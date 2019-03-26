The 25 best MBA programs in the world for careers in tech

The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

QS recently released rankings for various MBA specializations, including the top programs for careers in technology.

QS based its ranking on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs, and evaluated MBA programs on career outcomes in the tech industry, programs’ reputations in the industry, and research output pertaining to tech.

Here are the top 25 global MBA programs for careers in technology, according to the QS rankings.

Here are the 25 best MBA programs for careers in tech, according to QS, along with the share of recent graduates working in the tech industry and the programs’ scores from 0 to 100 in the three tech-specific categories listed above:

25. Brigham Young (Marriott)

Location: Provo, UT

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 44%

Career placement score: 91

Employer reputation score: Not available

Research strength score: 79

Read more about Brigham Young at TopMBA»

24. HEC Paris

source Facebook/HEC Paris

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 19%

Career placement score: 40

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 86

Read more about HEC Paris at TopMBA»

32. New York University (Stern)

Location: New York, NY

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 17%

Career placement score: 49

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 78

Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA»

22. Imperial College Business School

Location: London, UK

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 22%

Career placement score: 42

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 95

Read more about Imperial College at TopMBA»

21. Boston University (Questrom)

Location: Boston, MA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 28%

Career placement score: 62

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 80

Read more about Questrom at TopMBA»

20. Duke (Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 19%

Career placement score: 58

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 82

Read more about Fuqua at TopMBA»

19. SDA Bocconi

source SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Milan, Italy

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 30%

Career placement score: 63

Employer reputation score: 60

Research strength score: 92

Read more about SDA Bocconi at TopMBA»

18. IE Business School

source Facebook/IE Business School

Location: Madrid, Spain

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 20%

Career placement score: 69

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 57

Read more about IE Business School at TopMBA»

17. University of Washington (Foster)

Location: Seattle, WA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 58%

Career placement score: 91

Employer reputation score: 40

Research strength score: 93

Read more about Foster at TopMBA»

16. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago, IL

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 19%

Career placement score: 68

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 72

Read more about Booth at TopMBA»

15. Columbia University

Location: New York, NY

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 16%

Career placement score: 68

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 87

Read more about Columbia at TopMBA»

13 (tie). Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 43%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 40

Research strength score: 76

Read more about Tepper at TopMBA»

13 (tie). INSEAD

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 18%

Career placement score: 68

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about INSEAD at TopMBA»

12. ESADE

source Wikimedia Commons

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 28%

Career placement score: 71

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about ESADE at TopMBA»

11. University of Texas (McCombs)

Location: Austin, TX

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 30%

Career placement score: 91

Employer reputation score: 60

Research strength score: 92

Read more about McCombs at TopMBA»

9 (tie). Harvard

Location: Boston, MA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 16%

Career placement score: 68

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 97

Read more about Harvard at TopMBA»

9 (tie). University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 16%

Career placement score: 68

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 98

Read more about Wharton at TopMBA»

8. University of Michigan (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 24%

Career placement score: 78

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 94

Read more about Ross at TopMBA»

7. London Business School

source Facebook/London Business School

Location: London, UK

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 20%

Career placement score: 78

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 91

Read more about London Business School at TopMBA»

6. University of Cambridge (Judge)

Location: Cambridge, UK

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 40%

Career placement score: 91

Employer reputation score: 80

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Judge at TopMBA»

5. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

source Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Location: Evanston, IL

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 25%

Career placement score: 89

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 94

Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA»

4. University of California at Los Angeles (Anderson)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 30%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 71

Read more about Anderson at TopMBA»

3. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, CA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 25%

Career placement score: 89

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Stanford at TopMBA»

2. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, CA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 37%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 92

Read more about Haas at TopMBA»

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Share of graduates going into the tech industry: 32%

Career placement score: 100

Employer reputation score: 100

Research strength score: 95

Read more about Sloan at TopMBA»