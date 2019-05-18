The 10 best major airports in the world

- source
- Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock
- The air-travel website AirHelp has released a ranking of 132 major airports across the world.
- The airports were evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers.
- AirHelp selected airports that are the “best known and most used” for its rankings while leaving out airports for which data was unavailable.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The air-travel website AirHelp recently released a ranking of major airports around the world.
The list includes 132 airports evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers. Airports were given an overall score on a 10-point scale, with on-time performance accounting for 60% of the score, service quality accounting for 20%, and food and shopping options representing 20%.
Read more: The 10 worst major airports in the world
“We chose the airports based on the best known and most used airports – but we exclude airports that we are unable to get data for,” AirHelp said in an explanation of its methodology.
Europe and Asia each have four of the 10 airports that received the highest scores. Two airports from South America also made the top 10.
These are the world’s 10 best airports, according to AirHelp.
10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport
- source
- Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images
Location: Campinas, Brazil
On-time performance score: 8.4
Service quality score: 8.2
Food and shops score: 7.9
Overall score: 8.25
9. Tenerife North Airport
- source
- Serjunco/Shutterstock
Location: Tenerife, Spain
On-time performance score: 8.2
Service quality score: 8.4
Food and shops score: 8.2
Overall score: 8.26
8. Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
- source
- Joe Ravi/Shutterstock
Location: Hyderabad, India
On-time performance score: 7.8
Service quality score: 9.0
Food and shops score: 8.8
Overall score: 8.27
7. Singapore Changi Airport
- source
- Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock
Location: Singapore
On-time performance score: 7.8
Service quality score: 9.2
Food and shops score: 8.7
Overall score: 8.27
6. Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport
- source
- volkova natalia/Shutterstock
Location: Moscow, Russia
On-time performance score: 8.5
Service quality score: 8.1
Food and shops score: 8.0
Overall score: 8.35
5. Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport
- source
- Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock
Location: Gdansk, Poland
On-time performance score: 8.2
Service quality score: 8.7
Food and shops score: 8.5
Overall score: 8.35
4. Afonso Pena International Airport
- source
- Paulo Whitaker/Reuters
Location: Curitiba, Brazil
On-time performance score: 8.4
Service quality score: 8.4
Food and shops score: 8.3
Overall score: 8.37
3. Athens International Airport
- source
- Michalis Karagiannis/Reuters
Location: Athens, Greece
On-time performance score: 8.1
Service quality score: 9.0
Food and shops score: 8.7
Overall score: 8.38
2. Tokyo International Airport
- source
- slyellow/Shutterstock
Location: Tokyo, Japan
On-time performance score: 8.4
Service quality score: 8.4
Food and shops score: 8.4
Overall score: 8.39
1. Hamad International Airport
- source
- Hamad International Airport
Location: Doha, Qatar
On-time performance score: 8.3
Service quality score: 8.5
Food and shops score: 8.5
Overall score: 8.39