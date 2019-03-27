The 25 best MBA programs in the world for ambitious entrepreneurs

caption Ryan Ellis prepares shipments of home mushroom growing kits at Back to the Roots (BTTR) on December 1, 2010 in Emeryville, California. Back to the Roots was founded by U.C. Berkeley Haas School of Business graduates Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez when they learned that they could grow mushrooms using coffee grounds. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

QS recently released rankings for various MBA specializations, including the top programs for careers in entrepreneurship.

QS based its ranking on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs, and evaluated MBA programs on how many students went on to start a business, the programs’ reputations for entrepreneurial graduates, and research output pertaining to entrepreneurship.

Here are the top 25 global MBA programs for careers in entrepreneurship, according to the QS rankings.

Getting an MBA can be a huge boost if you want to advance your career by starting your own business. Here are some of the best MBA programs in the world where you can get that boost.

Education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds annually rank the best MBA programs in the world based on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs.

They recently released rankings of MBA programs that are good for specific career specializations, focusing on programs with strong career outcomes in particular industries or activities.

For their ranking of the best MBA programs for careers in entrepreneurship, they combined their overall ranking of the best MBA programs in the world with further data on how many graduates went on to start their own businesses, the programs’ reputations among employers for developing entrepreneurial skills, and faculty members’ research output in fields related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Here are the 25 best MBA programs for careers in entrepreneurship, according to QS, along with the share of recent graduates who started their own businesses and the programs’ scores from 0 to 100 in the three entrepreneurship-specific categories listed above:

25. Copenhagen Business School

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 95

Read more about Copenhagen at TopMBA»

24. IMD

source Facebook/IMD Business School

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 86

Read more about IMD at TopMBA»

23. Northwestern (Kellogg)

source Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Location: Evanston, IL

Share of graduates starting their own business: 2%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 94

Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA»

22. Yale

source Facebook/Yale School of Management

Location: New Haven, CT

Share of graduates starting their own business: 6%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 80

Read more about Yale at TopMBA»

21. SDA Bocconi

source SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Milan, Italy

Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about SDA Bocconi at TopMBA»

20. NYU (Stern)

Location: New York, NY

Share of graduates starting their own business: 3%

Career placement score: Not Available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 88

Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA»

19. ESSEC

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Share of graduates starting their own business: 30%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 60

Research strength score: 87

Read more about ESSEC at TopMBA»

18. University of Hong Kong

source Reuters/Bobby Yip

Location: Hong Kong

Share of graduates starting their own business: 12%

Career placement score: 80

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 91

Read more about the University of Hong Kong at TopMBA»

17. University of California at Los Angeles (Anderson)

source Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about Anderson at TopMBA»

15 (tie). Columbia University

Location: New York, NY

Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Columbia at TopMBA»

15 (tie). HEC Paris

source Facebook/HEC Paris

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about HEC Paris at TopMBA»

14. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago, IL

Share of graduates starting their own business: 3%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Booth at TopMBA»

13. INSEAD

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Share of graduates starting their own business: 3%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about INSEAD at TopMBA»

12. London Business School

source Facebook/London Business School

Location: London, UK

Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about London Business School at TopMBA»

11. MIT (Sloan)

source Wikipedia

Location: Cambridge, MA

Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 95

Read more about Sloan at TopMBA»

10. University of Cambridge (Judge)

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cambridge, UK

Share of graduates starting their own business: 8%

Career placement score: 40

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Judge at TopMBA»

9. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

source The Wharton School/Facebook

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%

Career placement score: Not available

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 98

Read more about Wharton at TopMBA»

8. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

caption Ryan Ellis prepares shipments of home mushroom growing kits at Back to the Roots (BTTR) on December 1, 2010 in Emeryville, California. Back to the Roots was founded by U.C. Berkeley Haas School of Business graduates Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez when they learned that they could grow mushrooms using used coffee grounds. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Location: Berkeley, CA

Share of graduates starting their own business: 8%

Career placement score: 40

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Haas at TopMBA»

6 (tie). Harvard

source Reuters

Location: Boston, MA

Share of graduates starting their own business: 7%

Career placement score: 40

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 97

Read more about Harvard at TopMBA»

6 (tie). IESE Business School

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Share of graduates starting their own business: 10%

Career placement score: 60

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about IESE at TopMBA»

5. ESADE

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Share of graduates starting their own business: 10%

Career placement score: 60

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about ESADE at TopMBA»

4. Oxford University (Saïd)

source http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Quad,_Christ_Church_2004-01-21.jpg

Location: Oxford, UK

Share of graduates starting their own business: 11%

Career placement score: 60

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 93

Read more about Saïd at TopMBA»

2 (tie). IE Business School

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Madrid, Spain

Share of graduates starting their own business: 25%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 67

Read more about IE Business School at TopMBA»

2 (tie). Imperial College Business School

Location: London, UK

Share of graduates starting their own business: 13%

Career placement score: 80

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 95

Read more about Imperial College at TopMBA»

1. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, CA

Share of graduates starting their own business: 16%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Stanford at TopMBA»