate Times Square with luxury – crowds, Broadway, Spiderman begging for photo tips, and more crowds come to mind more instead. But The Knickerbocker is a rare high-end offering and a refreshing alternate to the big-name brand hotel offerings with small, indistinguishable rooms.

The Knick, as it’s affectionately known, is a five-star hotel where you’ll find high-end and spacious rooms that manage to channel zen in an otherwise chaotic part of town. There’s also good on-site food and drink from the likes of Charlie Palmer, and a great rooftop bar overlooking the action. If you’re booking a room in Times Square, you’re likely spending most of your time outside of it, but The Knick is a great option for those who want a chic place to retreat.

Pros: First-time visitors to New York will appreciate the central Times Square base to hit up all the city’s major attractions, with nicer rooms than many nearby counterparts for roughly the same price.

Cons: It’s Times Square, so it can be noisy both from outside traffic and inside from fellow guests.

The Beekman

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Behind a historic, yet unassuming facade, The Beekman Hotel effortlessly blends boutique hotel charm with luxury finishes, to appeal to travelers seeking a more individual stay but with all the trimmings of a luxury hotel.

It’s also a jewel hiding in plain sight. Housed in a New York City landmark building in the Financial District dating back to 1881, the hotel features a breathtakingly preserved nine-story atrium, which may very well upstage the tastefully-appointed rooms and excellent on-site food and drink.

Pros: Incredible architecture, friendly service, great on-site food and drink. Don’t miss dining at any of the wonderful restaurants.

Cons: Many previous guests have complained of noise.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is another to, ahem, bridge the gap between boutique and luxury.

Where it excels on the latter is top-notch customer service, hygge-inducing rooms (read: intensely cozy), and a design-forward approach observed everywhere from the glass-encased shower to the open lobby dripping in lush greenery.

Reclaimed wood, repurposed materials, living plants, and soothing neutral colors make it feel like your room might double as a woodsy Scandinavian cabin, minus any sort of roughing it. It’s an indulgent stay and one you can feel good about thanks to the earth-friendly mission.

Pros: Cool design and sustainable efforts make thoughtful use of the room, and smaller standard offerings still feel roomy. Plus the waterfront location and city views and stunning.

Cons: The bathroom provides little, if any, privacy.

Andaz 5th Avenue

source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Andaz 5th Avenue, a World of Hyatt member, has an excellent Midtown location beloved by tourists and business travelers for the convenience offered.

They also love it because they know what to expect: Andaz is a high-end brand dependable for luxury rooms and amenities and excellent service. The solid reputation also means some rooms feel a bit corporate, but there are no surprises here and all rooms are spacious and recently renovated. We stayed in a suite but solidly stand behind their Standard King Room as the best choice.

Pros: The Andaz brand is a reliable heavyweight, and the central location is near all major tourist activity and business hubs without being thrust in the frenzy of crowds.

Cons: Room design feels a bit generic compared to some more contemporary hotels, and housekeeping could pay better attention to detail.

Conrad New York Downtown

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Many visitors fixate on Midtown, but the Conrad New York Downtown offers a more local experience in a neighborhood where real New Yorkers actually spend time, and rooms here feel like the kind of posh apartment we imagine they call home.

An all-suite offering, you’ll be hard-pressed to find more spacious accommodations in all of Manhattan where even starter rooms have a separate living room, work area, wet bar, multiple closets, and an excellent walk-in shower that feels completely spa-like.

Pros: All-suite rooms offer more than double the space of typical NYC hotel rooms for similar pricing, and the shower is among the best we’ve tried.

Cons: Not everyone will love being in TriBeCa, which can feel far from uptown neighborhoods and attractions.

Loews Regency New York Hotel

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Loews is a posh five-star hotel in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, close to Central Park and Midtown, and is popular with travelers in search of something a bit more mature (aside from the Real Housewives of New York City antics that have taken place here, of course) with a mix of older couples and business types, as well as families seeking more room for their brood.

Rooms are spacious with elegant, but traditional decor, and suites are apartment-style with terraces and marble bathrooms. It’s not as splashy as some hipper counterparts, but this luxury property delivers on a classic hotel experience you can count on to be elegant, well-styled, and more than comfortable.

Pros: Rooms are generously-appointed, whether you opt for a standard room or a suite, and a large gym, and on-site spa and salon from a celebrity stylist sweeten the deal.

Cons: Some rooms have little to no view, or come with street traffic on lower floors.

The Chatwal

source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

The Chatwal is a resplendent example of old-school Manhattan luxury that offers a glam stay reminiscent of decades past, but with all the modern touches you’d expect. It’s also a member of Marriott Bonvoy, offering a more elevated sense of hospitality than you may find at other brand options.

Rooms start at $500 per night and include perks such as butler service, town car, and a Broadway concierge, not to mention sizeable rooms and a coveted Midtown address.

Pros: The five-star service is excellent and will make you feel like Upper East Side royalty.

Cons: Room prices are expensive to start and surge higher in peak seasons.

Baccarat Hotel

source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Baccarat Hotel is regarded as one of the best hotels in New York City, if not the world, and it’s easy to see why. The elegant property, owned by the French fine crystal brand of the same name, is teeming with crystal fixtures, glassware, and chandeliers from the high-end line, everywhere from common areas, guest rooms, and even elevators.

But the opulent look is substance as well as style, with impeccable service, painstaking attention to detail, and gleaming rooms that feel like the kind of place James Bond might stay (truly, there are even doors fashioned out of wall panels).

Pros: Rooms are immaculate, and so is every nook and corner of the hotel, for that matter. The hotel is exceptionally elegant and refined, while still remaining warm and welcoming. On-site food served in the Salon is not to be missed.

Cons: The entry-level price is very expensive for what’s still a standard room that would go for far less at other luxury hotels on this list. Plus, even the purported best hotel in New York isn’t perfect – the noise from the TV in the next room was quite audible during my stay.