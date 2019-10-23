Although a mattress topper isn’t a must-have for your bed, it’s one of the easiest ways to up your sleep quality and comfort.

We researched dozens of mattress toppers and determined that the DreamFoam Bedding Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the one likeliest to send you off to dreamland with a smile on your face.

A mattress topper has the power to take your night’s sleep from, “If only I had another hour,” to “Wow, I feel refreshed and ready to rock!” Along with a layer of additional comfort, the right mattress topper also adds extra support, relief from pressure on your joints and spine, a new lease on life for an aging mattress, and customization of a mattress that is too firm or too soft for your liking.

While the terms “mattress topper” and “mattress pad” are often used interchangeably, they are actually slightly different. A mattress topper is purely for comfort, while a mattress protector is a thin covering that protects the mattress from fluids, dust mites, allergens, and other bed grungies. A mattress pad is somewhere between the two. It helps protect your mattress and also adds some comfort to the bed, but generally is not as thick or as dense as a mattress topper.

Because there are so many mattress toppers on the market, we’ve made buying one easier for you. We visited the top consumer websites, researched sleep and bedding sites, and listened to what actual mattress topper buyers had to say before narrowing down your choices to the four mattress toppers we feel are the best.

Here are the best mattress toppers you can buy:

The best mattress topper overall

You’ll sleep like a baby on the DreamFoam Bedding Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper, thanks to its excellent support, soft comfort, and great price.

Memory foam was originally developed by NASA to protect astronauts from the rigors of re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. You’re not hitting G-forces when you hit the hay, but you’ll still benefit from the cushioning and support memory foam offers. It’s an especially good choice if you have a hard time sleeping due to aches and pains in your hips, back, or upper body.

The DreamFoam Bedding Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a two-inch-thick pad of gel-infused memory foam. The gel, which gives the mattress topper a tie-dyed appearance, helps prevent your body heat from building up in the memory foam. It’s a welcome innovation, considering that “sleeping hot” is the number one complaint about memory foam bed products in general.

This isn’t the densest memory foam on the market, but it’s not super-soft, either. It’s just right. It hits the sweet spot of just enough support to keep your spine, body, and pressure points comfortable, without too much of the “sinking in” feeling that can be a problem with overly soft memory foam.

The Wirecutter also chose the DreamFoam Topper as its top pick because it was comfortable and didn’t make testers overheat. The site also commented on the topper’s excellent motion isolating abilities, meaning that you won’t be as bothered by your partner’s tossing and turning.

Over and over, Amazon reviewers praise the topper’s ability to soothe sore joints, its not-too-firm, not-too-soft level of support, and its cool-sleep properties. Amazon customers also appreciate the lack of lingering chemical smell with the DreamFoam Topper, which is important to note because odor can be a problem with some memory foam products.

The topper is made in the US, and has CertiPUR-US certification, meaning it doesn’t contain harmful chemicals such as ozone depleters, heavy metals, formaldehyde, lead, or phthalates.

Pros: Great price, excellent support, not too hot, an extensive range of sizes

Cons: None to speak of, although a few buyers complained the topper was too soft

The best featherbed mattress topper

You’ll feel like you’re sleeping in the clouds with the dreamy-soft Super Snooze Baffled Featherbed Set.

The Super Snooze Baffled Featherbed Set is a lofty five inches thick and has baffles to help keep the feathers in place with no clumping or shifting. It’s a thickly stuffed, heavy featherbed, so you’ll sink in a bit more than you would with a lighter topper. The 100 percent cotton, 230-thread count shell is tightly woven, so a stray feather quill won’t poke you, and the featherbed comes with an additional cover to protect it from body oils, moisture, and allergens.

Despite the name, a featherbed is not a bed. It’s a mattress topper stuffed with feathers from ducks or geese. The downy filling gives the featherbed a billowy, cloud-like feel, but also means that you aren’t going to get the firm support or cushioning for sore joints that memory foam provides.

Most people who love featherbeds simply enjoy the supreme softness, which can provide welcome relief from a mattress that is too firm. A featherbed is also a great choice for people who tend to sleep hot, as the topper is comfortably warm in the winter, yet remains cool in the summer. Keep in mind, however, that if you have feather allergies, this isn’t the topper for you.

