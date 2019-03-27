The 25 best MBA programs in the world for ambitious entrepreneurs

- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
- The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds.
- QS recently released rankings for various MBA specializations, including the top programs for careers in entrepreneurship.
- QS based its ranking on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs, and evaluated MBA programs on how many students went on to start a business, the programs’ reputations for entrepreneurial graduates, and research output pertaining to entrepreneurship.
- Here are the top 25 global MBA programs for careers in entrepreneurship, according to the QS rankings.
Getting an MBA can be a huge boost if you want to advance your career by starting your own business. Here are some of the best MBA programs in the world where you can get that boost.
Education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds annually rank the best MBA programs in the world based on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs.
They recently released rankings of MBA programs that are good for specific career specializations, focusing on programs with strong career outcomes in particular industries or activities.
For their ranking of the best MBA programs for careers in entrepreneurship, they combined their overall ranking of the best MBA programs in the world with further data on how many graduates went on to start their own businesses, the programs’ reputations among employers for developing entrepreneurial skills, and faculty members’ research output in fields related to innovation and entrepreneurship.
Here are the 25 best MBA programs for careers in entrepreneurship, according to QS, along with the share of recent graduates who started their own businesses and the programs’ scores from 0 to 100 in the three entrepreneurship-specific categories listed above:
25. Copenhagen Business School
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 95
Read more about Copenhagen at TopMBA»
24. IMD
- source
- Facebook/IMD Business School
Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 86
Read more about IMD at TopMBA»
23. Northwestern (Kellogg)
- source
- Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University
Location: Evanston, IL
Share of graduates starting their own business: 2%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 94
Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA»
22. Yale
- source
- Facebook/Yale School of Management
Location: New Haven, CT
Share of graduates starting their own business: 6%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 80
Read more about Yale at TopMBA»
21. SDA Bocconi
Location: Milan, Italy
Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92
Read more about SDA Bocconi at TopMBA»
20. NYU (Stern)
Location: New York, NY
Share of graduates starting their own business: 3%
Career placement score: Not Available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 88
Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA»
19. ESSEC
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Paris, France/Singapore
Share of graduates starting their own business: 30%
Career placement score: 100
Employer reputation score: 60
Research strength score: 87
Read more about ESSEC at TopMBA»
18. University of Hong Kong
- source
- Reuters/Bobby Yip
Location: Hong Kong
Share of graduates starting their own business: 12%
Career placement score: 80
Employer reputation score: 80
Research strength score: 91
Read more about the University of Hong Kong at TopMBA»
17. University of California at Los Angeles (Anderson)
- source
- Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 91
Read more about Anderson at TopMBA»
15 (tie). Columbia University
Location: New York, NY
Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92
Read more about Columbia at TopMBA»
15 (tie). HEC Paris
- source
- Facebook/HEC Paris
Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France
Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 91
Read more about HEC Paris at TopMBA»
14. University of Chicago (Booth)
Location: Chicago, IL
Share of graduates starting their own business: 3%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92
Read more about Booth at TopMBA»
13. INSEAD
- source
- Facebook/insead
Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore
Share of graduates starting their own business: 3%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92
Read more about INSEAD at TopMBA»
12. London Business School
- source
- Facebook/London Business School
Location: London, UK
Share of graduates starting their own business: 4%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 91
Read more about London Business School at TopMBA»
11. MIT (Sloan)
- source
- Wikipedia
Location: Cambridge, MA
Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 95
Read more about Sloan at TopMBA»
10. University of Cambridge (Judge)
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Cambridge, UK
Share of graduates starting their own business: 8%
Career placement score: 40
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92
Read more about Judge at TopMBA»
9. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
- source
- The Wharton School/Facebook
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Share of graduates starting their own business: 5%
Career placement score: Not available
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 98
Read more about Wharton at TopMBA»
8. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Location: Berkeley, CA
Share of graduates starting their own business: 8%
Career placement score: 40
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92
Read more about Haas at TopMBA»
6 (tie). Harvard
- source
- Reuters
Location: Boston, MA
Share of graduates starting their own business: 7%
Career placement score: 40
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 97
Read more about Harvard at TopMBA»
6 (tie). IESE Business School
- source
- IESE – MBA/Facebook
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Share of graduates starting their own business: 10%
Career placement score: 60
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 91
Read more about IESE at TopMBA»
5. ESADE
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Share of graduates starting their own business: 10%
Career placement score: 60
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 91
Read more about ESADE at TopMBA»
4. Oxford University (Saïd)
- source
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Quad,_Christ_Church_2004-01-21.jpg
Location: Oxford, UK
Share of graduates starting their own business: 11%
Career placement score: 60
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 93
Read more about Saïd at TopMBA»
2 (tie). IE Business School
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Location: Madrid, Spain
Share of graduates starting their own business: 25%
Career placement score: 100
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 67
Read more about IE Business School at TopMBA»
2 (tie). Imperial College Business School
- source
- eXpose/Shutterstock
Location: London, UK
Share of graduates starting their own business: 13%
Career placement score: 80
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 95
Read more about Imperial College at TopMBA»
1. Stanford University
Location: Stanford, CA
Share of graduates starting their own business: 16%
Career placement score: 100
Employer reputation score: 100
Research strength score: 92