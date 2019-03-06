Best Mart 360° Launches New Member Mobile APP Register to Earn 500 Reward Points

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 March 2019 – Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (“Best Mart 360” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2360.HK), the second largest leisure food retailer in Hong Kong[1], launches its new member mobile APP. The APP offers a variety of promotions, member privileges and reward points scheme, which enables members to view the Group’s latest product information anytime and anywhere. Upon successful registration, APP users will receive additional reward points.

Customers will be eligible to sign up as a member with their purchase receipt of a single purchase of HK$200. Once they have downloaded and installed the Best Mart 360° member mobile APP, customers can scan the “member invitation QR code“ on the purchase receipt under the “registration/sign up” page to sign up. Existing members can also request a “member invitation QR Code” at the stores. Upon successful registration, the physical membership card will become invalid. Customers who have successfully registered as an electronic member will be rewarded with an additional 500 points while promotion lasts.

The new APP helps to enhance members’ consumer experience by providing information on latest promotional offers, selective products, retail shops network, member privileges and reward points record, as well as accumulating e-coupons for future purchases. Members will be rewarded with 1 bonus point for every HK$1 spent. Every 1,000 points can be used as HK$10 cash, or can be used to redeem selected products. Members can earn double reward points for purchases made on the first and third Monday of each month. [2]

The Group has established its membership scheme since April 2015 in order to promote consumer loyalty, stimulate sales at retail stores and further expand customer base. As at 19 December 2018, the Group had over one million members.

Mr. Hui Chi Kwan, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “We intend to further expand our member base by offering additional members’ benefits and enhance our communication channels with our members. We believe that by expanding our member’s coverage, we are in a favorable position to secure recurring business and maintain sustainable growth of our business. Our membership scheme also allows us to collect purchasing information and data of our frequent customers for surveying and analyzing customers’ purchasing preferences, needs and habits that are significant for enriching our product portfolio, determining our pricing strategy for individual products and providing better customer services.”

Download here for iOS and Android users: https://app.bestmart360.com/

*Terms and conditions apply.



[1] In terms of revenue for the year ended 31 March 2018 [2] Terms and conditions apply, please refer to Best Mart 360° website: https://www.bestmart360.com/terms for details. Please contact the shop assistants or customer service hotline: 2755 7777 for details of the offers.

About Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited, the second largest leisure food retailer in Hong Kong for the year ended 31 March 2018, mainly operates chain retail stores under the brand “Best Mart 360˚”. It offers wide collection of imported prepackaged leisure foods and other grocery products, principally from overseas. The Group’s business objective is to offer “Best Quality” and “Best Prices” products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers. Currently, the Group operates 88 retail stores that are strategically located at 18 districts in Hong Kong.