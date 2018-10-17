A celebrity makeup artist who works with Jennifer Garner and Paris Hilton says the best mascara costs just $5.55

caption Erwin Gomez with Claire Danes. source KARMA by Erwin Gomez

Celebrity makeup artist Erwin Gomez has worked with the likes of Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Rachel McAdams, and Paris Hilton.

He told INSIDER that if he could only buy one product, it would be a mascara.

His favourite happens to be from the high street – and it costs just $5.55 on Amazon.

With over 30 years of experience, Philippines-born, New York and LA-trained, and Washington DC-based makeup artist Erwin Gomez is regularly tasked with making the faces of Hollywood’s elite look “on point.”

He told INSIDER that, based out of his studio KARMA by Erwin Gomez, he’s become a go-to for the likes of Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Rachel McAdams, and Paris Hilton – celebrities who “love to look flawless.”

While he’s been called an eyebrow guru – and has plenty of advice on how to get them right – if he had to chose only one product, it wouldn’t be an eyebrow tool.

Instead, he told INSIDER that it would be a mascara.

“I love my mascara,” he said – so much so that he said should he get stranded on a desert island, he’d pack “mascara and sun protection.”

While he has his own cosmetics line, his favourite mascara brand actually comes from the high street – and costs just $5.55 on Amazon.

source Amazon

“I like the L’Oreal Voluminous,” he said. “It’s one of my favourites. The cobalt black is really amazing.”

The mascara has 3.9/5 stars and over 3,900 customer reviews on Amazon – so it’s probably worth a shot.