The best mastectomy bras

Breast cancer surgery changes our bodies, but not our desire to look and feel like ourselves as we go through treatment, recovery and beyond.

Finding bras that are comfortable, attractive, and designed to our specific needs and style choices is a challenge.

The Handful Adjustable Bra with its innovative removable pads is our top pick for a post-surgery bra that feels good, looks great, and gets you feeling fit and confident again.

Bras were the least of my concerns when I was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and found myself navigating an overwhelming number of decisions and emotions. It was when the dust settled after my double mastectomy and my newly changed body began to heal that I started to wonder what to wear.

For many years, there was really only one answer to that question: Women who had mastectomy surgery got fitted by specially trained fitters for a prosthesis that is worn in a special bra.

While that option is still the gold standard and both prosthetics and bras are covered by insurance, today there is a dizzying array of other options from which to choose. Whether a woman has reconstruction surgery, lumpectomy, single mastectomy or double, whether she has radiation sensitivity or chemo ports, chooses to stay flat and fabulous or wear one of the many available breast forms, she can find intimate apparel items that are right for her. From lacy lingerie to colorful sports bras, soft and feminine to gender-neutral, there are options to fit our personal styles and specific post-surgical needs in a full range of sizes for all body types.

As I did my research and experimented with different bras, I experienced firsthand some of the specific needs of the post-mastectomy patient: scar sensitivity, lymphedema swelling, crazy nerve sensations, and numbness. I learned to watch out for seams that chafe, tight narrow bands and underwires that impede circulation, pocket openings too small to insert breast forms, and fabrics that don’t breathe through the hot flashes and heat around silicone or foam breast forms.

Trying to keep my sense of humor, I laughed at bras that rode up, shifting my bust around on my chest, and welcomed ones that had soft compression to counteract the swelling and tight sensations that can happen for a long time after surgery. In the beginning, especially, range-of-motion issues dictated the need for front-closing clothing as I couldn’t pull anything over my head.

Radiation can cause the skin to feel burned and sensitive, requiring extra soft fabrics, and bras can interfere with the placement of chemo ports. For those who have reconstruction, the implants or tissue used do not fit in bra cups the same way. In addition, women of all shapes and sizes face breast cancer, and for many of us, medication can cause weight gain, so it is imperative that post-mastectomy bras be available in a full range of sizes.

These specific concerns are now being addressed by a few companies started by women who have either experienced breast cancer themselves or treated patients who had been unable to find products that suited their needs. Well aware of the specific needs of the post-surgical population, the brands featured here have designed intimate apparel that is comfortable, practical, innovative, and attractive, and most are offered in plus sizes. They also emphasize business practices that promote community and health.

While these bras work well with the many kinds of pads and breast forms and can accommodate a lightweight prosthesis, they are not specifically designed to provide the support required for regular prosthetic use. For those who have had a mastectomy without reconstruction, specially trained fitters offer breast prosthetics and bras that provide a breast shape that approximates the weight and feel of a natural breast. The main complaint I have heard is about the unattractive style of these bras. This complaint was shared by the fitters I worked with, and they introduced me to the high-quality and beautiful styles of Anita. I found the Fleur wire-free mastectomy bra fit comfortably and looked gorgeous, especially with the optional lacey bandeau peeking out of my blouse.

It is the top five picks below, however, that offer solutions to many of the issues post-breast-surgery patients face. Whatever your specific situation, you will find a bra designed to support you in your journey back to health.

Here are the best mastectomy bras you can buy:

Best innovative design in activewear

source Handful

Buttery soft on the inside and available in cheerful colors and prints, this sports bra from Handful stays put without binding or chafing.

Handful, a woman-owned and operated business, focuses on the “healing that happens at the intersection of cancer and fitness.” Their products embody the company’s “High Five” of fashion, function, feel, fun, and fight. The Adjustable Sports Bra was the first bra I was able to wear once I could pull it on and off over my head after surgery, and it remains my most beloved brand.

The brand also offers an innovatively designed insert pad that is far superior to the removable molded pads found in most bras. These pads can help fill in concavity and smooth out unevenness after lumpectomy and mastectomy, or they can be layered to provide a natural-feeling C-cup silhouette. I have still not found any other design of pads that works as well as their innovative stacking pads and I use them in every bra I own.

Handful offers the most color and print choices of any brand I researched, and they can even be used as bathing suit tops. While this is technically called a sports bra, it doesn’t have the common uniboob look. I wear it all day, and the adjustable straps mean I can wear it comfortably under halter tops and dresses that require a cross-back strap. It stays in place, holding comfortably without binding or causing swelling.

The bras are available in sizes XS to XL, accommodating up to a 44 bust size and A through D cups, and the pockets can accommodate other breast forms if desired.

