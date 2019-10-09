Let it be known that the most important time of your entire life to have a good pair of leggings is when you are pregnant.

You’ll want nothing more than soft, breathable fabric that grows with your belly.

Zella leggings have been my go-to for almost a decade. And their Zella Mamasan Live Maternity Leggings do not disappoint either. That’s why they’re the top pick in this guide.

A good pair of leggings is a woman’s best friend – no matter the season of the year or season of life. Let it be known, though, that the most important time of your entire life to have a good pair of leggings is when you are pregnant. If you’re currently trying or expecting, take a look at the maternity leggings in this guide. I strongly suggest you invest in a few good pairs.

There are many different reasons you’ll need maternity leggings. Before getting pregnant, I figured I would need a couple of good pairs to cover my bump as I got deeper into pregnancy. That is, of course, the main reason, but I found myself shopping for maternity leggings very early in my pregnancy.

If you are struggling with first-trimester nausea, wearing tight clothing makes it worse. A soft pair of nice leggings that pull up above your belly without adding pressure is key. As you move into your second trimester, good belly support becomes a priority. And then nothing feels better after delivering a baby than a supportive band as your body begins to rapidly change … yet again. That’s why the leggings in this guide cover every stage of pregnancy.

Here are the best maternity leggings you can buy:

The best everyday maternity leggings

source Lauren Paige Magenta/Business Insider

With a supportive belly band and smooth fabric that can be dressed up or down, Zella Mamasana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings are the best everyday maternity leggings.

Zella Mamasana Maternity Leggings are an in-house brand at Nordstrom. They are a cross between everyday leggings and activewear. I’ve been wearing their traditional high-waisted leggings for about nine years, so when I saw their maternity style, I immediately ordered two pairs.

The Zella leggings are without a doubt the most comfortable everyday maternity pair I wore during my pregnancy. On the Nordstrom website, they say that the supportive panel expands with your growing bump. I was always skeptical of that claim: How could a pair of pants fit me at two months and later at nine months?

Well, I’m happy to say the belly band does indeed grow with your pregnancy, and it feels supportive the entire time.

These leggings are great for everyday wear, and you can pair them with just about anything casual or even a bit dressy thanks to the smooth polyester-Spandex blend fabric.

Verywell Family named these the “Best Active Leggings” in their maternity pants guide, saying that “the ankle-skimming cut makes them a flattering pick for your morning walk or running errands.”

The only downside is the seam that runs on the outside of each leg, which gives off more of an activewear vibe that doesn’t lend itself to dressing these up too fancy.

The Zella Mamasana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings are available in both black and navy with sizes from XXS to XXL (00 to 20).

Pros: Belly band expands throughout pregnancy, can be dressed up or down, moisture-wicking

Cons: Only sold at Nordstrom

The softest maternity leggings

source Lauren Paige Magenta

The Lululemon Align leggings are super-soft pants that relieve pressure across your bump.

I struggled with nausea pretty badly for the first 18 weeks of my pregnancy. And it was only made worse when my clothing fit tightly across my belly. Yet, when you are tired and sick, odds are the only pants you want to wear are leggings.

Even though I wasn’t yet showing, a friend suggested I start wearing maternity clothes, especially pants with softer bands. Her personal recommendation: Lululemon Align leggings. Did these leggings make my nausea go away? No, if only. But I was so much more comfortable.

The Align leggings aren’t true maternity pants. They are buttery-soft, sweat-wicking high-rise pants designed for yoga. Unfortunately, Lululemon doesn’t sell maternity pants at this time, but these leggings do the trick if you’re looking to relieve pressure across your abdomen.

I wore them all the way through my sixth month. After that, my bump was too high for the band to stay in place. They would roll down and fall below my belly, leaving me without the support I needed.

My first week home from the hospital I was able to slip back into them, and their soft fabric didn’t irritate my C-section scar.

The Align leggings are available in black with sizes from 2 to 14.

Pro: Buttery-soft fabric

Con: Won’t fit through entire pregnancy, line dry only

The best belly support maternity leggings

source Lauren Paige Magenta

The Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Workout Leggings have a supportive high-rise belly band that is comfortable through the last month.

Of all the leggings I wore during my pregnancy, the Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Workout Leggings had the highest-rise belly band.

No one wants to adjust their wardrobe every 10 pounds. That’s why it’s convenient and budget-friendly to have maternity clothes that will grow with you through all three trimesters, so you’ll want to invest in a pair of leggings with a waistband that will do just that.

These Ingrid & Isabel maternity leggings can be worn from day one and even into the early postpartum days. Without my bump, they fit my belly perfectly as my body recovered from a C-section. I wore these on our first family outing. We only walked to the local coffee shop, but I felt supported.

The leggings have a crossover panel in the back, which the brand says provides gentle lower-back support. While it’s a unique design that makes for a bit of a trendy look, I personally didn’t need the crossover panel. Everyone carries differently, but if you prefer a higher pack, these pants aren’t it.

Because the leggings are designed for workouts, they have moisture-wicking technology. I was nine months pregnant in the heat of the summer and always felt cool and comfortable in these – sweat was never an issue even with high humidity.

From a style perspective, they have little zippers at the ankles, a subtle detail that takes them up a notch. I felt confident wearing these on a walk, to pilates class, or even out to dinner.

The Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Workout Leggings are available in jet black and charcoal with sizes from XS to XL (0 to 16).

Pro: Great belly support, subtle ankle zippers give these a touch of flair, can be dressed up

Con: Some may find back panel doesn’t provide adequate support

The best active maternity leggings

source Lauren Paige Magenta

The Girlfriend Collective High Waist Full Length Leggings are lightweight but truly supportive workout leggings.

These leggings are incredibly light, silky, and truly feel weightless. While they seem delicate, they are made from high-quality materials (including 25 post-consumer recycled bottles) and stand up to a couple wears before you need to wash them.

I crowned these the best maternity activewear leggings because they are very easy to move around in. As your belly changes every single day, and sometimes between meals, lighter and softer leggings offer the flexibility your body needs.

These leggings are similar to the Lululemon Align, but I wore these solely for workouts. They were too sporty to dress up. If you’re looking for a middle ground between the Lululemon and Zella leggings, these are it.

Even at the end of your pregnancy, these will support you on a long walk, and since they are so lightweight and soft, they are easy to get on and off. Trust me, in your ninth month, putting on your pants is a workout in and of itself.

The Girlfriend Collective offers a wide range of sizes from XXS to 3XL (000 to 20W), and they’re available in navy, grey, and black.

Pro: Made from 25 post-consumer recycled bottles in an ethical factory, lightweight

Con: Noticeable seam down leg places them strictly in the activewear category

The best maternity leggings on a budget

source Amazon

The Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Leggings are a reliable, affordable option to have in your closet.

The only thing you will love as much as your newborn is Amazon Prime. You’ll spend many restless nights surfing the internet for all the things you’re not sure you’ll actually need. So trust me when I say that extra leggings will make their way into your cart. And you’ll likely need them.

If you’re looking for a variety of colors, a few pairs of these Motherhood Maternity leggings are a great option to have in your closet. The waistband is high enough that is does not roll down.

Keep in mind that the quality matches the price. The seams did not last through my entire pregnancy, and I had a hole in one leg after a few washes. But I was more than happy to hang out in them at home.

The Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Leggings are available in five colors with sizes from XS to 3XL.

Pro: Inexpensive, multiple color options and sizes

Con: Seams can tear, fabric wears thin after a few washes