While Mueller testifies, people are turning the hearing into hilarious tweets and memes

caption Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mueller will later testify before the House Intelligence Committee in back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill. source Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before Congress on Wednesday to answer questions about the findings of his investigation into allegations of Russian interference and obstruction.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the Democrat-led House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Wednesday to answer questions about the findings of his investigation into allegations of Russian interference and obstruction.

Mueller’s appearance on Capitol Hill has been widely anticipated, marking his first major appearance (besides a short press conference in May after he submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr) to discuss his findings.

After concluding his two year investigation in April, Barr released a controversial summary concluding that president Donald Trump was totally exonerated. But the full release of the report painted a different picture: while Mueller didn’t find sufficient evidence to charge Trump with conspiracy related to Russia’s meddling, he also declined to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment ” on whether he obstructed justice.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said in May, pointing to Justice Department rules that prohibit investigators from bringing charges against a sitting president.

During Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, he told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler that his investigation did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.

“What about total exoneration?” Nadler continued. “Did you totally exonerate the president?”

“No,” Mueller said.

Here’s how people on Twitter are responding to Wednesday’s explosive testimony:

The Mueller testimony is turning out to be the world's foremost showcase of double-negative questions #muellerhearings — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) July 24, 2019

Republicans yelling double negative questions during #MuellerHearings and Mueller is like pic.twitter.com/Og9sLbinn8 — Kells (@KellMacs) July 24, 2019

really nice of robert mueller to attend this intro to monologues class show. always hard to get friends to turn up to these things but especially on a wednesday morning — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 24, 2019

every question: “is it not not true that the president did not not not not obstruct justice?” https://t.co/WAC5QNCvbQ — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) July 24, 2019

I hope Mueller ends his testimony by saying “That’ll do pig. That’ll do.” pic.twitter.com/TaMKQWGGhg — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 24, 2019

robert “per my previous email” mueller — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 24, 2019

Did this guy just say Trimp!!!

[Jerry Nadler has changed the name of the group chat to TRIMP] — luke oneil (@lukeoneil47) July 24, 2019

Hearing so far: Member of Congress, speaking very quickly: “Words words words words words words words words words words words. Is that what the report says??” Mueller: Yes. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 24, 2019

The Republicans strategy in this hearing: Republicans: If you can’t indict the POTUS then he must be innocent. Mueller: “NO DUMMIES” #MuellerHearings — CeCe Stern (@ccstern84) July 24, 2019

For more on Mueller’s testimony, follow our live coverage of the hearing.