While Handful’s bras are wonderful for all women, their design is especially versatile and useful for those who have been affected by cancer. There are no-chafing bands and the fabric inside is so soft and buttery it soothes sensitive postoperative skin.

Started by four dynamic women, one of whom is a 12-year cancer survivor, Handful supports those affected by breast cancer in a very concrete way: They offer a lifetime 30% discount on all their products for breast cancer survivors through their Breast Friends Forever program, as well as free pads to all who have lost a breast.

The bras are eligible for insurance if carried by a mastectomy provider, but the discount and free pads make them very affordable to purchase online. They also donate 12.5% of the revenue from their Battle Cry Pink bras to YSC (Young Survival Coalition).

Pros: Innovative pads, soft feel, gorgeous colors, lifetime discount for survivors

Cons: Overhead design can be difficult when range of motion is limited, underarm is cut a bit high which might interfere with chemo ports or underarm swelling

Best combination of beauty and comfort for all surgery types

source Astrid

Soft, beautiful, and delicate, the Astrid Bralette with Lace provides comfort after all breast surgeries, at a time when we feel our most vulnerable.

As a young woman diagnosed with cancer, Keira Kotler searched in vain for elegant intimates to wear after her bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction. She knew she wasn’t alone: Many find the scratchy utilitarian options available depressing and uncomfortable, adding insult to injury after such invasive surgeries.

Kotler made it her mission to develop a collection of bras to escort women on their journey of healing, speaking to women to find out what worked and what didn’t. And so Everviolet was born, nurturing our new versions of ourselves and embracing the “Beauty of Change.”

Everviolet offers several different options for postoperative, recovery, and beyond, but the Astrid Bralette with Lace ($68) and the Vela Wireless Bra ($90) stand out for their sheer loveliness. They are the prettiest bras I found and are amazingly soft and beautifully designed for the needs of women after surgery.

The brushed jersey is cool and antimicrobial, and special attention has been given to creating a lace that is gentle to the touch without one bit of scratchiness. Even the thread used to sew the pieces together is sourced to be soft and nonirritating. Everviolet also offers a few different styles of lacy underwear to coordinate with their bras.

The Astrid Bralette is particularly versatile. It can be stepped into if range of motion prohibits over-the-head access, and it is comfortable enough to sleep in. The bralette works well for all chest surgeries: lumpectomy, reconstruction, mastectomies, revision, and cosmetic surgeries as well as heart surgeries. In fact, it is popular with women who have not had cancer at all and are just looking for the soft nurturing comfort it provides.

It works great after unilateral mastectomies, allowing the surgery side to stay flat or to use a light prosthesis or breast form. For women who prefer to stay flat, it can be used with a pad (like the Handful pad) and provides a lovely gentle compression and feminine look with the satin and lace trims. It is washable, gentle, comfortable, and designed to avoid interference with chemo ports. Sizes range from XS to XXL (30A to 42C or 40D).

The team of women who run Everviolet believe in mindful business practices. Their fabrics are sourced from ethical, eco-friendly mills. The products are designed in San Francisco and made in a small family-owned factory in Los Angeles.

Pros: Incredibly soft comfort, designed for specific post-surgery needs, beautiful feminine look

Cons: Slightly higher price point

The best gender-neutral sports bra

source Tomboy X

This amazing sports bra covers the whole surgical area without binding and stays put through your whole work out: no tugging or adjusting necessary.

By far the best sports bra I have ever worn, before and after my surgery, the TomboyX Soft Sports Bra with Removable Inserts is the result of yet another woman faced with unsatisfactory choices after surgery. After a cancer diagnosis and bilateral mastectomy in 2019, Fran Dunaway, co-founder of TomboyX – a sustainable, size- and gender-inclusive apparel company – knew she could do better than the bra options she found during her recovery.

The bras she created have pockets that work well with pads such as the Handful ones or light prosthetics or breast forms that don’t bind in the wrong place or chafe against scars. The style is gender-inclusive and fun. They are designed for all humans, in keeping with the company motto: “What’s more human than being exactly, brazenly, no apologies who you were born to be?”

The fabric is breathable, comfortable, and washes well. The bra stays put with a firm hold and stands up to whatever workout you throw its way. In addition to the sports bra, there is a great Ruched Bralette with Removable Inserts ($40). The bras would work as well for a person in transition as for a person recovering from breast cancer and are offered in sizes XS to 4X (32 to 54 inches).

TomboyX works with eco-friendly and people-friendly factories and uses nontoxic fabrics, ensuring their values are represented from the top to the bottom of their business. They also offer an astonishing collection of size- and gender-inclusive underwear options that complement their bras.

Pros: Gender-inclusive, reasonable price, well-made, amazing fit, widest range of sizes

Cons: Only available in black or grey

The best bra for reconstruction and limited range of motion

source AnaOno

The Pocketed Front Closure Bra is designed for the needs of those going through all stages of reconstruction.

