The 10 best major airports in the world

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
Singapore Changi Airport.

Singapore Changi Airport.
Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

  • The air-travel website AirHelp has released a ranking of 132 major airports across the world.
  • The airports were evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers.
  • AirHelp selected airports that are the “best known and most used” for its rankings while leaving out airports for which data was unavailable.
The air-travel website AirHelp recently released a ranking of major airports around the world.

The list includes 132 airports evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers. Airports were given an overall score on a 10-point scale, with on-time performance accounting for 60% of the score, service quality accounting for 20%, and food and shopping options representing 20%.

“We chose the airports based on the best known and most used airports – but we exclude airports that we are unable to get data for,” AirHelp said in an explanation of its methodology.

Europe and Asia each have four of the 10 airports that received the highest scores. Two airports from South America also made the top 10.

These are the world’s 10 best airports, according to AirHelp.

10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport

Viracopos/Campinas International Airport.
Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images

Location: Campinas, Brazil

On-time performance score: 8.4

Service quality score: 8.2

Food and shops score: 7.9

Overall score: 8.25

9. Tenerife North Airport

Tenerife North Airport.
Serjunco/Shutterstock

Location: Tenerife, Spain

On-time performance score: 8.2

Service quality score: 8.4

Food and shops score: 8.2

Overall score: 8.26

8. Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
Joe Ravi/Shutterstock

Location: Hyderabad, India

On-time performance score: 7.8

Service quality score: 9.0

Food and shops score: 8.8

Overall score: 8.27

7. Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport.

Singapore Changi Airport.
Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

Location: Singapore

On-time performance score: 7.8

Service quality score: 9.2

Food and shops score: 8.7

Overall score: 8.27

6. Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport

volkova natalia/Shutterstock

Location: Moscow, Russia

On-time performance score: 8.5

Service quality score: 8.1

Food and shops score: 8.0

Overall score: 8.35

5. Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport

Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport.
Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock

Location: Gdansk, Poland

On-time performance score: 8.2

Service quality score: 8.7

Food and shops score: 8.5

Overall score: 8.35

4. Afonso Pena International Airport

Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

Location: Curitiba, Brazil

On-time performance score: 8.4

Service quality score: 8.4

Food and shops score: 8.3

Overall score: 8.37

3. Athens International Airport

Michalis Karagiannis/Reuters

Location: Athens, Greece

On-time performance score: 8.1

Service quality score: 9.0

Food and shops score: 8.7

Overall score: 8.38

2. Tokyo International Airport

Tokyo International Airport.
slyellow/Shutterstock

Location: Tokyo, Japan

On-time performance score: 8.4

Service quality score: 8.4

Food and shops score: 8.4

Overall score: 8.39

1. Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport.
Hamad International Airport

Location: Doha, Qatar

On-time performance score: 8.3

Service quality score: 8.5

Food and shops score: 8.5

Overall score: 8.39