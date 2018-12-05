We tried 7 brands of maple syrup and had a clear favorite

caption Syrup galore. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

We sampled seven brands of maple syrup to find out which one tastes the best.

The brands we tried were Aunt Jemima, Mrs. Butterworth’s, Hungry Jack, Log Cabin, Super A, 365 Everyday Value, and Trader Joe’s.

365 Everyday Value, and Trader Joe’s were the only two syrups that were actually maple syrup.

Hungry Jack won in the non-maple syrup category and 376 Everyday Value won in the maple syrup category.

No pancake or waffle breakfast is complete without a hearty helping of maple syrup drizzled on top.

While we’ve already provided you with a guide to the best boxed pancake mix, we’re now helping you pick the tastiest syrup as part of an ongoing INSIDER taste test series.

The brands we sampled were:

Aunt Jemima

Mrs. Butterworth’s

Log Cabin

Hungry Jack

Super A

Trader Joe’s

365 Everyday Value

Trader Joe’s and 365 Everyday Value were the only syrups we tried that were actually maple syrup. The five others are labeled simply as syrup, something that we kept in mind during our tasting.

Keep scrolling to read our thoughts.

We bought all seven syrups at grocery stores in New York City, spending anywhere from $2.69 to $7.99 per bottle.

caption The seven contenders. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

To avoid sipping syrup straight from the bottle, we decided to sample the syrups with Eggo waffles — the ideal combo.

caption Reliving our childhood. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

We started with a classic: Aunt Jemima’s. This syrup was fairly standard. It was sweet, but didn’t have a strong maple flavor.

caption Aunt Jemima’s syrup. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Aunt Jemima’s consistency fell squarely into the middle – it was neither overly thin nor thick.

Price: $5.99

Mrs. Butterworth’s had a similar taste and consistency, although it was more buttery — hence the syrup’s name — and a tad less sweet.

caption Mrs. Butterworth’s. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Both Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Butterworth’s instantly transported us back to our childhood. The taste reminded us of diner meals and homemade Sunday breakfasts.

Price: $4.99

We noticed the biggest difference when we sampled the only two maple syrups in the bunch — Trader Joe’s and 365 Everyday Value.

source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Both of these syrups were lighter in color and much thinner in consistency. The sweetness we tasted in them was different from the sweetness in the non-maple syrups.

caption Trader Joe’s maple syrup. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

The sweetness in Trader Joe’s and 365 Everyday Value came from a maple flavor that was lacking in the other five syrups. It was obvious that these two syrups were the least artificial, not only from their taste, but also from the fact that they weren’t nearly as thick and gooey.

Trader Joe’s price: $4.99

We preferred 365 Everyday Value because it didn’t have the subtle aftertaste that we found Trader Joe’s had.

caption 365 Everyday Value’s syrup. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

That being said, the taste difference between the two maple syrups was very, very slight, so if you’re looking for a better deal, you can’t go wrong with Trader Joe’s, which is a full $2 cheaper than 365 Everyday Value (Whole Foods’ home brand).

Whole Foods Price: $7.99

Next up was Hungry Jack. Upon opening the bottle, we noticed this syrup had the best smell.

caption Mid-bite. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

It also had the best pour, thanks to a smiley-face-shaped spout, and the fact that the syrup was slightly thicker than Aunt Jemima’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s.

caption It has a smiley-face-shaped spout. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

The smiley-face-shaped spout is not only cute, it’s also ideal for accurate pouring.

Price: $5.29

We were big fans of Hungry Jack. It had a hearty quality to it; more specifically, it had a richness and a warmth that we really enjoyed.

caption Savoring a bite. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Hungry Jack’s sweetness was also more subtle and less artificial than Aunt Jemima’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s.

We found Log Cabin to be basically identical to Hungry Jack both in taste and consistency.

caption Log Cabin syrup. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

After multiple tastings, we decided that Hungry Jack had a little bit more flavor than Log Cabin.

Price: $3.49

Last up was Super A, a generic brand from Associated, a grocery store based in NYC.

caption Pondering. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

There wasn’t much that was memorable about this brand’s syrup. It was relatively thin and flavorless compared to the others we sampled.

caption Super A’s syrup. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

This brand’s main selling point is the fact that it’s by far the cheapest of the bunch.

Price: $2.69

After all our tasting, we ended up with two winners.

caption Post-tasting. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

If you grew up eating syrup as opposed to maple syrup, your best bet is Hungry Jack.

caption Hungry Jack was one of the winners. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

While all Aunt Jemima, Mrs. Butterworth’s, Log Cabin, and Hungry Jack all brought back memories of childhood pancake breakfasts, Hungry Jack was the syrup that tasted the best. Its consistency was just right, its spout allowed for the most accurate pouring, and its taste was sweet, rich, and satisfying.

If you’re looking for a more authentic taste — and are willing to spend a little more — go for 365 Everyday Value’s maple syrup.

source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

If you’re familiar with and enjoy real maple flavor, however, you’ll find that taste in 365 Everyday Value’s syrup.