I wish I had known about this bra when I was recovering from my bilateral mastectomy last year. It is remarkably soft, with a comfortable wide band across the bottom that doesn’t dig into the sensitive healing tissue across the chest.

The front closure is critical in the early weeks as range of motion is so limited, and the fact that it has three settings is great, allowing adjustment for swelling that fluctuates from one day to the next. The fabric is soft and stretchy, providing gentle compression, and the wide back distributes comfort and support without binding.

Where this bra really shines is during all stages of the reconstruction process, including expanders, direct to implant, and swap surgeries. The bra is comfortable to wear 24/7, even over drains, and stretchy enough to provide comfortable support for natural breasts, healing breasts, breast forms, and flat healing.

The three-tiered front closure is a great feature for individualizing comfort, and it is sturdy enough to keep the bottom band from rolling. This is such a wonderful alternative to the scratchy matronly bras sent home with patients leaving the hospital, or the sports bras some patients are told to wear night and day after surgery.

The Pocketed Front Closure Bra has a modern, delicate look, and the super-soft, moisture-wicking Modal fabric is comfortable and cool – a must during hot flashes. Adjustable straps are useful for tailoring the support level on each side and offer a cross-back option. It is available in sizes XS to 3X (30 to 42).

I also tried the Monica full coverage bra and found it very comfortable to wear flat or with small pads. It is soft with a gentle hugging hold.

The product line includes options for those staying completely flat to those with DDD cups and everything in between. AnaOno is also very active in giving back to the breast cancer community, partnering with many organizations that support cancer research and those living with the disease.

AnaOno founder Dana Donofree has created a company true to the words on the tags that come with her bras: You are never alone. Diagnosed with cancer at an early age, she knows the challenges firsthand. Her mission is to design beautiful, comfortable products specifically for those who are experiencing discomfort from surgery.

AnaOno offers a community and a sense of support along with the lingerie they sell. They have more style choices available than the other companies I looked at and have created multiple options for every kind of surgery.

Pros: Soft, stretchy comfort; great for reconstruction and any post-surgery recovery with range of motion issues

Cons: Might be cut too high on the sides for some scars or chemo ports

The best bra for radiation and postsurgical treatments

source MakeMerry

MakeMerry bras are meticulously designed to be gentle on highly sensitive skin and nonirritating to scars, ports, and other painful areas.

MakeMerry bras are a marvel of comfort in several ways: The fabric, cut, design, and look all combine to make a must-have bra for radiation and beyond. The bras would be comfortable to start wearing a few weeks after any breast surgery while recovering but remain customer favorites long past the time when healing and/or radiation are over.

MakeMerry has two beautiful designs available: The Cotton Plunge Pocketed Bra ($58), available in four colors, is great for wearing under clothes with lower necklines and is best for cup sizes A to C. The Cotton Full Coverage Pocketed Bra ($58), available in three colors, is designed to accommodate A to DD cup sizes and is cut a bit higher in the front. The bras’ adjustable straps allow for fit and style flexibility.

The Supima cotton/modal fabric blend is remarkably soft and nonirritating, perfect for skin that is sensitive due to radiation, lumpectomy, reconstruction, tumors, scars, and chemo ports. The fabric washes well, gets softer with each wash, and does not pill.

The longline design places the wide bottom band low enough on the chest to distribute support below the breasts. This is such a great feature as many bras are designed to hit right under the breast line, cutting into sensitive tissue. There are no wires, the seams are hidden, and the lowcut armholes are unique and integral to the comfort of this well-designed bra.

MakeMerry was born out of the compassion of Dr. Katie Deming, a radiation oncologist in Portland, Oregon, who has treated thousands of women with breast cancer. Radiation can cause a painful, sunburn-like sensitivity of the skin. Tired of watching her patients struggle to find clothing that didn’t irritate their sensitive skin, Deming found herself in the unique position of truly understanding the problem and being able to make a difference.

Pros: Soft fabric for radiation-sensitive skin, longline design with wide band that hits low on chest

Cons: Shoulder straps are set wide and slip off shoulders easily for women with narrow shoulders, but this can be remedied by wearing them as cross-back straps

Bonus picks for your intimates drawer

source Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Modern Bralette ($28): This bra provides a soft hug under your clothes or your pj’s. It is flat and without pockets, but soft with just the right amount of gentle compression. These bralettes have been my go-to since the early days of healing. They are available in sizes XS-3X.

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Bra ($49): Although not specifically designed for post-mastectomy use, this bra has a pocket that easily accommodates a lightweight breast form or pad, or can be worn flat. It is made of soft light material that lays flat and holds gently in place. No seams or bands to bind, these bras are a true pleasure to wear. These are available in XS to XL.

