The 10 best major airports in the world

The air-travel website AirHelp recently released a ranking of major airports around the world.

The list includes 132 airports evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers. Airports were given an overall score on a 10-point scale, with on-time performance accounting for 60% of the score, service quality accounting for 20%, and food and shopping options representing 20%.

Read more: The 10 worst major airports in the world

“We chose the airports based on the best known and most used airports – but we exclude airports that we are unable to get data for,” AirHelp said in an explanation of its methodology.

Europe and Asia each have four of the 10 airports that received the highest scores. Two airports from South America also made the top 10.

These are the world’s 10 best airports, according to AirHelp.