Customers on Overstock really like this featherbed: It has more than 4,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars. “Sleeping on a cloud” is a frequent comment, along with praise for the topper’s snuggly feel. Says one happy buyer, “My bed is now so soft and comfy. I love going to sleep at night.” Sleep-product review website Sleep Like the Dead agrees, finding that 88 percent of owners are pleased with this featherbed.

Many owners do complain, however, of the need to fluff the featherbed daily – or at least a few times per week – to keep the loft. This is a common issue with all featherbeds, however, not just this one. Some customers also mentioned the sound of feathers shifting inside the topper, and others felt the topper wasn’t as thick or supportive as they had hoped for.

Pros: Reasonable price, thickly stuffed with feathers, well baffled

Cons: Must be fluffed frequently, you’ll need extra-deep sheets to fit over the featherbed

The best wool mattress topper

No more lying awake counting sheep when you’re cozied up on this soft and comfortable Lambswool Mattress Pad.

Fleece mattress pads are not the easiest type to find, but for those who sleep hot, they are worth the search. Natural fleece is surprisingly cool to sleep on, as it has excellent breathability and doesn’t hang onto your body heat the way memory foam or similar materials do. It’s cozy, plush, and soft as well. But if lots of support is a must, this isn’t the right type of mattress topper for you. While a wool topper offers more support than a featherbed, it’s less supportive than memory foam.

Overstock’s Lambswool Mattress Pad is a very thick, soft, and high-quality mattress topper, with an inch-thick layer of oh-so-cozy wool atop a polyester backing. A poly/cotton skirt wraps securely around the sides of your mattress to keep the pad in place. The wool is thick enough to cradle you comfortably, but you won’t experience the “sinking in” sensation you’d feel with foam or feathers. Instead, you’ll have just enough light support for a good night’s sleep, and a welcome addition of comfort to a mattress that’s past its best days. The wool is safe for machine washing, as an additional bonus.

I owned and enjoyed this mattress pad for several years before finally switching to memory foam due to arthritic pain. The lambswool topper was indeed much cooler than traditional memory foam, and it added a very nice layer of comfort to my bed. On the downside, and this is echoed in many buyer’s comments on Overstock, the wool flattened out under my body weight, and required a quick finger-fluff to restore the loft each time I changed the sheets.

Sleep Like the Dead rates this mattress topper highly, with 91 percent of buyers pleased with their purchase. And on Overstock.com, the topper has nearly 300 reviews and an average of 4.6 stars. Customers praise the topper’s durability, temperature regulation, softness, and coziness. Says one satisfied customer, “Love, love, love this purchase. Soft, comfortable, and warm, just as the description says. Best night’s sleep I’ve had in a long time.”

Pros: Not as hot as other types of mattress topper, cozy, durable, is easy to cover with a fitted sheet

Cons: Requires periodic fluffing, slight wool odor initially, expensive

The best luxury mattress topper

The Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper Set doubles up the support and the softness with its two-for-one mattress topper set.

What if you could get a two-inch, gel-infused memory foam topper to provide heavenly support for your spine, joints, and upper body; plus a two-inch fiberfill topper for dreamy, soft comfort with just one click of a button? Well, now you can, because that’s just what Sleep Innovations offers with its Dual Layer Mattress Topper Set.

First, you’ll lay the gel-infused memory foam topper atop your mattress. The gel helps keep the memory foam from holding onto body heat, so you’ll sleep cool and comfortable. As with all memory foam, the topper will mold slightly around your body’s contours, giving you excellent support with a slight “sinking in” sensation.

Next, you cover the memory foam topper with a separate thick, fluffy fiberfill topper, which provides a cloud-like softness and a bit more support. The fiberfill topper’s skirt wraps around the memory foam topper and tucks under the edges of your mattress, so no need to worry about the two toppers shifting or sliding during the night.

Amazon reviewers rave about the set’s comfort, saying, “Wonderful night’s rest from day one,” “I do sleep better and have less aches/pains with no numbness now in the morning,” and “So comfortable. It’s like sleeping on a little piece of heaven.”

Of course, as with all products, there are a few naysayers. Most of those who are unhappy with the topper set complain that it is softer than they would like. Some feel it sleeps hot, although many customers stated the opposite opinion.

While the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper Set is a bit of a splurge, it’s actually rather reasonable considering that you get two quality toppers for not much more than you would pay for one. Plus, isn’t it worth it to enjoy a truly great night of sleep?

Pros: Two comfortable and supportive toppers, gel-infused memory foam stays reasonably cool

Cons: Expensive, may be softer than you’d like

