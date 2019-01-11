Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited Trading Debut

Closed at HK$1.17 Per Share with an Increase of 17% as Compared to the Final Offer Price

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 January 2019 – Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (“Best Mart 360” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2360.HK), the second largest leisure food retailer in Hong Kong for the year ended 31 March 2018, is pleased to announce its successful listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) today.

The closing price of the Company’s shares was HK$1.17 per share, which was 17% higher than the final offer price of HK$1.0 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$1.28 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of the Company reached approximately 177 million with a total turnover of over HK$205 million.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor, while Lego Securities Limited is the Sole Bookrunner.

Commenting on the trading debut, Mr. Lin Tsz Fung, Chairman and executive Director of the Group, said, “The successful listing of the Company’s share on the Main Board of SEHK is a proof of investors’ confidence in the development and future prospects of our retail business. We strive to capitalise on the international financing platform in Hong Kong, in order to further enhance our brand recognition and to capture greater market share in the local leisure food industry.”

About Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited, the second largest leisure food retailer in Hong Kong for the year ended 31 March 2018, mainly operates chain retail stores under the brand “Best Mart 360˚”. It offers wide collection of imported prepackaged leisure foods and other grocery products, principally from overseas. The Group’s business objective is to offer “Best Quality” and “Best Prices” products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers.

As at 19 December 2018, the Group operates 85 retail stores that are strategically located at 18 districts in Hong Kong. The Group sourced their products of around 495 brands and 1,960 SKUs from different overseas suppliers mainly from Europe, US, Japan, Korea and South East Asia and importers in Hong Kong.