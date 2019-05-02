The 10 best shopping mall food courts in the US

Even though malls might be experiencing a rough patch right now, combining shopping and eating still remains popular.

These 10 mall food courts, located across the US, were chosen for their food options, the quality of the mall, and their special features.

The Grand Canal Shoppes earned its place on the list for its strong commitment to the Venice, Italy, theme, complete with actual gondolas and canals.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Wandering the mall shopping takes a lot of energy, which is why the mall food court is such a key part of any respectable mall. Whether you want a quick meal or prefer a full-service, sit-down restaurant, these 10 malls have got you covered.

From New York to California and Minnesota to Alabama, here are 10 of the best food courts in the US.

The Mall of America is the largest mall in the US, so its food court is similarly over-the-top.

caption The new food court. source Yelp/Annie S.

The Mall of America, located in Bloomington, Minnesota, recently revamped its gigantic food court and now includes options like Melt Shop, two separate Panda Expresses, and Poukei, a poke restaurant.

They also have plenty of sit-down options like Benihana, Buffalo Wild Wings, Rainforest Cafe, and Margaritaville, among others.

While you work up an appetite you can enjoy the many attractions at the Mall of America, like the roller coaster, aquarium, or flight simulation ride.

Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, also recently re-did its food court to add healthier options.

caption Roosevelt Field. source Yelp/Carmen L.

Roosevelt Field, located in Garden City, New York, used to have a food court centered around a giant zeppelin to honor the location’s history as an airport. But that was ditched for a newer, less kitschy food court.

The food court options include your classics like Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A, as well as newer places such as Maoz Vegetarian and The Little Beet.

Roosevelt Field has other stand-alone restaurants as well like Bobby’s Burger Palace and the more formal Capital Grille.

The King of Prussia mall has a classic food court and a newer option called Savor that contains six restaurants.

caption King of Prussia source Yelp/Natasha S.

The King of Prussia mall is another shopping behemoth located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. While the food court has your classic staples like Mrs. Fields cookies, Subway, and Five Guys, Savor is a different story.

Savor contains six different dining options and is like another food court in and of itself. Inside, shoppers can find Shake Shack, Nicoletta Pizzeria, salad chain Sweetgreen, sushi spot Hai Street Kitchen & Co., and taco joint Buena Oda.

The Westfield San Francisco Centre in San Francisco, California, has something for everyone.

caption Westfield San Francisco Centre. source Yelp/Bill C.

According to a Yelp review, “The food court satisfies everyone in our group and we can all eat together.”

Makes sense – the food options are extremely diverse at this Westfield location. There’s ramen, vegan food, Korean barbecue, Chipotle, and even a few bars.

The New World Mall has a two-floor Asian food court.

caption The New World Mall. source Yelp/Keo N.

There are no less than 26 food stalls at the New World Mall food court, which is one of the biggest Asian malls in the country. It’s located in Flushing, New York, a predominantly Asian neighborhood.

The folks over at Eater ranked the top 10 places to grab food in it ranging from dry pots at Tian Fu Cuisine to pan-Asian street food at Mojoilla Fresh. But we bet you’ll want to try it all.

Tysons Corner Center is located right outside of Washington, DC, in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

caption Tysons Corner Center. source Yelp/Tysons Corner Center

Along with the plenty of outdoor space to grab your food and go, Tysons Corner Center has a La Madeleine, a Panera Bread, and full-service restaurants like Seasons 52, Barrel & Bushel, and Cava Mezze Grill.

The NorthPark Center has indoor/outdoor seating.

caption The NorthPark Center. source Yelp/Sheila K.

The NorthPark Center, located in Dallas, Texas, has an area smack in the middle of their food court that allows patrons to sit outdoors in an enclosed space. Its food offerings include P.F. Chang’s and the Mermaid Bar inside Neiman Marcus, along with mall classics like Wetzel’s Pretzels and Chick-Fil-A.

The Grand Canal Shoppes are unlike any other mall in America — the entire space has been transformed into Venice, Italy.

caption Stores in the Grand Canal Shoppes Mall are located in the Venetian Hotel & Casino. source George Rose/Getty Images

The Grand Canal Shoppes takes its name from the literal canals that they are surrounded by. The Venetian Hotel & Casino, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, spared no expense when it came to recreating the canal-filled city of Venice.

As is typical of Vegas, the Grand Canal Shoppes restaurants are excessive. Sloan’s Ice Cream offers an $89 ice cream dish that comes inside a ceramic kitchen sink. Inside are “18 scoops of uniquely flavored ice cream, four brownies, four cookies, every topping they have to offer, several syrups, whipped cream and topped with cherries.”

The food court also has classics like Chipotle, Subway, and the Halal Guys.

CityCenterDC is essentially a neighborhood unto itself complete with stores, dining, and condos.

Centrally located inside Washington, DC, CityCenterDC isn’t your traditional mall. It’s outdoors and takes up a few blocks inside the nation’s capital.

The dining options are more upscale and trendy than some other offerings on this list. There’s a Momofuku Milk Bar, owned by celebrity chef Christina Tosi, and Italian market/restaurant hybrid Centrolina.

The Riverchase Galleria’s food court is in the prime spot, next to the merry-go-round.

caption The Riverchase Galleria. source Yelp/Joy M.

The Riverchase Galleria is located in Hoover, Alabama, and has multiple sit-down restaurants like Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse in addition to its food court.

Its food court has Smoothie King, Chick-Fil-A, and Villa Pizza, among other quick-service options. There’s also a liquor store, ABC Beverage.