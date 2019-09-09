After trying almost a dozen maternity brands, Nothing Fits But has maternity clothes that can be worn all nine months and beyond.

Finding brands and pieces that can be worn for special occasions and post-pregnancy can be difficult too.

If you are looking to invest, Hatch is a great brand with premium quality clothes. They are made to last.

When it comes to maternity clothes, there are lots of things to consider.

Odds are that your current wardrobe isn’t going to cut it the entire pregnancy, so you’re going to need to start shopping. The question is, where do you even start? Nowadays, it seems like every brand has a maternity or “bump-friendly” section, but which brands are actually worth checking out?

Good maternity clothes should be able to grow with you through all trimesters and beyond. It’s financially difficult to invest in a new wardrobe that you’d only need for a few months, so look for quality brands and styles that you can wear several times. Bonus if you can find a brand that might last through multiple pregnancies.

I’ve tried nearly a dozen maternity clothing brands during my pregnancy, and out of all of them, Nothing Fits But has the best maternity clothes. I love that the pieces take you through each trimester and beyond. In addition to Nothing Fits But, I’m sharing four other stores that I shopped and loved throughout my pregnancy.

Here are the best places to shop for maternity clothes:

The best maternity clothes overall

source Lauren Paige Magenta / Business Insider

Nothing Fits But has maternity clothes that are designed for you to wear for all nine months and beyond. With a looser fit, they make room for your bump to grow and change. The biggest pro about Nothing Fits But is that you can wear these clothes during your entire pregnancy. When I first started showing, I did a big maternity-clothing haul, but by my sixth or seventh month, I grew out of most of those looks. It’s hard to shop since you don’t truly know how your body will grow and change through this experience. Nothing Fits But has a few great staples, and I loved how they didn’t have predetermined bump areas. Most of their styles have a general looser fit that allows not only your bump to grow and change but also your whole body while still having you feel supported and stylish. Quality and cost were two major categories I looked at when researching and trying all of these maternity clothing brands. I don’t mind spending more money on some pieces if the cost per wear makes sense. Price-wise, Nothing Fits But falls in the middle of the maternity clothes featured in this guide, and it gets three thumbs up when it comes to quality. I wear my outfits from Nothing Fits But at least once a week, if not twice – shh, don’t tell. The clothes go through my washing machine and come out as good as new. Lastly, a bonus for mamas-to-be with little girls on the way: They have the most adorable matching looks that I can’t wait to sport. Pros: Styles made to fit throughout entire pregnancy, clothes grow with you, designed for postpartum wear as well Cons: Limited sizes from pre-pregnancy 0 to 8; if you are only looking for a snug bump fit, this brand isn’t for you

The best quality maternity clothes

source Lauren Paige Magenta / Business Insider

Hatch sells the best high-quality maternity clothes that I wore through my entire pregnancy. They offer casual styles, workwear, outerwear, intimates, formal dresses, and even swimwear. Simply put, if I had all the money in the world, I would invest in an entire Hatch wardrobe at the start of my first pregnancy. I am only on my first pregnancy, but I can say without fail, the few outfits I have from Hatch will be worn until I pop out our last kiddo. The quality is so impressive. I feel comfortable in all of their fabrics and styles, and they all wash well. Plus, Hatch offers casual styles and knitwear, workwear, outerwear, intimates, formal dresses, and even swimwear. Luckily for me, Hatch has a pop-up shop in New York City, and I was able to go in and try on a ton of looks before deciding on my pieces. They also have a pop-up in LA. I think this is an important feature since their dress prices alone can range from $150 to $300 and then some. With these prices, I like to be able to touch, feel, and see what I am investing in first. Pros: Quality clothes that will last through multiple pregnancies, variety of occasions and styles Cons: ​Expensive

The best budget-friendly maternity clothes

source Lauren Paige Magenta / Business Insider

The Old Navy maternity section gives you endless basic clothing options, all for a great price. This clothing won’t last forever, but I get great use out of the pieces. I don’t know about you, but even before pregnancy, I liked to buy my basics from Old Navy. I am not one to wear a brand across my chest, so I like how simple their looks are, including their tank tops, zip-ups and sweats. I was struggling with a third trimester that fell in the middle of summer and a heatwave that must have hit the record books. I thought that I had filled my closet with a strong wardrobe, but when it came down to needing to change outfits midday, I needed a few more staple looks for my growing body. I was able to snag a couple dresses, tanks, and shorts from Old Navy without breaking $100. Old Navy carries a wide range of styles and fits. I personally love their fits that showcased my bump. Especially in the third trimester, I loved how comfortable I felt in their looks and pretty much lived in this maxi. I don’t think it even matters the season – I would wear this dress in fall or spring with a long-sleeve shirt underneath or a denim jacket.

As for the quality, this clothing won’t last forever. I am getting great use out of the pieces I purchased, but I am comfortable in the idea that they may just last this one season and not for future pregnancies. And you should know that Old Navy also has some amazing 100% cotton outfits for your newborn and beyond. Pros: Great place to grab all of your daily maternity clothing basics for a very affordable price, sizes from XS to XXL Cons: ​Good quality for the price

The best maternity clothes to rent

source Lauren Paige Magenta

Renting instead of buying? Not a new concept, but it’s ideal when your body and clothing needs are changing week over week. Rent the Runway is not new to the market, but the concept always ​piqued my interest​. Once I found out I was expecting, I knew it was the perfect time to try it out. With Rent the Runway, I could pay one flat fee and have nearly endless options on my doorstep. It really took the the pain out of shopping for maternity clothes. I went with the unlimited subscription, which allowed me to order up to four looks at one time. I work in media and content creation, and my pregnancy aligned with a busy season of events and work obligations. This meant that I needed a constant rotation of new looks. The unlimited membership was ideal for pregnancy and helped me get dressed for work and personal events, all pregnancy long. A perk of having a membership with RTR is that you get to try brands that you otherwise might not be able to afford. I wore an Opening Ceremony dress that retails for $435 to my baby shower and a Show Me Your Mumu dress ($174) to my sister’s baby shower all for the rate of four spots at $159 per month. This is all regardless of what you wear and how long you hold on to it.

Pros: ​Options and brands you may otherwise not be able to wear Cons: ​Monthly subscription required

The best for every occasion

source Lauren Paige Magenta / Business Insider